Hunga Volcanic Eruption Atmospheric Impacts Report available now

Thanks again to my news gatherer friend Rob who alerted me to the release of a 382-page report by a huge team of scientists who compared physical measurements with mathematical models of the Global Impact of the largest volcanic eruption since Krakatoa in 1883.

Here are a few snippets.

The highest plume overshoot reached 58 km altitude in the lower mesosphere.

About 150 Teragram of Water reached the stratosphere.

The Hunga water vapour and aerosol were initially co-located but began to separate in altitude in the first months after the eruption as the aerosol particles grew and sedimented toward the lower stratosphere. This separation resulted in different long-term transport of the water vapour and aerosol.

Infrared cooling due to Hunga water vapour caused the initial cloud to descend to around 23-27 km altitude by the middle of February 2022, where it resided for the following few months.

The Hunga water vapour led to a cooling of 0.5-1 K in the global stratosphere (50-1 hPa) through the first two years, and a 1-2 K cooling in the mesosphere after 2023. The stratospheric cooling is in contrast to the warming associated with large amounts of volcanic aerosol in other previous major volcanic eruptions.

The report found almost negligible cooling, 0.05 degrees Kelvin, of the earth surface air temperature during 2022-2023 from the Hunga eruption.

The climatic influence of the Hunga eruption cannot explain the record global average surface temperature increase in 2023-2024.

The report does not mention Hydrogen Fluoride atmospheric emissions from the Hunga explosion, possibly because the authors assume most was captured by the seawater. The report found that less than 5 % of the ~20 Teragram of Sulfur Dioxide reached the stratosphere due to seawater capture.

Fluoride could be adsorbed on the stratospheric ice crystals, that would make it difficult to detect.

Early analysis of landfall Ash from Hunga showed “unusually low” Fluoride.

One report stated Fluoride was less than 300 ppm in some Hunga volcanic glass samples.