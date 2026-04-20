Cluster of Differentiation (CD86) has popped up in hundreds of the papers I have read on Endotoxin harms and has been mentioned in a number of my Substack contributions. PubMed has 13,852 peer-reviewed CD86 papers today.

Here is a nice representation of the crystal structure of the soluble form of CD86 protein expressed by stimulation of the gene.

Gif credit.

Please see the Wikipedia article for much useful information and references.

CD86 Gene of the Day

The US government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) is as usual a great launching place if you have time to delve.

Click on their summary for synonyms and you will immediately see Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) tops the list of interacting chemicals with CD86.

Nickel is prominent because it is also a TLR4 inflammatory Cytokine Storm stimulator.

While visiting CTD you can click the other tabs to delight in associated Diseases, interaction with other genes, pathways etc.

Vinay Prasad is one of many Endotoxin experts who has studied CD86.

Double Agent

I found a nice paper published in March 2025 with 82 references by Hungarian researchers who ask whether CD86 expression in Malignent Blood Cancers helps or hinders the development and survival of Tumor cells?

Here is their Figure 1 that summarizes some known CD86 interactions:

The regulation and function of CD86. The CD86 molecule plays an active role in developing the immunogen or tolerogen response. After the antigen is recognized by BCR (1.) and processed inside the cell, its fragments appear on the surface of the MHCII molecule. During this process, the BCR signaling pathway is activated, and the expression of CD86 is increased. MHCII molecules present the antigen to T cells, which recognize it through their specific T-cell receptor (2.). This binding induces IL-21 production and CD40L expression (3.), which further activates B cells via the NF-kB signaling pathway. NF-kB activity also increases CD86 expression (4.), which enhances the cytokine production of T cells by binding to CD28. Finally, CD80-CTLA-4 binding (5.) inhibits further activation of T cells. BCR, B-cell receptor; CTLA-4, Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-Associated protein 4; IL-6R/IL-21R, Interleukin-6/21 receptor; IFNγ, Interferon-gamma; MHCII, Major Histocompatibility Complex II; NF-kB, Nuclear Factor-kB; TCR, T-Cell Receptor.

Please see summaries in their Figure 2 for CD86 in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Figure 3 for B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia cells, Figure 4 for Multiple Myeloma cells.

Here is their article summary:

From the above, we can conclude that CD86 is expressed on the sur-

face of many Tumor cells and is often associated with poor prognosis

or drug resistance. CD86 can indeed activate T cells, but it may promote the immunosuppressive effect of Treg cells, or its constitutive, high expression can inhibit T-cell function or CAR-T-cell therapy via CTLA-4. The exact mechanism remains to be elucidated, but it has been hypothesized that high CD86 expression indicates the activation of a signaling pathway mediated by NF-kB or the B-cell receptor, which is associated with a worse prognosis in B-cell malignancies.

In contrast, certain treatments can elevate CD86 levels, which promote the anti-tumor response via activating effector T cells.

Thus, as a real double agent, the role of CD86 is not clear in different hematological tumors, but its expression and function should be considered in the applied treatments.

Iran CD86 Mebendazole Endotoxin study

A paper submitted in 2024 and published in October 2025 by researchers exploring Mebendazole effects reported on increased expression of Inflammatory Cytokines and decreased expression of anti-inflammatory cytokines.

Abstract Purpose: Dendritic cells (DCs) play a critical role in regulating immune responses by influencing the balance between immune tolerance and immunogenicity. While Mebendazole (MBZ) is known to polarize macrophages toward a tumor-suppressive phenotype, its effect on DCs remains unclear. This study investigates the effects of MBZ on the phenotype and inflammatory profile of human monocyte-derived dendritic cells (moDCs). Methods: Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were separated from the obtained blood from healthy donors using Ficoll density gradient centrifugation. Then, monocytes were isolated via plastic adhesion and subsequently differentiated into moDCs. Cells were treated with MBZ and Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) or just LPS, and then surface markers and inflammatory/antiinflammatory gene expression were measured using flow cytometry and real-time PCR. Results: The study compared surface marker expression and gene expression of inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines between moDCs and MBZ-moDCs. MBZ-moDCs showed significantly higher CD86 surface expression but lower CD11c and HLA-DR expression in comparison to moDCs. Additionally, MBZ-moDCs exhibited increased interleukin (IL)-12, IL-18, IL-1β, and TNF-α gene levels and decreased IL-10 and IDO levels. Conclusion: MBZ holds significant potential for reshaping immunotherapy by exerting a profound impact on dendritic cells. By comprehending the intricate interaction between MBZ and dendritic cell function, innovative interventions can be developed.

Alipour et al. show the effect of adding Endotoxin to Human Monocytes and Dendritic cells clearly visible under their microscope.

Figure 1. Morphological changes in monocytes and DCs. Monocytes are relatively large round cells and lack appendages, whereas dendritic cells, which function as antigen-presenting cells, possess multiple distinct appendages.

Subscribers will recall that your Dendritic Cells are the target of Pfizer Process 2 Covid19 Poojabs that rely on Endotoxin and its Lipid A as patented preferred “adjuvant”.

Searching PubMed for “CD86 Iran” I found 163 papers today.

Searching PubMed for “Endotoxin Iran” I found 669 papers.

Searching PubMed for “Mebendazole Iran” finds 51 papers.

Israel research into CD86, Mebendazole and Endotoxin

Searching PubMed for “CD86 Israel” I found 85 papers today.

Searching PubMed for “Endotoxin Israel” I found 1,027 papers.

Searching PubMed for “Mebendazole Israel” finds 18 papers.

Please let me know your favourite papers in this corner of scientific research versus Big Pharma Pill Pushing so I can add references later.

For more on Mebendazole promotion while the fundamental questions of risks versus alleged benefits in Cancer Treatment remain unanswered, please see my recent article thread.

Hope you found this brief introduction to CD86 worth sharing.