Making optoelectronic devices often requires formation of n-type, or electron rich layers and junctions with p-type material.

Choosing a metal to contact the semiconductor has to be done carefully as well in case it diffuses into the epilayer.

Here is the 2-page 1992 paper with co-author brilliant thermodynamics expert T McAllister from Australia’s CSIRO.

and page 2

Notice that it used to cost US$4.50 to see! And the hard copy was printed in UK.

Referees were contacted by snail mail, then we adjusted after their suggestions, and once they were satisfied, the printers got to work.