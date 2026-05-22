When I was teaching students in Fremantle, Western Australia, about Wind Power, I had no idea that I was related to Danish renewable power pioneer Poul la Cour.

Watching free-to-air SBS TV last night, I saw mention almost at the end of an interesting 8 minutes that he was the first to generate electricity with a windmill in Denmark.

Here is the PBS presentation by Malcolm Brabant.

Wikipedia has much useful information about his multiple inventions and patents, including his electrolysis of water to yield Hydrogen gas which he stored in a 12 cubic metres tank used to power Askov Folk High School from 1895 to 1902.

Then, after wind tunnel optimization, his improved windmill along with batteries and a petrol-engine for reserve, powered the Askov village to 1958.

He is called “Denmark's Edison”.

Working as deputy director of the Meteorological Institute, he invented a method for up to 12 individual telegraphers to send Morse code via an electric tuning fork, so that each telegrapher on the same line had his own frequency.

Click here for the Poul la Cour Museum website.

They kindly provide information in Danish and English.

See also Grokipedia.

More about Hydrogen.