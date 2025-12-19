Previously I mentioned I was the only boy in Gladstone High School who refused to join the Army Cadets who were being trained to become unthinking cannon fodder in the Genocide invasion and carpet bombing of Vietnam and surrounding countries.

Rich schools such as Scotch College mandated membership of Army Cadets in the 1990s and sent all the young men off to Rifle Ranges.

Interestingly, US Marines assisted with the Balcombe Camp and associated Rifle ranges on Mornington Peninsula in WWII.

Picture credit.

Much later I joined the Monash University Rifle Club. Does it surprise you that I became a “Sniper” using bolt-action .308 weapons without the use of a telecopic sight?

I think all rifles should be locked away and used only in appropriate context under careful supervision.

Certainly we can’t trust ASIO, Federal or State Governments to stop another Port Arthur Massacre, where the majority of victims were shot at point blank range inside a café and nearby gift shop. But that was only one of the mass shootings in Australia.

Recently 2 police officers were killed by Desmond Freeman (Filby), known by some idiots as “Dezi” who are portraying him as some sort of folk hero. He was stripped of his gun licence prior to the police murders. One of his weapons was a homemade shotgun. He escaped after taking the two dead police officers' handguns and is also said to be armed with a rifle.

Shooting Deaths in Rich Countries

Suicide features prominently with many Military Veterans choosing to end their Post Traumatic Stress Disorder with a bullet. Here is 2010 data from Wikipedia.

The first dead body I saw was a young man who shot himself at the Gladstone single workers barracks.

I saw his arm drop off the side of the stretcher as he was carried away.

Gun Toting Politicians

Just 20 years ago Liberal Senator Ross Lightfoot was accused of smuggling $25,000 cash into Iraq for the Natural Gas Company major resources company Woodside Petroleum.

During the visit he confessed he carried a .38 calibre pistol and was photographed holding an AK-47 assault rifle.

Apart from Bridget McKenzie, can you name other Australian politicians photographed promoting the use of guns.

Have you heard how one of my Fluoride fighting friends was hunted and shot dead by a supporter of a political party that thinks everyone should have unrestricted access to rifles and use them in national parks?