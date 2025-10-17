A famous recent case might spark interest.

Hydrocephalus is excess CerebroSpinal Fluid (CSF) build up in Brain ventricles, leading to numerous symptoms. It can be confused with other diseases and MRI scans, inspected by experienced Brain Surgeons, are mandatory for correct diagnosis and assessment of treatment options that can involve surgery to drain off excess CSF.

Picture Credit: Cancer Research UK / Wikimedia Commons

There is a commonly reported Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), also called Malresorptive Hydrocephalus.

NPH has been associated with various co-morbidities including Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Alzheimer’s disease, and Hyperlipidemia.

However I broadened my literature survey to Hydrocephalus.

Pfizer Covid19 PSUR Warning Sign

Pfizer reported it as a congenital birth defect.

On 10 June 2023 on Twitter I pointed to Jab induced reactivation of Varicella Zoster in the mother as a cause of Fetal Hydrocephalus.

I referenced a 2021 review by researchers in Canada and India.

That led me eventually to original Italian research from 2003.

It does have a heritable component as discussed below.

Let’s focus on Rapid Onset after Pfizer jabbing.

Here is the Deaths summary from Pfizer jabs in its PSUR3.

17 Dead from Hydrocephalus, see bottom line from page 61.

Note the age distribution of the deceased.

Another Death from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus appears on page 63, age 70+

Pfizer reported total Hydrocephalus cases to 21 June 2022 in its PSUR3.

Hydrocephalus 64

Congenital hydrocephalus 6

Hypertensive hydrocephalus 1

Normal pressure hydrocephalus 6

Posthaemorrhagic hydrocephalus 1

So we see a Huge Death to Report Ratio of 23%

Moderna Hydrocephalus

I have references to specific cases of Hydrocephalus Deaths reported by Moderna. Might expand later as this post is already too long for email delivery.

Vaxelis FDA Package Insert

During clinical trials there was a Hydrocephalus Death in an Infant jabbed with the 𝟔-𝐢𝐧-𝟏 jab made by Merck, prompting the US FDA to mention that fact on the package insert, as shown. Read more about Vaxelis.

Other references to Hydrocephalus

Previously my articles included Hydrocephalus as an adverse event from AstraZeneca, Enflonsia = Clesrovimab, Pfizer’s Leucovorin, Mebendazole, Mounjaro, Xarelto, and The Wellness Company Zofran Ondansetron.

Endotoxin Hydrocephalus

US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database refers to Megalancephaly Polymicrogyria-Polydactyly Hydrocephalus Syndrome (MPPH) that came up when I downloaded diseases linked to Endotoxin that match with the ~10,000 preferred term Adverse Events reported in Pfizer PSUR3.

CTD also mentions VACTERL Association With Hydrocephalus as an Endotoxin associated disease. VACTERL is an acronym for a group of congenital conditions that affect multiple body parts, including Vertebrae, Anal atresia, Cardiac defects, Tracheo-esophageal fistula, Renal anomalies, and Limb abnormalities.

Hydrocephalus is known to be an Endotoxin and Lipid A induced TLR2 and TLR9 disease.

Hydrocephalus is also a bacterial Flagellin induced disease via TLR5.

In 2006 Polish researchers induced severe Hydrocephalus and Meningitis by injecting Endotoxin into GMO knockout Mice.

Abstract Adult B10.PL-derived immunological genes knockout mice injected with 100 microg lipopolysaccharide (LPS) showed severe hydrocephalus and meningitis. A consequence of the hydrocephalus is pineal hyperplasia, sponginess of periventricular parenchyma, gliosis and, at the last stage of hydrocephalus formation, disappearance of the ependymal layer and the Gomori-positive subependymal astrocytes. Possible mechanisms for the aggravation of cerebral pathology induced by LPS are discussed.

In 2011 Chinese researchers investigated Aquaporin-4 in their GMO Mice.

Aquaporin-4 (AQP4) is highly expressed in mammalian brains and is involved in the pathophysiology of cerebral disorders, including stroke, tumors, infections, hydrocephalus, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury. We found that AQP4-deficient mice were hypersensitive to stimulations such as 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) or lipopolysaccharide compared to wild-type (WT) littermates. In a mouse model of MPTP-induced Parkinson’s disease (PD), AQP4-deficient animals show more robust microglial inflammatory responses and more severe loss of dopaminergic neurons (DNs) compared with WT mice. However, a few studies have investigated the association of abnormal AQP4 levels with immune dysfunction. Here, for the first time, we report AQP4 expression in mouse thymus, spleen, and lymph nodes. Furthermore, the significantly lower numbers of CD4+ CD25+ regulatory T cells in AQP4-deficient mice compared to WT mice, perhaps resulting from impaired thymic generation, may be responsible for the uncontrolled microglial inflammatory responses and subsequent severe loss of DNs in the substantia nigra pars compacta in the MPTP-induced PD model. These novel findings suggest that AQP4 deficiency may disrupt immunosuppressive regulators, resulting in hyperactive immune responses and potentially contributing to the increased severity of PD or other immune-associated diseases.

In 2020 Japanese researchers demonstrated the role of Endotoxin receptor TLR4 in secretion of CerebroSpinal Fluid (CSF) in the Choroid Plexus of Mice.

The choroid plexus (CP), located at the walls of the brain ventricles, produces and secretes cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Hydrocephalus is a neurological disorder in which the CP abnormally secretes excess amounts of CSF into the ventricles. There is currently no information on the vascular dynamics of the CP in adult brains under normal and hydrocephalic conditions. In the present study, we reported the continuous proliferation of endothelial cells in the CP of normal mice, which depended on vascular endothelial cell growth factor (VEGF). The proliferation of endothelial cells increased in mice with intraventricular hemorrhage, which was attenuated by a pretreatment with the toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) inhibitor VIPER. Moreover, the intracerebroventricular infusion of the TLR4 agonist, lipopolysaccharide, increased endothelial cell proliferation in the CP and induced ventriculomegaly. The present results provide insights into the importance of the TLR4-initiated and VEGF-dependent proliferation of endothelial cells in the pathogenesis of hydrocephalus.

In 2021 Spanish researchers looked at Ependymal cell death and Hydrocephalus induced by Endotoxin in explants of lateral ventricles from Male Wistar rats (9 weeks old).

The administration of microbial neuraminidase into the brain ventricular cavities of rodents represents a model of acute aseptic neuroinflammation. Ependymal cell death and hydrocephalus are unique features of this model. Here we demonstrate that activated microglia participates in ependymal cell death. Co-cultures of pure microglia with ependymal cells (both obtained from rats) were performed, and neuraminidase or lipopolysaccharide were used to activate microglia. Ependymal cell viability was unaltered in the absence of microglia or inflammatory stimulus (neuraminidase or lipopolysaccharide). The constitutive expression by ependymal cells of receptors for cytokines released by activated microglia, such as IL-1β, was demonstrated by qPCR. Besides, neuraminidase induced the overexpression of both receptors in ventricular wall explants. Finally, ependymal viability was evaluated in the presence of functional blocking antibodies against IL-1β and TNFα. In the co-culture setting, an IL-1β blocking antibody prevented ependymal cell death, while TNFα antibody did not. These results suggest that activated microglia are involved in the ependymal damage that occurs after the administration of neuraminidase in the ventricular cavities, and points to IL-1β as possible mediator of such effect. The relevance of these results lies in the fact that brain infections caused by neuraminidase-bearing pathogens are frequently associated to ependymal death and hydrocephalus.

Genetic Hydrocephalus risk

Various studies of Human Genetics have involved a heterozygous mutation in the CFAP43 gene (617558) on chromosome 10q25.

Fluoride Hydrocephalus Links

US CTD links CFAP43 protein to Hydrocephalus and both Fluoride and Endotoxin, which can act in Epigenetic Synergy.

So reduction of Tea and other major sources of Fluoride intake might help.

CFAP43 will be increased by a combination of Endotoxin and Fluoride in Tobacco, Marijuana and their secondary smoke inhalation.

Possible Treatment

Increased Choline via natural foods could be anticipated to help.

