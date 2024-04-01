Is Elon Musk playing with my Mind?
Is Elon continuing to joke with me because of the date today? X started pushing Foster Coulson in my feed a few days ago.
Foster Coulson is threatening to sue me for revealing the Truth about his Jab development and clinical trials.
Please consider upgrading to help with my extra expenses that will arise.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Meanwhile X is pushing him in my face every time I access my page!
No doubt he is paying big $$$ as a Blue Tick user.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider upgrading to paid subscriber, even for 1 month.
Probably. Personally i don't trust him at all, never have and probably never will.
I am tbe only person I have heard of that has had Elon like and retweet a post of mine and not get a single like or retweet from it.
Either it's a game to him or he's no more uncensored then we are