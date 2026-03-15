As most readers know I assisted a Monash Unversity Ph.D. student as a third year Chemistry project, resulting in a mention in one of his papers on creation on new Cobalt compounds. That gave me new skills and inspired me to devote my fourth year resulting in my B.Sc. Hons. thesis to further understanding of the role of binuclear organo-Cobalt compounds in catalysis.

Along the way I read about how Humans can’t exist without the various Cobalt compounds known collectively as “Vitamin B12”.

On 10 March 2026 Eli Lilly and Company in Indianapolis Indiana published a preprint paper on the Chan Zuckerberg controlled website where they used Mass Spectrometry and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry to show that HydroxyCobalamin reacts with Tirzepatide (used in Zepbound and Mounjaro) to form an adduct of unknown toxicity. Note the paper has not been peer-reviewed.

HydroxyCobalamin

HydroxyCobalamin looks like this.

It has a single molecular mass of 1,345.57 Dalton.

Tirzepatide looks like this, but it is said to exist as a trimer in solution.

It has a molecular mass of 4,810.52 Dalton.

Adduct is not unexpected but Numbers Don’t Add Up

The Eli Lilly and Company authors mixed highly purified HydroxyCobalamin and Tirzepatide in 1:1 molar ratio and claimed they chemically reacted with the elimination of one water molecule (H20).

Here is their Supplementary Figure S2.

The exact mass (theoretical monoisotopic mass) of hydroxocobalamin (C62H89CoN13O15P) is 1,345.57 Daltons, while the exact mass of tirzepatide (C225H348N48O68) corresponds to 4,810.52 Daltons. The mass of the impurity peak corresponds to 6,138.07 Daltons, which differs from intact tirzepatide by 1,327.55 Daltons. This indicates that the unknown species is a tirzepatidecobalamin adduct that has formed through a likely ligand replacement reaction that resulted in the loss of a water molecule with a mass of 18 Daltons.

Trouble is these numbers don’t add up as claimed.

The mass of an adduct with no elimination of water would be 6,156.09 Daltons.

Three times the displayed peak mass to charge signal of 2048.0352 = 6,144.1056.

So they are off by 12 Daltons. Very close to the mass of Chloride ion divided by 3.

Chlorocobalamin has a Monoisotopic molecular mass of 1363.533178 Dalton.

They used Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA, molar mass 114.023 g·mol−1) in water and 0.1% TFA in Acetonitrile (ACN, molar mass 41.053 g·mol−1) in their liquid chromatography analysis plus 5mM Sodium Phosphate, 140 mM Sodium Chloride (molar masses of the two isotopes 34.96885 and 36.9659 respectively).

Can you spot where Eli Lilly and Company miscalculated?

If not caused by Chloride ions, perhaps it has something to do with a spare Sodium ion (molar mass 22.9897) latching on, or maybe a Phosphate (molar mass 94.9714)?

Let’s hope the reviewers get answers if the paper, written exclusively by Eli Lilly and Company employees, is ever published.

See also the competition killer Ozempic.