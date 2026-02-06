Thanks to my generous paid subscriber Alan who prompted me to delve further in a question about Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide and his Insulin dosing, I had a quick look at the recent updated papers on PubMed and then visited US FAERS.

In August last year I wrote about Australia’s Suicide help telephone service receiving a call every 24 seconds and TV advertising says that rate is current.

Early in the Pfizer Covid19 Process 2 Poojab clinical trial of Children there was an early signal of Exacerbated Depression.

In the Pfizer PSUR3 Appendix of Deaths there were the following numbers of cases across all age groups to June 2022.

Suicidal ideation 4 (must have been successful?)

Completed suicide 10 + 29 = 39 due to duplicate entries

Suicide attempt 2 (must have been successful?)

Suspected suicide 1

In the main Pfizer PSUR3 report, there were the following numbers of cases:

Depression 2,054

Depression suicidal 34

Major depression 55

Agitated depression 8

Perinatal depression 5

US FAERS Database for Human Insulin

There are numerous Insulin products listed, so I chose Generic Human Insulin to look at Deaths and Adverse Reactions.

2,390 Deaths from 59,402 case reports, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 4.02%, which is less than a number of drugs, e.g. Famotidine 5.76%.

FAERS lists 4,918 Adverse Reaction terms under the Insulin drug reaction.

I found some FAERS cases for today’s article:

Suicide Attempt 162

Completed Suicide 51

Suspected Suicide 2

Suicidal Behaviour 3

Suicide Threat 1

Depression Suicidal 4

Depression 344

Depressed Mood 63

Major Depression 11

Perinatal Depression 3

Depressive Symptom 2

Persistent Depressive Disorder 1

Endotoxin related to Mechanisms of Depression

In August 2024 I wrote about one aspect of Endotoxin induced Depression.

Today there were 3,002 articles on PubMed linking Endotoxin to Depression.

A 2025 review of Leaky Gut found, for Depressive symptoms, when compared to the controls, significantly increased levels of intestinal fatty acid-binding protein (I-FABP), Zonulin, antibodies against bacterial Endotoxins and sCD14.

As you know, Endotoxin in Jabs causes Leaky Gut.

I mentioned the role of the Pandemrix Jab causing Suicide.

And more recently Mounjaro.

Insulin in the Endotoxin Depression Literature

I found some papers which I will review here to prompt curious minds.

Animal Studies

In some experiments the animals were under anaesthetic, in others not.

You will see some researchers spent many years studying ths topic using numerous species.

In 1976 Archer and coworkers studied the role of Insulin in Endotoxin Induced Heart Damage in Dogs.

Abstract Past studies reported by this laboratory have documented Myocardial Dysfunction and progressively developing Hypoglycemia in canine Endotoxin shock. The purpose of the present study was to determine the effects of glucose concentrations and Insulin infusions on myocardial performance following Endotoxin administration. Experiments were carried out on isolated, working canine left ventricular heart preparations exchanging blood with intact Dogs. Myocardial function was evaluated following Endotoxin and correlated with concentrations of glucose and effects of Insulin infusion. Cardiac dysfunction occurred within 2-4 hr post-Endotoxin and the degree of malfunction was not related to arterial blood glucose concentrations. Maintaining blood glucose at control, preshock, levels by infusion of 50% glucose did not prevent myocardial dysfunction as evidenced by elevations of left ventricular end diastolic pressure, and depressed power. Infusions of Insulin reversed Cardiac failure and maintained normal performance in spite of wide ranges in glucose concentration (5-120 mg%). Findings suggest that myocardial dysfunction is not precipitated or enhanced by the hypoglycemia of Endotoxin shock. The beneficial actions of infused Insulin on cardiac performance appear to be elicited on the basis of mechanisms other than myocardial glucose transport.

In 1976 Filkins and Buchanan looked at removal rates of colloidal carbon and of biologically active Endotoxin by the ReticuloEndothelial system.

Abstract The intravascular removal rates of colloidal carbon and of biologically active Endotoxin by the ReticuloEndothelial System (RES) were evaluated as a function of blood-glucose levels. There was a significant negative correlation of carbon clearance half time on blood glucose in both saline-treated and Insulin-treated rats. Insulin Hypoglycemia depressed RES carbon clearance with the maximal effect occurring at blood glucose values below 30 mg/dl. Insulin hypoglycemia also severely impaired the intravascular removal of Endotoxin as evaluated by lethality bioassay in lead-sensitized rats. It is concluded that blood glucose may modulate RES phagocytic function and that the Hypoglycemia of Endotoxin shock may augment the shock state due to impairment of RES host defense clearance functions.

In 1977 Filkins and Buchanan, investigating the Lethal Dose of Endotoxin in male Holtzman Rats, made an interesting discovery.

Abstract ATP-Mg++ (10 mumoles/100 g, iv) increased the LD50 for Salmonella enteritidis Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) in male Holtzman rats (300 +/- 10 g) from 1.3 to 6.0 mg/rat. While Endotoxin at 3 mg/rat iv 5 hr previously induced Hypoglycemia to 12 +/- 4 mg/dl, ATP cotreatment blunted the Hypoglycemia; i.e., plasma glucose values were 78 +/- 6 mg/dl. ATP treatment prevented the depression in gluconeogenesis induced by Endotoxin as evaluated in vivo by the conversion of 14C-alanine to 14C-glucose. ATP treatment also reduced the hypercatabolism of U-14 C-glucose to 14CO2 in vivo and by epididymal fat pads in vitro. A role for ATP in preventing disruption of glucose homeostasis and development of Endotoxin shock via counteracting Insulin is suggested.

In 1980 White Rats were injected with a number of things to see what happened.

Abstract The effects of infection with Streptococcus pneumoniae, Francisella tularensis, and Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus as well as inflammatory stress induced by the administration of Turpentine and Endotoxin on plasma ketone bodies and Insulin were studied in White Rats. All of the infectious/inflammatory stresses caused a significant decrease in the ketonemia of fasting and an elevation of plasma Insulin. When a pneumococcal infection was initiated in a diabetic rat, inhibition of fasting ketonemia did not occur. Similarly, pneumococcal infection in the hypophysectomized rat did not result in a noticeable depression of either fasting ketonemia or plasma FFA. The increase in circulating Insulin appears to be closely correlated with the inhibition of fasting ketonemia noted in the infectious/inflammatory stress.

In 1981 Filkins studied Phagocytic function of the ReticuloEndothelial system (RES) during Endotoxic Hypoglycemia in Rats.

Abstract Depression of the phagocytic function of the ReticuloEndothelial system (RES) during Endotoxic Hypoglycemia has been implicated in the pathogenesis of Endotoxin shock. The present study evaluated the in vivo effects of Hypoglycemia on RES function and assessed the effects of an vivo bout of Hypoglycemia on phagocytosis in the in situ perfused rat liver. Hypoglycemia was produced in male Holtzman rats using either 1 U of regular Insulin (RI) (ILETIN, Lilly) or 0.75 U of long-acting insulin (LAI) (85% LENTE/15% ULTRALENTE, Lilly). RES function was quantitated by intravascular clearance of 8 mg/100 gm body weight colloidal carbon (CC). Two hr after RI and 2.5 hr after LAI, the intravascular halftimes of CC clearance were 19 +/- 2 min (N = 22) and 18 +/- 1 min (N = 19), respectively, as compared to control, 11.3 +/- 0.4 min (N = 53, P less than 0.001). The corresponding plasma glucose (PG) levels were 95 +/- 2 mg/dl in control, 14.4 +/- 0.9 for the RI group, and 17 +/- 1 for LAI. Two hr after RI, livers were perfused for 10 min in situ with 50 mg/liter CC in saline 5% rat serum. PG for control liver donors were 90 +/- 3 mg/dl, while those for hypoglycemic liver donors were 15 +/- 2. CC uptake was decreased from 22 micrograms/min/gm liver in the control (+ serum, n = 19) to 11 +/- 2 in hypoglycemia livers (N = 6); no effect of serum on hypoglycemic depression of the RES was seen. There were no differences in flow rates in the 2 groups. These results indicate that Hypoglycemia directly impairs RES function and that the in vivo depression of intravascular clearance is not related to either the presence or absence of serum factors or total hepatic blood flow. Thus, the characteristic Hypoglycemia of Endotoxin shock may contribute to RES depression and the Lethal Shock Syndrome.

In 1981 Endotoxin-induced Insulin Resistance was hypothesized to occur at the cell membrane level in Rat adipocytes.

Abstract 2-Deoxyglucose and 3-O-methylglucose were used to assess endotoxin-induced changes in glucose transport in rat adipocytes. 6 h after Escherichia coli Endotoxin injection Insulin-stimulated 2-deoxyglucose uptake was significantly depressed (V decreased, Km unaltered), phosphorylation of 2-deoxyglucose was seemingly unimpaired; basal 3-methylglucose entry was significantly increased, Insulin-stimulated uptake was unaltered. Insulin significantly reduced Km in control and Endotoxin-treated cells. Cytochalasin B-insensitive uptake of both 2-deoxy-glucose and 3-methylglucose, a small fraction of total transport, increased significantly in endotoxic cells. Endotoxin reduced spermine- and Insulin-stimulated 2-deoxyglucose uptake to a similar extent. Results are consistent with the hypotheses that (1) a site of Endotoxin-induced Insulin resistance is at the cell membrane level and may reflect a decrease in number of activity of effective carrier units, rather than alterations in affinity, (2) Endotoxin does not compromise the hexokinase system, (3) the cell membrane-localized effect of Endotoxin on hexose transport is not necessarily mediated by the Insulin receptor and (4) the entry of 2-deoxyglucose and 3-methyl-glucose may involve two separate transport systems.

In 1981 Cornell reported effects in the Liver and Pancreas in poisoned Rats.

Abstract Basal portal and systemic venous Hyperinsulinemia and Hyperglucagonemia were present in fasted rats at 24 h after experimental liver injury by partial (67%) hepatectomy, Carbon Tetrachloride gavage, and intravenous D-galactosamine administration. Both enhanced Pancreatic hormone secretion and depressed Hepatic hormone extraction were likely responsible for the Insulin and Glucagon oversupply. Endogenous gut-derived Endotoxin is proposed as the causative factor for the exaggerated hormonal response because intravenous exogenous Endotoxin elicited an identical elevation of insulin and glucagon. Systemic Endotoxemia at 24 h after Liver injury was indicated by marked (78-100%) Lethality in Lead-sensitized rats and positive Limulus lysate gelation tests of plasma samples. Furthermore, anti-Endotoxin treatments, including Endotoxin tolerance, Polymyxin B, and gut sterilization, significantly reduced both lead-sensitized Lethality and Hyperinsulinemic and Hyperglucagonemic responses at 24 h in most liver-injury groups. Portal versus systemic venous administration of Endotoxin at a low dose implied that normal Endotoxin phagocytosis by the Liver suppressed the Pancreatic endocrine response. A physiological negative-feedback control system involving gut-derived systemic Endotoxemia after Liver damage with Insulin and Glucagon hypersecretion by the pancreas for stimulation of hepatic regeneration is hypothesized.

More work by Filkins in 1982.

Cornell continued his studies in 1983 on Endotoxin clearance by the Liver in Rats.

Abstract The intravenous administration of bacterial Endotoxin to fasted Rats elicited basal portal and systemic venous Hyperinsulinemia and Hyperglucagonemia. Enhanced pancreatic secretion of Insulin and glucagon was implied by the elevated portal venous hormonal levels. Elevated Insulin and glucagon levels were present at 4 hr after a 33 micrograms/100 gm intravenous Endotoxin dose despite no fluctuation of the plasma glucose concentration. The role of the liver in the pancreatic hormonal response to Endotoxin was investigated by infusing Lipopolysaccharide slowly into the portal vein or systemic inferior vena cava. At doses of 33 and 100 micrograms per 100 gm, Endotoxin administered via the systemic route stimulated significantly greater Insulin and glucagon responses than did portal administration. Furthermore, rats with acute liver injury induced by partial (67%) hepatectomy, which depressed Kupffer cell phagocytosis, did respond to the 33 micrograms per 100 gm intraportal Endotoxin dose with significantly greater Hyperinsulinemia and Hyperglucagonemia. These data suggest that hepatic Kupffer cells normally function to remove Lipopolysaccharide from the portal venous blood and that at least at low pharmacological doses the pancreatic hormonal response to Endotoxin is mediated by an unknown systemic mechanism.

In 1983 effects of Endotoxin and Insulin on circulating Zinc and Iron were measured in Rats.

Abstract Laboratory and epidemiological evidence indicate that the enhanced flux of Iron and Zinc from the plasma to the storage compartments, such as liver, serves as a protective host response to combat infection. Studies were performed to determine the status of this nonspecific immune response in the Diabetic animal, since it is commonly held that the Diabetic has an increased incidence and susceptibility to infection. Normal Rats and Rats previously rendered Diabetic by Streptozotocin (STZ) were injected with either saline or Escherichia coli Endotoxin, and plasma levels of Zinc, Iron, and Copper were monitored 8 hr thereafter. Diabetic rats reduced their plasma Zinc and Iron levels by 35 and 25%, respectively, in response to Endotoxin injection whereas control rats had a 70% decrease in Zinc and a 46% depression in Iron. Insulin administration to the diabetic rats restored the ability to decrease plasma Zinc and ron to the same degree as control Rats. Plasma copper did not change in any group. Further investigation suggested that the defect in trace metal response occurred after the secretion of Leukocytic Endogenous Mediator (LEM) in the inflammatory response pathway. It is concluded that STZ-diabetic Rats have a diminished ability to decrease plasma Zinc and Iron in response to Endotoxin, and that this defect is due to an ineffective response of target tissues to the effects of Leukocytic Endogenous Mediator. Furthermore, it is postulated that the Hyperinsulinemia associated with the stress of infection functions to lower plasma Zinc and, possibly, Iron, thereby allowing the host to better combat infection.

This helps to explain why Hydroxychloroquine and other Zinc Chelators help fight Virus infections.

In 1984 Filkins studied Insulinization of tissues in Endotoxin poisoned Rats.

Abstract Circulating glucose levels, peripheral glucose utilization, and hepatic gluconeogenesis were compared in late Endotoxicosis and Severe Septic Shock in rats. Endotoxin was administered intravenously as 5 mg of Salmonella enteritidis Lipopolysaccharide B. Sepsis was induced in the peritoneal cavity by use of the cecal ligation and puncture technique. Late Endotoxicosis and severe Sepsis were comparable in Hypoglycemia, increased peripheral glucose use, and depression of gluconeogenesis. Immunoreactive Insulin was lower in Endotoxicosis than in Sepsis; both models demonstrated elevations in serum nonsuppressible Insulin-like activity. Endotoxic pancreata secreted excessive Insulin, as did pancreata obtained after blockade of the reticuloendothelial system (RES). Macrophage-conditioned media induced a hypersecretory state of the beta cells in donor pancreata. The RES serves as a source of secretory products, i.e., gluco-regulatory monokines, which affects Insulinization of tissues in sepsis and thus underwrites the Hypoglycemia of late Endotoxicosis and severe sepsis.

In 1985 Filkins and coworkers experimented on Dogs and Heart Failure.

Abstract Fasted mongrel Dogs were anesthetized with pentobarbital sodium and instrumented for the on-line measurement of blood glucose (BG), a lead II electrocardiogram, and pressures in the left ventricle and pulmonary and systemic artery concomitant with on-line monitoring of BG. Serum insulin was measured by radioimmunoassay, and cardiac output (CO) was determined by thermodilution. Stroke work (SW) and pulmonary and systemic resistances were calculated. After a 30-min control period dogs were treated with Escherichia coli Endotoxin (E) or normal saline (S) and then observed for 10 h or until death. Preinjection control BG was maintained in S dogs, and early hyperglycemia (H) was observed in six dogs; in contrast 10 E dogs showed no hyperglycemia (NH). During the late stages all E dogs were markedly hypoglycemic. In both groups of E dogs an early Hyperinsulinemia occurred. CO and SW were depressed in both groups of E dogs. These variables were significantly lower in NH than in H dogs. Pulmonary and systemic resistance progressively increased in NH dogs after Endotoxin administration. The results suggest that the ability to increase blood glucose levels after Endotoxin injection is important for the maintenance of cardiovascular function. Glucose dyshomeostasis leading to Hypoglycemia, however, may be a factor in the development of Endotoxic Cardiovascular Failure.

Also in 1985 more on the role of Insulin in Endotoxin Induced Heart Failure was published by Archer after a decade of research.

Abstract Experimental studies have documented that Myocardial Dysfunction is precipitated between 3 and 6 hr after Endotoxin or E. coli. This finding has now been confirmed in Human Septic Shock. A “Hinshaw-modified” isolated working left ventricle preparation has been used to document and assess the degree of failure. It was found that the failure is often severe and reversible only temporarily by adrenergic agents but reversible by digoxin or Insulin. The cause of the failure has not been identified, but evidence is presented against a myocardial depressant factor (MDF) being the causative factor. Hearts subjected to a 2-4 hr period of hypotension on the threshold of failure show no signs of failure when subjected to blood circulating from an animal in splanchnic arterial occlusion shock. Hearts from pancreatectomized animals subjected to Endotoxin shock with their source of MDF removed demonstrate the typical failure in 4-6 hr. Other factors are suggested that contribute to myocardial dysfunction: hypotension or nonuniform perfusion of subendocardial regions of the heart, depressed responsiveness to inotropic and chronotropic stimuli, intracardiac ionic and fluid disturbances, and increases in heart chamber and muscle stiffness. Since steroid/antibiotic therapy increases the probability (p less than 0.05) that an animal will survive lethal sepsis, investigating the effect of this therapy on myocardial function may aid in determining whether or not this degree of heart failure contributes in the animal to irreversible shock and death.

Also in 1985 Cornell reported on Endotoxin hit of the Pancreas in Rats.

Note the relevance of this study to Pfizer’s patented use of Endotoxin Lipid A as a free “adjuvant”, present and varying in uncontrolled amouts Batch to Batch, in its Jabs as I discovered by reading documents when they were released by Court Order.

Abstract This laboratory has proposed that endogenous gut-derived bacterial Endotoxin primes the Pancreatic secretion of Insulin in normal Rats. Endogenous Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is continually absorbed from the gut into intestinal capillaries, and low-grade portal venous Endotoxemia is the status quo. Under physiologic conditions, Kupffer cells of the Liver totally phagocytize and degrade Endotoxin from the portal circulation. Evidence from this and other laboratories indicates that administration of exogenous LPS to Humans and Rats enhances pancreatic secretion of both Insulin and Glucagon. Conversely, findings of the present study demonstrate that restriction of endogenous LPS in fasted rats depresses the basal and arginine-stimulated concentrations of plasma Insulin. Techniques used to restrict gut-derived LPS availability included chronic daily gavage with neomycin and cefazolin for gut sterilization and with cholestyramine or lactulose to reduce Endotoxin within the gut. In addition, induction of Endotoxin Tolerance was produced by progressively higher doses of LPS intraperitoneally (i.p.), and Polymyxin B was administered subcutaneously (s.c.) daily to neutralize the lipid A portion of circulating LPS. Finally, isolator-reared, defined flora rats, which were gram-negative-bacteria-deficient, and, therefore, LPS-deficient, were compared with conventional counterparts. Basal plasma insulin but not glucagon levels were consistently and significantly reduced in endogenous LPS-restricted animals. Glucose-stimulated plasma insulin was decreased only after parenteral treatment by tolerance induction and polymyxin B administration. Both plasma insulin and glucagon were depressed in response to arginine challenge in most LPS-restricted rats.

In 1986 effects of Endotoxin on Insulin were measured in Sheep.

Abstract Time course changes in the concentration of plasma amino acids, glucose, Insulin, and creatinine were measured in seven mature Sheep during fever induced by Escherichia coli (serotype 055:B5) Endotoxin. Rectal temperature was increased above that recorded in control animals from 0.75 to 6.25 h postinjection with a maximum rise of 2.3 degrees C. Total amino acid concentrations decreased (P less than 0.05) 4.5 h postinjection and remained depressed (P less than 0.05) until 19 h postinjection. The plasma concentration of each individual amino acid decreased (P less than 0.05) at some point during the experiment with the exception of tryptophan and tyrosine. Glucose concentration decreased (P less than 0.05) and remained depressed until at least 55 h postinjection. Plasma Insulin concentration was elevated (P less than 0.05) from 4.5 to 13 h postinjection. Plasma creatinine concentration increased during fever (P less than 0.05) and returned to normal by 31 h postinjection.

In 1989 Cornell studied Endotoxin induced Hyperinsulinemia in Rats.

Abstract Nonlethal Endotoxemia was produced in conscious fasted Rats by the intravenous (i.v.) administration of Salmonella enteritidis Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) at a dose of 30 micrograms/100 g together with the typical acute-phase response of fever at 4 hr post-LPS. Also at 4 hr post-LPS both Hyperinsulinemia and Hyperglucagonemia were manifested, the (insulin:glucagon) (I:G) molar ratio was not different from saline control animals, and normoglycemia was maintained. The monokine Interleukin-1 (IL-1), which is synthesized de novo and then released by macrophages and monocytes following LPS phagocytosis, has been implicated in the typical responses to Endotoxemia. Therefore, Human natural IL-1 was injected i.v. at a dose of 50 U into conscious fasted Rats. IL-1-induced fever occurred at 30 min postinjection. Hyperinsulinemia equal to two times the saline control value was also present at 30 min after monokine injection, with plasma Insulin levels declining to below control values by 60 min and remaining depressed for up to 12 hr. In contrast, plasma glucagon concentrations were not significantly altered at any time between 15 min and 12 hr post-IL-1. Despite IL-1-elicited Hyperinsulinemia with unchanged glucagon, which elevated the I:G molar ratio, normoglycemia was maintained after monokine administration. The coincident onset of Fever and Hyperinsulinemia at 30 min after i.v. administration of IL-1 suggests a common mediator for both responses.

In 1988 and 1990 Dogs were used by Law et alto study Myocardial Insulin Resistance in Endotoxin shock.

Abstract STUDY OBJECTIVE - Catecholamine concentrations are raised during Endotoxin shock and may be responsible for myocardial insulin resistance in such a condition. The purpose of the investigation was to examine the effect of Insulin on myocardial contractility and glucose uptake in the presence of beta adrenergic blockade during endotoxin shock. DESIGN - Endotoxin shock was obtained in Dogs by giving S Typhimurium Endotoxin intravenously (1 mg.kg-1) and the cardiac responses to Insulin were determined under hyperinsulinaemic (4 U.min-1) euglycaemic clamp conditions during continuous beta adrenergic blockade (propranolol 150 micrograms.kg-1 + 5 micrograms.kg-1.min-1). SUBJECTS - 19 mongrel Dogs of either sex, weight 20-25 kg, were studied under pentobarbitone anaesthesia. Seven dogs received Endotoxin plus Propranolol, and seven others received Propranolol alone (control group). Five dogs received Endotoxin but no Propranolol or Insulin. All other procedures were the same in each group. MEASUREMENTS and RESULTS - The exposed heart was prepared for coronary sinus blood sampling and measurements of circumflex artery blood flow (Q), instantaneous left ventricular pressure, and left ventricular wall thickness. Glucose uptake was calculated from product of Q and aortic-coronary sinus concentration difference. End systolic pressure-dimension relationship was used to assess contractility. Myocardial performance was assessed from left ventricular dP/dtmax. Basal shock measurements were made 60 min post Endotoxin. beta Adrenergic blockade did not interfere with Insulin stimulated glucose uptake in controls, but was unable to restore the uptake response during Endotoxin shock. Contractility was increased during Endotoxin shock and this effect was abolished by beta adrenergic blockade. In controls the only variable affected by beta adrenergic blockade was left ventricular dP/dtmax (decreased). Insulin increased contractility during beta adrenergic blockade in controls but not in shock. Myocardial performance was depressed during shock. In controls, Insulin increased myocardial performance; in shock this response was attenuated. CONCLUSIONS - The findings confirm that the myocardium becomes less responsive to the glucose uptake stimulating and positive inotropic effects of insulin during endotoxin shock. The data show that beta adrenergic activity is responsible for the increased contractile state of the heart during acute Endotoxin shock, but is not the cause of the observed Insulin Resistant state.

In 1991 Diabetes was induced with Alloxan and Streptozotocin in Dogs.

Abstract Diabetic patients exhibit a higher incidence of post-surgical Sepsis, as well as a higher rate of Mortality from Sepsis, than their non-diabetic counterparts. This may be a result of cardiovascular deterioration associated with diabetes mellitus. This study was designed to characterize the cardiovascular sequelae associated with Endotoxin shock in a canine model of diabetes. Diabetes was induced with Alloxan (50 mg/kg) and Streptozotocin (30 mg/kg) in dogs weighing 19-25 kg. Thirty days later, anaesthetized dogs were instrumented to obtain blood pressures, blood samples, left ventricular chamber diameter, circumflex arterial blood flow, and aortic blood flow. Metabolic parameters were calculated according to the Fick principle, and myocardial inotropic state assessed with the end-systolic pressure-diameter relationship. After stable baseline measurements, Escherichia coli Endotoxin (1 mg/kg) was infused over 1 h, and measurements were obtained every 30 min. After Endotoxin administration Diabetic Dogs became more Hypotensive than the non-diabetic dogs. Cardiac performance parameters were also depressed to a greater degree. These changes could be attributed to depressions in vascular resistance and myocardial inotropic state in diabetic dogs. Cardiac dysfunction occurred in association with a relative decrease in the supply to demand ratio for oxygen in the Diabetic Dogs, suggesting functional ischemia. Data indicating a decrease in pre-load and vascular resistance in the Diabetic group suggest a greater degree of vascular collapse, vascular pooling, or extravasation of fluid than occurred in the non-diabetic group. These data support the hypothesis that the cardiovascular system of Diabetic subjects cannot tolerate a Septic insult as well as their non-diabetic counterparts.

Another clue in the observation that some Humans suffer more from Endotoxin in Jabs than others.

In 1995 more work on the role of Interleukin 1 appeared.

Abstract Previous studies have demonstrated that the administration of the cytokines, Interleukin-1 (IL-1) and Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)(20 micrograms/kg) to Rats in a fasting state can produce many and perhaps most of the metabolic alterations found in patients with Sepsis and injury. The purposes of the present study were 1) to define the metabolic effects of IL-1 and TNF during a fed state provided by continuous intravenous feeding for 20 h and 2) to characterize the unique effects of IL-1 among the overall response to cytokines by using IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1RA; 5 mg/kg). The effects were also explored during the Endotoxemic condition induced by infusion of 200 micrograms/kg of Endotoxin into Rats. The results showed that during feeding IL-1 is responsible for the increase in glucose flux and plasma insulin, the development of Insulin resistance, and plasma Zinc depression during condition mimicking Sepsis and injury, similar to effects observed in the fasting state. The changes in energy expenditure have a more complex mechanism. The results also suggested that certain host responses to cytokines or Endotoxin, particularly related to protein metabolism, differed between the fed and fasting states. These data may have a special clinical relevance for the Insulin-resistant state that develops during severe infection, since using IL-1RA in conjunction with nutritional therapy may offer additional advantages in the treatment of these severe metabolic disorders.

In 1999 the effects on Endotoxin on Glucose-6-Phosphatase (Glu-6-Pase) expresson during the early Hyperglycemic phase and the later Hypoglycemic phase was studied in Rats.

Abstract The mechanisms responsible for the glycemic changes associated with Endotoxic shock are not fully understood, but are known to involve the ability of the liver to produce glucose. The purpose of the present study was to determine whether Endotoxin (LPS) influences the expression and activity of Glucose-6-phosphatase (Glu-6-Pase) during the early hyperglycemic phase and the later hypoglycemic phase. Rats were injected with a relatively large dose of LPS (20 mg/kg) or saline (control), and sacrificed at 1 or 5 h post-injection. Both the plasma glucose concentration and glucose production were elevated 1 h post-LPS (2-fold) and both decreased at 5 h postinjection (50%). Compared to time-matched control values, hepatic Glucose-6-Phosphate and Fructose-6-Phosphate levels were significantly decreased at both 1 and 5 h. Hepatic Glu-6-Pase activity and mRNA levels were moderately increased, 1 h after injection of LPS. At 5 h, an 88% decrease in mRNA abundance for Glu-6-Pase was associated with a 30% decrease in activity of this enzyme. Plasma Insulin concentrations were not different 1 h after LPS and were elevated 2-fold from control values at 5 h. Circulating levels of Glucagon and Corticosterone were elevated at both time points following LPS. Our data indicate that the LPS-induced Hypoglycemia and reduction in hepatic glucose production were accompanied by a depression in Glu-6-Pase activity and gene expression.

In 2004 researchers in Texas studied Muscle wastage in Pigs.

Abstract In adults, protein synthesis in skeletal muscle is reduced by as much as 50% after a Septic Challenge, and is associated with repression of translation initiation. Neonates are highly anabolic and their muscle protein synthesis rates are elevated and uniquely sensitive to amino acid and insulin stimulation. In the present study, Neonatal Piglets were infused with Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) for 20 h at 0 (n = 6) and 13 microg/kg*h (n = 8). During the last 2 h, dextrose and an amino acid mixture were infused to attain fed plasma concentrations of amino acids, glucose, and Insulin. Fractional protein synthesis rates and translational control mechanisms were examined. LPS reduced protein synthesis in glycolytic muscles by only 13% and had no significant effect in oxidative muscles. This depression was associated with reductions in the phosphorylation of 4E-BP1 (-31%) and S6 K1 (-78%), and a decrease in eIF4G binding to eIF4E (-62%), an event required for formation of the active mRNA binding complex. By comparison, LPS increased protein synthesis in the liver (+29%), spleen (+32%), and kidney (+27%), and in the liver, this increase was associated with augmented eIF4G to eIF4E binding (+88%). In muscle and liver, LPS did not alter eIF2B activity, an event that regulates initiator met-tRNA(i) binding to the 40S ribosomal complex. These findings suggest that during sustained Endotoxemia, the high rate of neonatal muscle protein synthesis is largely maintained in the presence of substrate supply, despite profound changes in translation initiation factors that modulate the mRNA binding step in translation initiation.

In 2007 the effects of Endotoxin and Insulin (injected into the Blood or Brain), was studied in Mice with Social Exploration used as a measure of Mood.

Abstract We have previously shown that type 2 Diabetes (T2D) in the mouse is associated with increased responsivity to innate immune challenge. Here we demonstrate that in a Mouse model of type 1 Diabetes (T1D) LPS(Endotoxin)-dependent suppression of social exploration (SE) is augmented and dependent on Hyperglycemia. T1D was induced in Mice with intraperitoneal (i.p.) Streptozotocin (STZ). After 4d, STZ treated mice had blood glucose levels of 417+/-34mg/dl compared to 160+/-11mg/dl in non-STZ treated mice. When these Diabetic Mice were challenged with i.p. Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin), LPS-induced depression of SE was nearly 2.7-fold greater in diabetic mice at 2h than in non-diabetic mice. Examination of peritoneal proinflammatory cytokine levels 2h after LPS administration showed that Diabetic Mice had 4-, 2.5- and 3.6-fold greater concentrations of IL-1beta, IL-6 and TNF-alpha, respectively, when compared to non-diabetic mice. Control of blood glucose levels with injected Insulin in Diabetic Mice improved 2h post LPS-induced loss of SE by 3.9-fold. Interestingly, Insulin given intracerebroventricularly to Diabetic Mice did not impact LPS-induced loss of SE but did increase basal SE 8, 12 and 24h later. Finally, administration of STZ to hyperglycemic/hyperinsulinemic db/db mice did not alter LPS-induced loss of SE. Taken together these findings indicate that mice with T1D have augmented loss of SE in response to LPS and this is due to Hyperglycemia and not to Insulin.

In 2012 Endotoxin injected Horses showed signs of Depression.

Abstract Objective: To determine whether the method of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) administration (intermittent vs continuous) affects the magnitude and duration of the systemic inflammatory response in Horses and whether prolonged (48 hours) Endotoxemia induces laminitis. Animals: 12 healthy adult horses (10 mares and 2 geldings). Procedures: Horses were randomly assigned to receive LPS (total dose, 80 μg; n = 4) or saline (0.9% NaCl) solution (80 mL/h; 4) via constant rate infusion or 8 bolus IV injections of LPS (10 μg, q 6 h;4) during a 48-hour period. Physical examinations were performed every 4 hours, inflammatory cytokine gene expression was determined for blood samples obtained every 8 hours, and IV glucose tolerance tests were performed. Results: All LPS-treated horses had signs of Depression and mild Colic; those signs abated as the study progressed. Administration of LPS increased expression of interleukin-1β, interleukin-6, and interleukin-8, but results were not significantly different between LPS treatment groups. Cytokine expression was significantly higher on the first day versus the second day of LPS treatment. Interleukin-1β expression was positively correlated with rectal temperature and expression of other cytokines. Glucose and Insulin dynamics for both LPS groups combined did not differ significantly from those of the saline solution group. Signs of laminitis were not detected in any of the horses. Conclusions and clinical relevance: Horses developed LPS tolerance within approximately 24 hours after administration was started, and the method of LPS administration did not affect the magnitude or duration of systemic inflammation. Laminitis was not induced in horses.

In 2013 Pigs were used to study the effects of Insulin on Endotoxin damaged Hearts.

Abstract Insulin is known to attenuate Septic Shock-induced Myocardial Depression. Possible mechanisms include an anti-inflammatory or inotropic effect of Insulin. The objective of this study was to determine whether the mechanism of action of Insulin in attenuating Septic Shock-induced Myocardial Depression is through an immunomodulatory effect. Fourteen Pigs were assigned to one of two groups. Both groups received a 4-h infusion of Lipopolysaccharide Endotoxin from Escherichia coli 0111:B4. Group 2 additionally received Insulin at 1.5 U/kg/h with infusions of D50 normal saline and KCl to maintain normal serum glucose and potassium levels. Cardiac function was measured with shortening fraction using transthoracic echocardiogram. Plasma TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 levels were obtained every 30 min. Postmortem cytokine analysis and histomorphology were performed on the heart tissue. Although Insulin attenuated septic shock-induced myocardial depression, this was not due to an anti-inflammatory effect and, therefore, likely resulted from an inotropic effect of Insulin.

In 2015 continuous Endotoxin infusion in Male Mice failed to produce behavioural changes. Was this due to Endotoxin Tolerance or sex differences?

Abstract Background: Chronic inflammation is implicated in numerous diseases, including Major Depression and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM). Since Depression and T2DM often co-exist, inflammatory pathways are suggested as a possible link. Hence, the establishment of an immune-mediated animal model would shed light on mechanisms possibly linking depression and metabolic alterations. Objective: In this study we investigated a behavioural and metabolic paradigm following chronic infusion with low doses of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) using osmotic minipumps in Male Rats. Methods: Behavioural testing consisted of evaluating activity level in the open field and Depressive-like behaviour in the forced swim test. Metabolic assessment included measurement of body weight, food and water intake, and glucose and Insulin levels during an oral glucose tolerance test. Results: LPS-infused rats showed acute signs of sickness behaviour, but chronic LPS infusion did not induce behavioural or metabolic changes. Conclusion: These results suggest that although inflammation is immediately induced as indicated by acute sickness, 4 weeks of chronic LPS administration via osmotic minipumps did not result in behavioural changes. Therefore, this paradigm may not be a suitable model for studying the underlying mechanisms that link depression and T2DM.

In 2021 effects of Olive Oil chemicals on Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor in Mice.

Abstract Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a heterogeneous disease, involving multiple mechanisms and factors, which commonly result in injury to the psychosocial function of the central nervous system, and even Suicidality of patients. However, effective treatment for MDD is still lacking. Oleuropein is a newly discovered natural compound extracted from Olive leaves, which has a strong antioxidative effect by reducing the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Oleuropein also reduces blood pressure in humans and experimental animals, and protects blood vessels. Brain-derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) is a member of the neurotrophin family, which supports the function of the central nervous system. BDNF plays an important role in the development of the nervous system via the regulation of cellular differentiation, survival neurogenesis and synaptic plasticity; therefore, we hypothesized that overexpression of BDNF might contribute to the therapeutic effect of Oleuropein. Here, we first demonstrated that Oleuropein reverses Depressive-like behaviour and restores the inflammatory response in a mouse Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) model of MDD. We further established a cell model of BDNF overexpression and inhibition in SH-SY5Y cells, and found that the concentration of intercellular Calcium was increased after treatment with Oleuropein combined with BDNF overexpression, which may be mediated by the BDNF-TrkB-CaMKII signalling pathway. In addition, we observed that the expression of neurotrophic factors, including epidermal growth factor (EGF), neurotrophin-3 (NT-3), and neurotrophin-4 (NT-4), was increased, which may be mediated by inhibition of the RhoA-ROCK signalling pathway.

In 2022 “Middle-Aged” Mice were studied for differences between sexes.

Abstract Sex and age have distinct influences and roles in behavior and immune reactivity; yet, most studies use adult male rodents with little attention to middle age, a time associated with key physiological transitions in both sexes. Thus, this study investigated sex differences during middle age in behavior, immune response to Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin), and glucose regulation in C57BL/6 Mice with GFP-tagged monocytes/microglia. Behaviorally, males performed better in tests of motor function (Open Field [OF], Grip Strength, Sticker Removal, Gait, and Pole tests) and displayed less Depressive- and anxiety-like behaviors across multiple Mood tests (OF, Elevated Zero Maze, Sucrose Preference, and Swim test). However, females performed better in tests of cognition (Barnes Maze and Novel Object Recognition). Following behavioral assessment, mice were given LPS to characterize sex-dependent inflammagen responses. Females displayed greater sickness behavior in the OF, higher levels of peripheral cytokines, and subtle neuroinflammation in the cortex, striatum, and hippocampus. A separate middle-aged cohort was used for Glucose tolerance and Insulin sensitivity testing. Both sexes had excessive blood glucose rebound after Insulin challenge, but displayed differences following glucose administration, where males had higher baseline glucose and females remained hyperglycemic. This study suggests that during middle-age male mice have better emotional regulation and motor function, but not cognitive ability than females. Further, males are less sensitive than females to the acute effects of LPS peripherally and centrally, but both sexes showed sex-specific impairments in blood glucose regulation. Overall, it appears that middle age is an important transition point with multiple sex differences, some of which are unique to this stage of life.

In 2024 Endotoxin flooding and Depression caused by High Fat Diet was found to be ameliorated by anthocyanins in Mice.

Abstract Background: Obesity and consumption of High-Fat Diets (HFD) are associated with Intestinal Permeabilization and increased paracellular transport of Endotoxins, which can promote Neuroinflammation. Inflammation can affect the Hypothalamic Pituitary Adrenal (HPA) axis, which controls responses to stress and downregulates the Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), which can promote anxiety and Depression, conditions frequently found in obesity. We previously showed that consumption of Anthocyanins (AC) mitigate HFD-induced Insulin resistance, Intestinal Permeability, and Inflammation. Objectives: This study investigated if a dietary supplementation with a Cyanidin- and Delphinidin-rich extract (CDRE) could counteract HFD/obesity-induced hippocampal inflammation in mice. Methods: C57BL/6J male mice were fed for 14 wk on one of the following diets: 1) a control diet containing 10% total calories from fat (C), 2) a control diet supplemented with 40 mg AC/kg body weight (BW) (CAC), 3) a HFD containing 60% total calories from fat (lard) (HF), or 4) the HFD supplemented with 2, 20, or 40 mg AC/kg BW (HFA2, HFA20, and HFA40, respectively). In Plasma and in the Hippocampus, parameters of Neuroinflammation and the underlying cause (Endotoxemia) and consequences (alterations to the HPA and BDNF downregulation) were measured. Results: Consumption of the HFD caused Endotoxemia. Accordingly, Hippocampal Tlr4 mRNA levels were 110% higher in the HF group, which were both prevented by CDRE supplementation. Consumption of the HFD also caused: 1) Microgliosis and increased expression of genes involved in neuroinflammation, that is, Iba-1, Nox4, Tnfα, and Il-1β, 2) alterations of HPA axis regulation, that is, with low expression of mineralocorticoid (MR) and glucocorticoid (GR) receptors; and 3) decreased Bdnf expression. Supplementation of HFD-fed mice with CDRE mitigated neuroinflammation, microgliosis, and MR and BDNF decreases. Conclusions: CDRE supplementation mitigates the negative effects associated with HFD consumption and obesity in mouse hippocampus, in part by decreasing inflammation, improving glucocorticoid metabolism, and upregulating BDNF.

The Epstein Files show that Jeffrey Epstein suffered Eye problems but did not seek treatment in Jail.

See my friend Jennifer Depew’s latest article comparing anti-inflammatory Delphinidin with Polysorbate 80 (as used in many Jabs) in Eye drops.

A 2026 paper from China on Peroxiredoxins looks interesting.

Abstract Introduction: Depression is a chronic psychiatric disorder and belongs to one of the leading causes of Suicide worldwide. Peroxiredoxins (Prdxs) play a critical role in scavenging excess reactive oxygen species (ROS) and mitigating oxidative stress. However, the role and underlying mechanisms of Prdxs in Depression have not been fully illustrated. Methods: We carried out Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin)-induced ICR depression Mice and BV2 cell inflammation models. Seven days after LPS-induction, behaviors in ICR Mice were assessed by open field test (OFT), sucrose preference test (SPT), and forced swim test (FST), and inflammatory factors levels in serum were quantified via ELISA. The expression levels of Prdxs were evaluated using immunohistochemistry (IHC), western blotting (WB), and RT-qPCR. In LPS-induced BV2 cells, inflammatory factor levels in the supernatant were measured by ELISA. Nitric oxide (NO) levels were detected by biochemical assay. ROS levels were detected via fluorescence signal intensity. Prdxs expression levels were analyzed using WB and RT-qPCR. Results: In LPS-induced ICR mice serum and BV2 cells supernatant, interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), and transforming growth factor-beta1 (TGF-β1) levels exhibited significant elevation (p < 0.05). In the Hippocampus region of LPS-induced Mice and LPS-induced BV2 cells, significant upregulation of Prdx1, Prdx2, Prdx4, and Prdx5 levels was observed (p < 0.05). The ROS and NO levels in LPS-induced BV2 cells also significantly increased (p < 0.05). Conclusions: This study revealed that Prdx1, Prdx2, Prdx4, and Prdx5 were elevated in Depression models, which might relate to the occurrence of neuroinflammation, coupled with upregulation of oxidative stress responses. This study provided new strategies for the treatment of depression.

Human Studies

In 2008 Autopsy analysis of the Brains of Suicide victims shed light.

Abstract Tristetraprolin (TTP/Zinc finger protein 36) family proteins have antiinflammatory effects by destabilizing proinflammatory mRNA. TTP expression is reduced in fats of obese people with metabolic syndrome and Brains of Suicide victims and is induced by Insulin and Cinnamon Polyphenol Extract (CPE) in adipocytes, by Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) in Macrophages, and by green tea polyphenol extract in rats. CPE was reported to improve immune function against microorganisms, but the mechanism is unknown. This study tested the hypothesis that CPE regulates immune function involving genes encoding TTP, proinflammatory cytokines, and glucose transporter (GLUT) families and compared the effects of CPE to those of Insulin and LPS in mouse RAW264.7 macrophages. CPE increased TTP mRNA and protein levels, but its effects were less than LPS. CPE (100 mg/L, 0.5-4 h) increased TTP and Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) mRNA levels by up to 2- and 6-fold that of the control, respectively, and the base level of TTP was 6-fold that of TNF. LPS (0.1 mg/L, 4 h) increased TTP, TNF, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, cyclooxgenase-2, and Interleukin 6 mRNA levels by 39-1868 fold. CPE and LPS increased GLUT1 expression (the major GLUT form in macrophages) to 3- and 2-fold that of the control, respectively. Insulin (100 nmol/L, 0.5-4 h) did not exhibit major effects on the expression of these genes. CPE increased TTP expression more rapidly than those of proinflammatory cytokines and the net increases of TTP mRNA levels were larger than those of proinflammatory cytokines. These results suggest that CPE can affect immune responses by regulating anti- and proinflammatory and GLUT gene expression.

In 2015 a multinational effort to look at Mechanisms and a call for further research.

Abstract Depression and Diabetes are serious diseases with an increasing global prevalence. Intriguingly, recent meta-analyses have highlighted an asymmetrical relationship between the two conditions as Depressed patients were found to display a higher risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes than those individuals suffering from Diabetes are to become depressed. Based on recent findings, we favor a hypothesis where by decreased peripheral serotonin (5-HT) transporter (5-HTT) function is a reciprocal risk factor for the co-morbidity of Depression and Diabetes, as it can trigger inflammatory pathogenetic mechanisms of both conditions. Higher intestinal levels of 5-HT and 5-HT3 receptor stimulation lead to increased Intestinal Permeability in 5-HTT deficient mice, which is viewed one of the most relevant animal models of depression. We hypothesize that this leakage of bacterial Endotoxins can activate both central and peripheral Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), which inhibits Insulin signaling and IRS1/PI3K/Akt and thus, contribute to the pathogenesis of Diabetes and Depression that are associated with this pathway. Antidepressant therapies, which also suppress intestinal 5-HTT, may have potentiating effects on the association between Depression and Diabetes. It is also of interest that high carbohydrate and fat intake (”cafeteria-type diet”) increases intestinal 5-HT leading to TLR4 activation. Thus, Endotoxaemia and inflammation owing to increased intestinal 5-HT may underpin the Depression and Diabetes association, where the risk of the latter pathology becomes particularly preeminent after the onset of depression and not vice versa. The evidence presented here shows the further investigation into peripheral mechanisms that linked Diabetes to Depression is clearly warranted.

In 2021 a study from Iran of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) provided useful insights.

Abstract This trial evaluated the effects of co-supplementing Camelina sativa oil (CSO) and a prebiotic as modulators of the Gut Microbiota on cardiometabolic risk factors and Mental Health in NAFLD patients. In all, 44 subjects with NAFLD were allocated to either an intervention (20 g d-1 CSO + resistant dextrin) or a placebo (20 g d-1 CSO + maltodextrin) group and received a calorie-restricted diet (-500 kcal d-1) for 12 weeks. Fasting plasma levels of glucose, Insulin, hs-CRP, Endotoxin, antioxidant enzyme activity, total antioxidant capacity (TAC), MalonDiAldehyde (MDA), 8-iso-prostaglandin F2α, and uric acid were measured at the baseline and post-intervention. The depression, anxiety and stress scale (DASS) and the general health questionnaire (GHQ) were used to assess mental health. Co-supplementing CSO and resistant dextrin significantly decreased the level of Insulin concentration (-0.84 μU ml-1, p = 0.011), HOMA-IR (-0.27, p = 0.021), hs-CRP (-1.25 pg ml-1, p = 0.023), Endotoxin (-3.70 EU mL-1, p = 0.001), Cortisol (-2.43, p = 0.033), GHQ (-5.03, p = 0.035), DASS (-9.01, p = 0.024), and MDA (-0.54 nmol mL-1, p = 0.021) and increased the levels of TAC (0.16 mmol L-1, p = 0.032) and superoxide dismutase (106.32 U g-1 Hb, p = 0.45) in the intervention group compared with the placebo group. No significant changes were observed in the levels of other biomarkers. Co-supplementing CSO and resistant dextrin in combination with a low-calorie diet may improve metabolic risk factors and mental health in NAFLD patients.

In 2023 Faecal Transplant was investigated for Insulin Resistance in a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial.

Abstract Aim: To assess the effects of faecal microbial transplant (FMT) from lean people to subjects with obesity via colonoscopy. Material and methods: In a double-blind, randomized controlled trial, subjects with a body mass index ≥ 35 kg/m2 and Insulin Resistance were randomized, in a 1:1 ratio in blocks of four, to either allogenic (from healthy lean donor; n = 15) or autologous FMT (their own stool; n = 13) delivered in the caecum and were followed for 3 months. The main outcome was homeostatic model assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR) and secondary outcomes were glycated haemoglobin levels, lipid profile, weight, gut hormones, Endotoxin, appetite measures, intestinal microbiome (IM), metagenome, serum/faecal metabolites, quality of life, anxiety and depression scores. Results: In the allogenic versus autologous groups, HOMA-IR and clinical variables did not change significantly, but IM and metabolites changed favourably (P < 0.05): at 1 month, Coprococcus, Bifidobacterium, Bacteroides and Roseburia increased, and Streptococcus decreased; at 3 months, Bacteroides and Blautia increased. Several species also changed significantly. For metabolites, at 1 month, serum kynurenine decreased and faecal indole acetic acid and butenylcarnitine increased, while at 3 months, serum isoleucine, leucine, decenoylcarnitine and faecal phenylacetic acid decreased. Metagenomic pathway representations and network analyses assessing relationships with clinical variables, metabolites and IM were significantly enhanced in the allogenic versus autologous groups. LDL and appetite measures improved in the allogenic (P < 0.05) but not in the autologous group. Conclusions: Overall, in those with obeisty, allogenic FMT via colonoscopy induced favourable changes in IM, metabolites, pathway representations and networks even though other metabolic variables did not change. LDL and appetite variables may also benefit.

In 2024 a review of the possible benefit of Metformin, with or without Insulin, to ameliorate Endotoxin induced Depression appeared.

Abstract Objective: Metformin (MET) is a drug used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes due to its Insulin receptor sensitizing properties and anti-hepatic gluconeogenesis effect. One of the comorbidities in Diabetes is the Depression. This review aimed at summarizing the results of the available MET, depression and diabetes studies to clarify the possible role of MET in the depression during diabetes. Methods: A bibliographic search on PubMed, Embase, PsycINFO, Web of Science, Cochrane Central for studies referring to MET, depression and diabetes. Results: Several studies have associated depression to the chronic inflammation that characterizes diabetes. Additionally MET is an anti-inflammatory molecule that generally acts by activating AMPK and inhibiting the NF-kB factor. In the context of diabetes, MET can act directly as an anti-inflammatory drug as well as inhibiting other pro-inflammatory molecules. In this regard, MET may inhibit the pro-inflammatory effects of angiotensin II. By facilitating the action of Insulin and reducing hepatic gluconeogenesis, MET reduces circulating glucose levels, decreasing the formation of advanced glycation end products and therefore inflammation. During Diabetes, the gut microbiota and the permeability of the intestinal barrier are altered, causing high levels of circulating Lipopolysaccharides (LPS, Endotoxin), which induce inflammation. MET can normalize the microbiota and the Intestinal Barrier Permeability reducing the levels of LPS and inflammation. Clinical and experimental studies show the anti-depressant effect of MET mediated by different mechanisms both at the peripheral level and in the central nervous system. Conclusion: Therefore, MET as an anti-inflammatory drug can decrease symptoms of depression and represents a therapeutic approach to improve the psychological state of patients with diabetes. Additionally, insulin also has an anti-inflammatory effect that could act together with MET.

Questions and further reading

How many Insulin experiments have been confounded by Endotoxin contamination?

In my literature search I found numerous papers looking at Depression and Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I (IGF-I) instead of Insulin. That looks like a story for the future!

As a reminder I never recommend any proposed Pill Popping treatments.