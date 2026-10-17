Making optoelectronic devices often requires formation of n-type, or electron rich layers and junctions with p-type material.1
Choosing a metal to contact the semiconductor has to be done carefully as well in case it diffuses into the epilayer.
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Here is the 2-page 1992 paper with co-author brilliant thermodynamics expert T McAllister from Australia’s CSIRO.
and page 2
Notice that it used to cost US$4.50 to see! And the hard copy was printed in UK.
Referees were contacted by snail mail, then we adjusted after their suggestions, and once they were satisfied, the printers got to work.