My friend Emeritus Professor Dr Hartmut Glossmann and I share an interest in the Endotoxin contamination of Jabs and Lipid Nanoparticles.

Hartmut has made extensive study of the impact of various toxins at cellular and membrane levels and spends a lot of his time in picturesque Innsbruck with population ~132,000 people, so I delved via PubMed to compare with another Endotoxin city, Berlin with about 3,700,000 people.

It appears that Austrians might also be too honest to be polite as I quickly found in a free downloadable 2025 paper with multinational collaboration asking tough questions about Extracorporeal Blood Purification (EBP) used in attempts to rescue people from Endotoxin Sepsis Death.

Schematic overview highlighting the principles of the three Extracorporeal Blood Purification strategies reviewed. Broad-spectrum hemoadsorption (left): multiple substances (colored squares, circles and triangles) are adsorbed in the cartridge; specific hemoadsorption (middle): only one substance schematized as green squares (e.g., representative for Endotoxin) is adsorbed in the cartridge; plasma exchange (right): multiple substances (colored squares, circles and triangles) are removed within the waste plasma, whereas the normal repertoire of plasma proteins will be supplemented by the fresh frozen plasma from healthy volunteers. This includes molecules that are lacking due to disease consumption (schematized as a black star, representative, e.g., ADAMTS13)

The authors declare their interests and I highlight some very Big Pharma supporting their work:

Competing interests: SD, CB and KS are principal investigators of EXCHANGE-2. This trial tests Plasma exchange in Septic shock and is supported by the German Research Foundation (DFG DA 1209/7–1) and by Octapharma. SD and KS are supported with an unrestricted research grant from Cytosorbents. SD is an advisor for Santersus, Vantive and Octapharma. TR has recently received lecture fees at scientific conferences from Jafron, Vantive, Fresenius Medical Care, Cytosorbents, Estor and Nikkiso. MO has received research funding from Baxter and Biomerieux (paid to institution). MJ has received honoraria and/or research support from Baxter Healthcare Corp, AM-Pharma, CLS Behring, Fresenius, Biomerieux, and Novartis. ZM has received lecture and consultation honoraria from CytoSorbents, ThermoFisher. MG has received honoraria for speaking at conferences from Estor and Fresenius.

The paper concludes:

EBP is a promising but inadequately understood adjuvant therapeutic approach to modulate the dysregulated host response in Septic Shock. Table 3 summarizes all discussed knowledge gaps in this review. Despite increasing clinical use, current evidence does not clearly support its routine application, and some trials even suggest potential harm in unselected patients. The complexity of the Sepsis pathophysiology demands a more nuanced understanding and patient-specific application of EBP. Broad-spectrum and selective adsorptive therapies, as well as TPE, each face distinct challenges regarding mechanisms, timing, dose, and outcome impact. The potential for unintended removal of protective mediators, desorption, or inadequate targeting further underlines the need for caution. Moving forward, the path to effective and safe use of EBP in Sepsis requires rigorous mechanistic research, biomarker-driven patient stratification, and well-designed RCTs. Meaningful integration of EBP into Sepsis care is only achievable through individualized, precision-based approaches ideally guided by real-time immune profiling and supported by digital tools such as in silico modeling, digital twins and maybe Artificial Intelligence.

I briefly mentioned EBP earlier.

Another related paper with Innsbruck participation highlights difficulty in measuring Endotoxin in Plasma.

It is one of 5 papers on PubMed from Innsbruck on the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) Endotoxin test that was co-invented by my 11th cousin once removed Frederick Barry Bang 1916-1981.

Abstract Reliable Endotoxin detection in Human Plasma is compromised by masking effects, which interfere with Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL)-based assays. While electrostatic interactions have been considered a major cause of masking, our study demonstrates that they alone cannot fully explain the phenomenon. We show that masking occurs rapidly in plasma, with Endotoxin recoveries dropping below 50% within minutes. Although increasing the pH to 12 partially restores detection, high-salt treatments fail to disrupt Endotoxin-protein complexes, indicating additional stabilizing forces. Plasma fractionation experiments revealed that specific proteins, particularly Lysozyme, contribute significantly to masking, while human serum albumin plays only a minor role at physiological concentrations. Furthermore, structural differences between Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) influence masking behavior: smooth LPS variants are masked more rapidly than rough mutants, suggesting that hydrophilic interactions and molecular conformation play a crucial role. Our findings highlight that Endotoxin masking is not solely driven by electrostatic interactions but results from a complex interplay of structural and biochemical factors. Recognizing these mechanisms is essential for developing reliable detection strategies, ensuring the accuracy of endotoxin testing in clinical and pharmaceutical applications.

That reminded me of my high school days when we used salt to crystallize Lysozyme from egg white.

Burgmaier et al. would have benefited from another Innsbruck review paper with 186 references, that was published a month after theirs, that explains much about their observations based on the interactions of High-density Lipoprotein with Endotoxin and its essential role in transporting the toxin to your Liver, secretion in Bile and elimination in Faeces.

This was a collaboration with Danish and Dutch scientists who give extensive coverage to the importance of Apolipoprotein binding to Endotoxin in its transport and metabolism.

Abstract Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that stems from a dysregulated host response to an infection, leading to Multi-organ dysfunction and Death. Sepsis has a remarkably high global burden and accounts for 20% of all deaths worldwide. Nonetheless, possibilities for treatment are limited mainly to early administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics and providing fluid resuscitation. Innovative strategies that target the excessive inflammatory response while supporting the immune system to clear the infection are highly warranted. It is well-established that Sepsis significantly impacts Lipoprotein metabolism, leading to a substantial decrease in High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) as observed in both experimental and clinical studies. Meanwhile, a high HDL level is associated with better Sepsis-related prognosis, indicating that strategies aimed at raising HDL could be beneficial in combating sepsis. In this review, we describe changes in Lipoprotein metabolism that occur during Sepsis, address the various protective functions of HDL based on its Endotoxin-neutralizing, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidative properties, as well as demonstrate modulation of HDL as a potential therapeutic strategy in sepsis.

Here is their Figure 2.

Fig. 2 Effects of High-Density Lipoprotein-associated Apolipoproteins in Sepsis. ApoA1: Apolipoprotein A1; ApoA2: Apolipoprotein A2; ApoC1: Apolipopro-tein C1; ApoD: Apolipoprotein D; ApoE: Apolipoprotein E; ApoM: Apolipoprotein M

Hartmut on Myocarditis

Our mutual friend Bine Stebel mentioned one of Hartmut’s papers from November 2025 in which he discusses Heart, and in particular Myocardial, damage caused by mRNA LNP Jabs.

Abstract Myopericarditis requiring emergency care or hospitalization after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination occurs most frequently in adolescent males. In the acute phase, vaccine-associated heart inflammation is characterized by elevated cardiac biomarkers (troponin, B-type natriuretic peptide), electrocardiographic abnormalities, abnormal cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, elevated interleukins and chemokines, expansion of activated cytotoxic T lymphocytes, and monocyte dysregulation. This adverse event may occur one or two days after the first injection but is far more frequent after the second, suggesting contributions from trained innate immunity and/or cumulative dose effects. A recent mouse study in this journal reported dramatic increases in both cardiac biomarkers two days after the second dose of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) containing mRNA coding for the Omicron spike, despite absence of histopathological heart damage at 14 days - even after intravenous administration. Here, these findings are discussed in the context of human observations and additional Mouse experiments. I propose that Endothelial Cells (ECs) of the myocardial microvasculature are a preferred off-target for LNPs because of the unique features of myocardial anatomy and perfusion. Endothelial injury via Toll-Like receptor 4 (TLR4) activation by ionizable lipids and/or endosomal rupture may represent an initiating step (“endothelitis”), followed by recognition of spike-derived peptides presented by ECs to activated monocytes and T lymphocytes. The potential role of the Wuhan spike protein in establishing a trained innate immunity phenotype, and species differences in TLR sensitivity, are considered.

Searching PubMed for “Endothelitis Endotoxin” redirects you to “Endothelium Endotoxin” and finds 3,683 papers since 1962.

Adding Innsbruck to the query finds 12 papers looking at “Endothelitis” in numerous organs including Brain and Kidney as well as arteries.

As I mentioned to Bine, Prof Glossmann's 2025 Letter included a paper on chronic Endotoxin Induced Heart damage.

The Korean paper by Jeon et al. was published in October 2024.

Unfortunately that paper was retracted in May 2026, but still available to read.

Jeon et al. used LNPs made by the 2012 method of Belliveau et al. in Pieter Cullis lab.

The Cullis 2012 LNPs were DLinKC2-DMA/DSPC/cholesterol/PEG-c-DMA at 40:11.5:47.5:1 mol ratios.

Cullis purchased his DSPC from Avanti Polar Lipids so it would have been contaminated with Endotoxin.

Cullis in 2012 and Jeon et al. in 2024 did not measure Endotoxin in their LNPs.

Of course TLR4 Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis has been known since before 1991.

AstraZeneca, Janssen and NovaVax Covid19 Jabs caused Myocarditis and Pericarditis, with no LNPs involved.

A search of PubMed for “AstraZeneca Myocarditis” brings up 386 papers and from that you can identify their employees and consultants who know a great deal.

Gut Bacteria and Atherosclerosis

Nice 2026 paper from Innsbruck with collaboration with nearby Italy looking at mechanisms.

Abstract Atherosclerosis reflects a chronic inflammatory process of arteries. The origin of chronic vascular inflammation has been associated over a long time primarily with lipid disorders, but evidence from the past years has suggested that lipid-independent pathways are also involved. Recent research has demonstrated that the gastrointestinal microbiota has an impact on the development of atherosclerosis. Many clinical studies have revealed that there exist altered gut microbiota and increased intestinal abundance of bacteria from the oral cavity in atherosclerosis-related disorders such as cardiovascular disease or stroke, while several studies have demonstrated insights into underlying mechanisms. Various microbial-derived metabolites, such as the pathogen-associated molecular pattern Endotoxin, Trimethylamine N-oxide or Imidazole Propionate, contribute to atherosclerosis, while other bacterial metabolites, such as some tryptophan derivatives, might be protective. Furthermore, gut microbiota and lipid pathways are highly interactive, and the gut microbiota affects lipid absorption and storage, and the gut microbiota also contributes to vascular ageing. Interference with the gut microbiota by prebiotics, probiotics and antibiotics has demonstrated beneficial effects on atherosclerosis mainly in preclinical models. Overall, the gut microbiota has appeared as an important rheostat for vascular inflammation in atherosclerosis, which is controlled by host-microbe interactions that may be therapeutically exploited in the future.

Dexamethasone treatment at Innsbruck

In 2025 Staier et al. used Blood from Human volunteers to study Endotoxin Inflammation.

Abstract In Septic patients, Oxygen delivery is often impaired, yet the specific impact of inflammation on Erythrocyte oxygen transport characteristics remains largely unexplored. This study examined the direct effects of Endotoxin-Induced nflammation on the Oxygen Dissociation Curve (ODC) and evaluated Dexamethasone and Noradrenaline as potential pharmacological interventions to modulate Hemoglobin oxygen-binding properties during inflammation. Blood samples from ten healthy Male volunteers were allocated to four groups: control, Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin), LPS with Dexamethasone, and LPS with Noradrenaline. Samples were incubated at 37 °C for two hours. ODCs were determined, providing p50 values and Hill coefficients. Blood gas analysis, 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate levels, and Interleukin-6 (IL-6) levels were measured to assess metabolic parameters and inflammatory response. p50 values and Hill coefficients showed no significant differences between LPS-stimulated samples and controls. LPS effectively induced inflammatory activation with significantly elevated IL-6 levels (1416 (1226–1778) vs. 3 [2–4] ng/l, p = 0.002). Dexamethasone co-treatment significantly increased p50 values compared to LPS alone (29.2 (28.1–29.7) vs. 26.9 (25.7–27.9) mmHg, p = 0.030) and altered Hill coefficients (2.47 (2.32–2.56) vs. 2.65 (2.57–2.86), p = 0.002), indicating a rightward shift of the ODC. Noradrenaline demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects with reduced IL-6 levels (1212 (1068–1427) vs. 1416 (1226–1778) ng/l, p = 0.013) but did not significantly alter oxygen-binding properties. Acute inflammation does not directly alter hemoglobin oxygen-binding properties. The novel Dexamethasone-induced rightward shift of the ODC may facilitate oxygen release to tissues and could have important clinical implications for steroid therapy in Septic patients.

Further Reading

PubMed lists 141 papers for “Endotoxin Innsbruck” since 1988.

182 papers for “Lipopolysaccharide Innsbruck”.

120 papers for “LPS Innsbruck”.

48 papers for “Enterotoxin Innsbruck”.

2 papers for “LNP Innsbruck”.

See the 2024 paper by Zöller et al. on surface charge of LNPs, however no mention of Endotoxin there.

I noted that Jonathan J Couey collaborated in 2021 with Innsbruck researcher Rossana Segreto on the laboratory origin of COVID-19.

Please let me know your favourite Innsbruck papers.