This update was prompted by the need to update my article on Gardasil given recent legal settlements for some of those killed and seriously harmed.

Time to apply some science with a review of peer-reviewed papers, extending to patents over time.

I cover research from Austria, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Iran, Israel, Japan, Korea, Norway, Poland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, Spain, USA

Here is a TEM image of Ammonium Molybdate negatively stained Papillomavirus particles, scale bar 70 nanometres.

Picture from M.H.B. Catroxo and A.M.C.R.P.F. Martins.

Subscribers are welcome to comment as the article grows.