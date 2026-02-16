I found lots of references to Horseshoes in the Epstein Files but none to these ancient animals drained for their Blue Blood to support Endotoxin testing in Jabs and other medical fluids.

As Wikipedia informs us:

Horseshoe crabs are arthropods of the family Limulidae and the only surviving xiphosurans. Despite their name, they are not crabs or even crustaceans; they are chelicerates, more closely related to arachnids like spiders, ticks, and scorpions.

In an earlier article I mentioned that the use of Rabbits for Endotoxin testing would cease under European Pharmacopoeia regulations.

Recently I was sent an article that confirmed the move.

From 1 January 2026, pharmaceutical manufacturers will need to use advanced alternatives such as the monocyte-activation test or the bacterial endotoxins test (BET) instead of animal-based testing methods. Use of either of the two newer approaches should be based on the specific risks of the substance or product containing non-Endotoxin pyrogens, with individual method choices to be guided by risk assessment and suitability under Pyrogenicity (5.1.13). The monocyte-activation test and BET both come with sustainability benefits, given that pharma manufacturers in the EU will no longer need to rely on animal-based testing methods that use limited natural resources like the Horseshoe crab.

It will be interesting to see whether the Horseshoe Crab and wildlife dependent on them bounce back in numbers.

One very large user of the Blue Blood tried to improve their image by partially compensating for the large Death Toll by releasing over 1,000,000 of the creatures.

Big Pharma slow to change.

This 2019 video shows a large and expensive talkfest organized by European Partnership for Alternative Approaches to Animal Testing.

Recently USA has restricted use of some of its huge consumption of animals in government labs and one lady is pushing the issue.

Mass Spectrometry on the rise

I mentioned accidental discovery of Endotoxin Lipid A by German researchers when they were looking for other materials in Covid19 Jabs.

I would like to see Endotoxin quantification using Mass Spectrometry so we can compare the Deaths and Injuries for all Lots or Batches of products including Insulin.

Will Australia stop importing Blue Blood Lysate?

See my earlier articles. Will Australia stop using Wildlife for Endotoxin testing.