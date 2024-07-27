If someone sells you Silver, Bitcoin or Snake Oil Cures are they making a Profit and in which Currency?
I have argued for a Single Global Currency and like the concept of the Inflation-proof SuperDollar. As the World enters a new Warmonger led Great Depression how will you buy a loaf of Bread ?
Dark times ahead. Please click on the images to read more clearly.
I have not mastered the Gallery function!
one of my favorite things in traveling before the Euro was exchanging money. Calculating how much it is worth, how much you need... we always used cash. I only started using plastic here in the States, after a few years of debit card I finally got a credit card, when my travel agent explained how to safely use it to your advantage. I have followed her advice, but still miss the colorful paper money and the coins we had before the Euro ! When kid, we had even small values with a hole in the middle - fun !