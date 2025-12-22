Geoff Pain PhD

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Hunga Volcanic Eruption Atmospheric Impacts Report available now

Water is a Greenhouse Gas and the analysis shows that the explosive blast on 15 January 2022 increased its concentration in the stratosphere by 10%. That will impact climate for many years to come.
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Dec 22, 2025

Thanks again to my news gatherer friend Rob who alerted me to the release of a 382-page report1 by a huge team of scientists who compared physical measurements with mathematical models of the Global Impact of the largest volcanic eruption since Krakatoa in 1883.

Here are a few snippets.

The highest plume overshoot reached 58 km altitude in the lower mesosphere.

About 150 Teragram of Water reached the stratosphere.

The Hunga water vapour and aerosol were initially co-located but began to separate in altitude in the first months after the eruption as the aerosol particles grew and sedimented toward the lower stratosphere.

This separation resulted in different long-term transport of the water vapour and aerosol.

Infrared cooling due to Hunga water vapour caused the initial cloud to descend to around 23-27 km altitude by the middle of February 2022, where it resided for the following few months.

The Hunga water vapour led to a cooling of 0.5-1 K in the global stratosphere (50-1 hPa) through the first two years, and a 1-2 K cooling in the mesosphere after 2023.

The stratospheric cooling is in contrast to the warming associated with large amounts of volcanic aerosol in other previous major volcanic eruptions.

The report found almost negligible cooling, 0.05 degrees Kelvin, of the earth surface air temperature during 2022-2023 from the Hunga eruption.

The climatic influence of the Hunga eruption cannot explain the record global average surface temperature increase in 2023-2024.

The report does not mention Hydrogen Fluoride atmospheric emissions from the Hunga explosion, possibly because the authors assume most was captured by the seawater. The report found that less than 5 % of the ~20 Teragram of Sulfur Dioxide reached the stratosphere due to seawater capture.

Fluoride could be adsorbed on the stratospheric ice crystals, that would make it difficult to detect.23

Early analysis of landfall Ash from Hunga showed “unusually low” Fluoride.4

One report stated Fluoride was less than 300 ppm in some Hunga volcanic glass samples.

1

https://juser.fz-juelich.de/record/1049154/files/Hunga_APARC_Report_full.pdf

2

Greenland Ice Cores reveal Fluoride from Coal Burning and Volcanoes

GeoffPainPhD
·
Mar 6
Greenland Ice Cores reveal Fluoride from Coal Burning and Volcanoes

Trump on Greenland

Read full story
3

Fluoride Deaths in Whakaari = White Island New Zealand

GeoffPainPhD
·
August 23, 2024
Fluoride Deaths in Whakaari = White Island New Zealand

New Zealand and other countries would prefer you not to know that Fluoride, in the form of the neutral gas molecule HF, is the major killer in volcanic gases.

Read full story
4

Jenny Stein. 12 Aprl 2022. Ash Samples Provide Vital Information For Volcanic Eruption Response. https://resiliencechallenge.nz/ash-samples-provide-vital-information-for-volcanic-eruption-response/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture