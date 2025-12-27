Prompted by recent discussion with Emeritus Professor Dr Hartmut H Glossmann, who considers this molecule deserves more attention, let’s take a close-up look.

Discovery in 2002.

Many Big Pharma companies have worked on inhibitors of IRAK4 as they see $$$$.

IRAK4 is a protein kinase with a length of 460 amino acids and a molecular weight of approximately 52 kDa. It includes a conserved N-terminal death domain, a ProST domain, and a kinase domain. The active site located in between Tyr262 as gatekeeper is unique, Val263, Tyr264, and Met265 form a kinase hinge region, and Lys213 is a catalytically active kinase.

Picture from a recent, free downloadable review with 142 references by Yifan Feng and coworkers from China and USA.

The first structural detailed studies are referenced.

I have briefly mentioned literature on IRAK, IL-1 Receptor-Associated Kinase, that comes in different forms.

Now I’ll gather some more pointers to IRAK variety IRAK4.

Feng et al. Figure 3 shows the importance of IRAK4 when you are hit by Endotoxin and the other Bacterial toxins.

Figure 3. The IL-1R/TLRs signal transduction pathway. When IL-1R/TLRs are activated by DAMPs and PAMPs, MyD88 is recruited, which further recruits IRAK4 dimerization, and the MyD88–IRAK4 complex recruits IRAK2 and IRAK1. As activated IRAK1 recruits and activates TRAF6, IRAK1, and TRAF6 dissociate from the complex, in turn, bind to TAK1 and TAB2 to activate TAK1 and IKKα, IKKβ, and IKKγ, further inducing NF-κB to enter the nucleus to regulate the transcription of pro-inflammatory genes. In addition, activation of MAPKs by TRAF6 can further activate JNK and p38, inducing the expression of AP-1

For new subscribers IL-1R = Interleukin-1 Receptor; TLRs = Toll-Like Receptors; DAMPs = Damage-Associated Molecular Patterns; PAMPs = Pathogen-Associated Molecular Patterns; MyD88 = Myeloid Differentiation primary response protein 88; TRAF6 = TNF Receptor-Associated Factor 6; TAK1 = Transforming growth factor-β-Activated Kinase 1; TAB2 = TGF-β-Activated kinase 1 Binding protein 2; IKK = Inhibitor of κB-Kinase; NF-κB = Nuclear Factor-κ-gene Binding; MAPKs = Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinases; JNK = c-Jun NH2-terminal Kinase; p38 = a mitogen-activated protein Kinase; AP-1 = Activator Protein 1.

IRAK4 is encoded by a human cDNA sequence on Chromosome 12 with five amino acid substitutions compared to IRAK1. Some useful history at Wikipedia.

PubMed has 1,054 papers on IRAK4.

Pfizer knows all about IRAK4

They know their filthy Jabs cause massive Deaths and other harms via this enzyme in their target Human Blood Cells and they have a special Inflammation Department that published pre-Covid19 in November 2017 that was full of “surprises”.

Abstract Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) plays a critical role in innate immune signaling by Toll-like receptors (TLRs), and loss of IRAK4 activity in mice and humans increases susceptibility to bacterial infections and causes defects in TLR and IL1 ligand sensing. However, the mechanism by which IRAK4 activity regulates the production of downstream inflammatory cytokines is unclear. Using transcriptomic and biochemical analyses of human monocytes treated with a highly potent and selective inhibitor of IRAK4, we show that IRAK4 kinase activity controls the activation of Interferon Regulatory Factor 5 (IRF5), a transcription factor implicated in the pathogenesis of multiple autoimmune diseases. Following TLR7/8 stimulation by its agonist R848, chemical inhibition of IRAK4 abolished IRF5 translocation to the nucleus and thus prevented IRF5 binding to and activation of the promoters of inflammatory cytokines in human monocytes. We also found that IKKβ, an upstream IRF5 activator, is phosphorylated in response to the agonist-induced TLR signaling. Of note, IRAK4 inhibition blocked IKKβ phosphorylation but did not block the nuclear translocation of NFκB, which was surprising, given the canonical role of IKKβ in phosphorylating IκB to allow NFκB activation. Moreover, pharmacological inhibition of either IKKβ or the serine/threonine protein kinase TAK1 in monocytes blocked TLR-induced cytokine production and IRF5 translocation to the nucleus, but not nuclear translocation of NFκB. Taken together, our data suggest a mechanism by which IRAK4 activity regulates TAK1 and IKKβ activation, leading to the nuclear translocation of IRF5 and induction of inflammatory cytokines in human monocytes.

In June 2017 Pfizer, working in collaboration with the MRC Protein Phosphorylation and Ubiquitylation Unit, Sir James Black Centre, University of Dundee, Scotland and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard University, Boston, USA published useful details.

Abstract We have developed the first assays that measure the protein kinase activities of interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 1 (IRAK1) and IRAK4 reliably in human cell extracts, by employing Pellino1 as a substrate in conjunction with specific pharmacological inhibitors of IRAK1 and IRAK4. We exploited these assays to show that IRAK4 was constitutively active and that its intrinsic activity towards Pellino1 was not increased significantly by stimulation with interleukin-1 (IL-1) in IL-1R-expressing HEK293 cells, Pam3CSK4-stimulated human THP1 monocytes or primary human macrophages. Our results, in conjunction with those of other investigators, suggest that the IL-1-stimulated trans-autophosphorylation of IRAK4 is initiated by the myeloid differentiation primary response gene 88-induced dimerization of IRAK4 and is not caused by an increase in the intrinsic catalytic activity of IRAK4. In contrast with IRAK4, we found that IRAK1 was inactive in unstimulated cells and converted into an active protein kinase in response to IL-1 or Pam3CSK4 in human cells. Surprisingly, the IL-1-stimulated activation of IRAK1 was not affected by pharmacological inhibition of IRAK4 and not reversed by dephosphorylation and/or deubiquitylation, suggesting that IRAK1 catalytic activity is not triggered by a covalent modification but by an allosteric mechanism induced by its interaction with IRAK4.

IRAK4 Deficiency Genetic Inheritance

Among the huge list of Endotoxin Human Diseases, the inheritance risk of IRAK4 Deficiency was clarified by numerous studies including siblings and children produced by incest.

Sadly many Sudden Infant Deaths can be attributed to IRAK4 Deficiency.

Here is a recent report from China.

Abstract Purpose: To report a case of a five-month-old Chinese infant who died of interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase-4 (IRAK-4) deficiency presenting with rapid and progressive Pseudomonas aeruginosa sepsis. Methods: The genetic etiology of IRAK-4 deficiency was confirmed through trio-whole exome sequencing and Sanger sequencing. Functional consequences were invested using an in vitro minigene splicing assay. Results: Trio-whole exome sequencing of genomic DNA identified two novel compound heterozygous mutations, IRAK-4 (NM_016123.3): c.942-1G > A and c.644_651+ 6delTTGCAGCAGTAAGT in the proband, which originated from his symptom-free parents. These mutations were predicted to cause frameshifts and generate three truncated proteins without enzyme activity. Conclusions: Our findings expand the range of IRAK-4 mutations and provide functional support for the pathogenic effects of splice-site mutations. Additionally, this case highlights the importance of considering the underlying genetic defects of immunity when dealing with unusually overwhelming infections in previously healthy children and emphasizes the necessity for timely treatment with wide-spectrum antimicrobials.

IRAK4 in Endotoxin Tolerance and Trained Immunity

As I mentioned to my generous paid subscriber Damon, Endotoxin Tolerance is a huge subject with 1,690 papers since 1953 on PubMed.

US NIH has been working on IRAK4 in Endotoxin Tolerance since 2011.

Abstract Endotoxin tolerance reprograms Toll-like receptor 4 responses by impairing LPS-elicited production of pro-inflammatory cytokines without inhibiting expression of anti-inflammatory or anti-microbial mediators. In septic patients, Toll-like receptor tolerance is thought to underlie decreased pro-inflammatory cytokine expression in response to LPS and increased incidence of microbial infections. The impact of Endotoxin Tolerance on recruitment, post-translational modifications and signalosome assembly of IL-1 receptor-associated kinase (IRAK) 4, IRAK1, TNF receptor-associated factor (TRAF) 6, TGF-β-activated kinase (TAK) 1, and IκB kinase (IKK) γ is largely unknown. We report that Endotoxin Tolerization of THP1 cells and human monocytes impairs LPS-mediated receptor recruitment and activation of IRAK4, ablates K63-linked polyubiquitination of IRAK1 and TRAF6, compromises assembly of IRAK1-TRAF6 and IRAK1-IKKγ platforms, and inhibits TAK1 activation. Deficiencies in these signaling events in LPS-tolerant cells coincided with increased expression of A20, an essential deubiquitination enzyme, and sustained A20-IRAK1 associations. Overexpression of A20 inhibited LPS-induced activation of NF-κB and ablated NF-κB reporter activation driven by ectopic expression of MyD88, IRAK1, IRAK2, TRAF6, and TAK1/TAB1, while not affecting the responses induced by IKKβ and p65. A20 shRNA knockdown abolished LPS tolerization of THP1 cells, mechanistically linking A20 and endotoxin tolerance. Thus, deficient LPS-induced activation of IRAK4 and TAK1, K63-linked polyubiquitination of IRAK1 and TRAF6, and disrupted IRAK1-TRAF6 and IRAK1-IKKγ assembly associated with increased A20 expression and A20-IRAK1 interactions are new determinants of Endotoxin Tolerance.

The first paper that pops up in my latest Endotoxin Tolerance search is about Endotoxin in Trained Immunity (TI), another huge topic with 2,438 paprs on PubMed.

That helps understanding why a second Jab can produce a more severe reaction than the first in some victims. As the authors from Spain neatly summarize:

β-glucans from the cell walls of fungi such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Candida albicans, and also the tuberculosis vaccine BCG, are the best characterized agents inducing TI. The priming of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), purified monocytes, neutrophils, or natural killer cells (NKs) with any of these TI inducers leads to a boosted inflammatory response upon a secondary stimulation with either the same or heterologous agents. Examples of such heterologous stimuli, considering the fungal or mycobacterial origin of the TI inducers, are the TLR2 ligand Pam3Cys, the TLR4 ligand LPS (Endotoxin) and whole microorganisms such as Gram-negative bacteria Escherichia coli or Bacteroides fragilis, Gram-positive Staphylococcus aureus or alternative mycobacteria such as Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Of note, the portfolio of compounds inducing TI has notoriously increased since its initial formal definition, extending to alternative TLR ligands including polyI:C (TLR3 ligand) and Flagellin (TLR5 ligand), fungal chitin, to more complex agents such as heat-killed mycobacteria and western diet. The capacity of this last TI inducer seems to rely on endogenous oxidized low-density lipoprotein (oxLDL) generated because of the hypercaloric diet intake, leading to the notion that also “self” assets such as certain DAMPs can induce TI. This is the case for uric acid, vimentin and even hyperglycaemia.

I removed references in that quote, so please check out the full paper.

More about Hyperglycaemia below.

See also my piece on “Two-Hit” Shwartzman Anaphylaxis.

Mass Spectrometry used for IRAK4

A powerful technique that I have used when making new molecules and find fascinating in advanced biochemistry, mass spectrometry was used in 2007 to look at IRAK4.

Abstract We investigated the composition of the endogenous ligand-bound type I interleukin-1 (IL-1) receptor (IL-1RI) signaling complex using immunoprecipitation and tandem mass spectrometry. Three proteins with approximate molecular masses of 60 (p60), 36 (p36), and 90 kDa (p90) became phosphorylated after treatment with IL-1. Phosphorylation in vitro of p60 has been reported previously, but its identity was unknown. We showed using tandem mass spectrometry that p60 is identical to interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase (IRAK)-4. MS also enabled detection of IL-1, IL-1RI, IL-1 receptor accessory protein (IL-1RAcP), and myeloid differentiation primary response protein 88 (MyD88) in the complex. The p60 protein (IRAK-4) was the earliest component of the complex to be phosphorylated. Phosphorylated IRAK-4 from the receptor complex migrated more slowly in SDS-PAGE than its unphosphorylated form as did recombinant IRAK-4 autophosphorylated in vitro. Phosphorylation was restricted to serine and threonine residues. IRAK-4, p36, IL-1RAcP, and MyD88 bound to the liganded receptor within 15 s of activation by IL-1 and remained associated upon prolonged activation, suggesting that the signaling complex is very stable. The p90 phosphoprotein was only transiently associated with the receptor. This behavior and its size were consistent with it being IRAK-1. Our work revealed that liganding of IL-1RI causes its strong and stable association with IL-1RAcP, MyD88, and the previously unidentified protein p60 (IRAK-4). The only component of the IL-1RI signaling complex that dissociated is IRAK-1. Our study is therefore the first detailed description of the endogenous IL-1RI complex.

Synonyms

As the knowledge base explodes, look at the evolution and correction of earlier work.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) is always useful but needs more human curation for IRAK4. Please click to enlarge.

You will see Ethanol and Endotoxin top the list of interacting chemicals.

IRAK4 interacting Genes

CTD provides a rather fragmented display, that I have shuffled into alphabetical order for those interested to explore further.

ALDH5A1

ARNT

CSTB

DDX39A

EIF4EBP1

GTF2H2C

H1-1

H1-2

H1-3

H1-4

H1-5

H1-6

HPCA

HPCAL1

IKBKG

IL1R1

IL1RL1

IL36RN

IRAK1

IRAK2

IRAK3

KIF11

LTN1

MBP

MECP2

MYD88

PELI1

PELI2

PELI3

PRMT5

RNF152

SASH1

SERPINB3

SQSTM1

TFAP2C

TIRAP

TLR4

TNFRSF13B

TRAF6

TRIM7

VSIG8

WDTC1

ZNF597

CTD also linked to 39 Pathways relating to IRAK4.

Trimethylamine and IRAK4

Previously I mentioned the nasty smelling natural amine found in Rotting Fish and Human poo.

A preprint paper posted on 30 January 2024 from researchers in UK, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Spain reports that Trimethylamine inhibits IRAK4 and affects your tendency toward Hyperglycemia.

It was funded by an impressive collection of organizations including the Wellcome Trust, European Commission, Spanish Institute of Health Research, Catalan Government, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, French National Research Agency, UK Medical Research Council.

Marketers of Diabetes treatments would not like you to know and that might explain why the paper has not appeared in a refereed journal nearly one year after it was published online.

Abstract The global Type 2 Diabetes epidemic is a major health crisis and there is a critical need for innovative strategies to fight it. Although the microbiome plays important roles in the onset of Insulin Resistance (IR) and low-grade inflammation, the microbial compounds regulating these phenomena remain to be discovered. Here, we reveal that the microbiome inhibits a central kinase, eliciting immune and metabolic benefits. Through a series of in vivo experiments based on Choline supplementation, blocking Trimethylamine (TMA) production then administering TMA, we demonstrate that TMA decouples inflammation and IR from obesity in the context of high-fat diet (HFD) feeding. Through in vitro kinome screens, we reveal TMA specifically inhibits Interleukin-1 Receptor-associated Kinase 4 (IRAK4), a central kinase integrating signals from various toll-like receptors and cytokine receptors. TMA blunts TLR4 signalling in primary Human Hepatocytes and Peripheral Blood Monocytic Cells, and improves mouse survival after a Lipopolysaccharide-induced Septic Shock. Consistent with this, genetic deletion and chemical inhibition of IRAK4 result in similar metabolic and immune improvements in HFD. In summary, TMA appears to be a key microbial compound inhibiting IRAK4 and mediating metabolic and immune effects with benefits upon HFD. Thereby we highlight the critical contribution of the microbial signalling metabolome in homeostatic regulation of host disease and the emerging role of the kinome in microbial–mammalian chemical crosstalk

Here is their summary figure.

Keen subscribers interested in Endotoxin diseases from Alzheimer’s to Zimmerman Laband syndrome, will immediately see Choline, the precursor to Trimethylamine and be overjoyed with the joining of the dots.

CTD lists 1,450 line entries with references linked to IRAK4.

Other Food derived IRAK4 Inhibitors

A quick scan of papers shows interest in Cabbage, Ginseng, Onions, and other foods for their chemicals that are anti-inflammatory acting on IRAK4, but this post is already beyond email length limit and we can always add selected references later.

