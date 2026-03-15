Geoff Pain PhD

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Alan Richards
3h

Talking of chemistry, did you see the latest from due diligence and art?

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/is-water-really-h2o-intriguing-arguments?r=peo1w&utm_medium=ios

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