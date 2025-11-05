I was looking recently at the work of Stanley Alan Plotkin, a Jab developer with a keen interest in “Adjuvants”.

He is admired by many, including Jab developer Nikolai Petrovsky.

I came across Plotkin’s enthusiasm for Dynavax synthetic DNA “Adjuvant” CpG 1018 that is claimed to induce harms solely by hitting your TLR 9.

In 2013, while affliated with University of Pennsylvania, Plotkin published an article with William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University positively raving about the CpG 1018, then called HBsAg-1018 (Heplisav, Dynavax,US).

Famous Lawyer Aaron Siri interrogated (deposed in US legal language) Stanley Alan Plotkin in a very interesting exchange found in the transcript that might need editing against the full 9 hour video to check who said what?

But the extracted message is clear.

[Stanley Plotkin] The CV is created for, not for legal purposes. This is created to inform people who want to know about my papers and my appointments at various universities. [01:49:09] [Aaron Siri] You provided this to Defendant’s Counsel, correct? Yes. To show your experience as relevant to being an expert witness in this case, correct? [Stanley Plotkin] To show my experience as in the field of vaccines, yes. What is Dynavax Technologies? Dynavax is a company that is working on adjuvantation of vaccines and has recently licensed a hepatitis B vaccine that is more immunogenic than the current vaccines. This is a for-profit company? [Aaron Siri] Yes. And it’s involved in the development of vaccines, right? Yes. You’re on the board of directors of this company, correct? [01:50:00] Correct. That affiliation is not disclosed on the CV, correct? It’s not on the CV, no. What is VBI Vaccines?

Plotkin was very friendly in 2011 with Robert L. Coffman of Dynavax when they published together.

Dynavax tends now to show Heplisav-B Jabbees with a Bandaid post-Jab, but here is one from March 2023 that gets to the point.

I searched X and found a number of interesting posts.

This one has a video clip works fine within X, but if you click on the YouTube link, you get a message that it is no nonger available

If you watch the video you will see Amanda Cohn encouraging the then ACIP voting 100% to approve the Heplisav B Jab, despite a clear signal of increased Heart Attack and Zoster in the clinical trial.

We are told Kaiser Permanente would do a non-randomized investigation of those Harms.

Numerous people have used that video clip, including Del Bigtree.

Here is Dynavax promo of 9 May 2025 showing some names worth following.

I found a recent article here on Substack that mentions Heplisav-B Harms and Aaron Siri who revealed it had never been tested against Placebo.

For example, Heplisav-B, a Hep B vaccine, was approved by the FDA in 2017 for adults.⁠18 The trial for this new hepatitis B vaccine, which contains a novel adjuvant, did not use a placebo control.⁠19 Instead, the control was Engerix-B.⁠20 The serious adverse event rate in the primary clinical trial for Heplisav-B was 6.2%, which the researchers deemed similar to the serious adverse event rate of 5.3% for Engerix-B.⁠21 A “serious adverse event,” as defined by the FDA, means: Death

Life-Threatening Hospitalization

Disability or Permanent Damage

Congenital Anomaly/Birth Defect

Required Intervention to Prevent Permanent Impairment or Damage

Other Serious (Important Medical Events) (…the event may jeopardize the patient and may require medical or surgical intervention …

to prevent one of the other outcomes)⁠22 Despite the 6.2% rate of serious adverse events, Heplisav-B was deemed safe only because it was as safe as Engerix-B. But Engerix-B was licensed without a control group and with only 4 days of safety monitoring after injection.⁠23 The serious adverse reaction rate for Engerix-B and Heplisav-B in the latter’s clinical trial should have caused massive concern regarding the safety of both vaccines, not confidence that the new Heplisav-B is safe. Siri, Aaron. Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines (pp. 143-144). Injecting Freedom LLC. Kindle Edition

On X, I found Valerie Anne Smith listed many of the Harms and ingredients. I have added a few links to Harms cased by other Jabs.

Before RFK Jr Fired The Entire ACIP Board They 100% Unanimously Voted To Approve A New Hepatitis-B Vaccine For Adults. A Dangerous Vaccine That Causes Heart Attacks At 7X The Rate. A Dangerous Vaccine That Causes New Onset Autoimmune Disease, Death To Adults & Unborn Babies. HEPLISAV-B Dynavax Ingredients 20 mcg Purified HBsAg Hepatitis-B

3,000 mcg CpG 1018 (A new Adjuvant using synthetic DNA sequencing, S-2P Spike Protein & Aluminum Hydroxide)

Yeast DNA (Anaphylaxis for those allergic to yeast protein)

Polysorbate 80

Sodium Phosphate Dibasic Dodecahydrate Clinical Safety Trials No true placebo used for safety trials. Group #1 received Heplisav-B & Group #2 received an older Hep-B vaccine, Engerix-B. Allergic Reactions Appropriate medical treatment & supervision must be available to manage anaphylactic reactions .

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Herpes Zoster

Vitiligo

Hypothyroidism

Pulmonary Embolism

Heart Failure

46% of recipients sought medical care for adverse events .

New Onset Autoimmune Disease

Alopecia Areata

Ulcerative Colitis

Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis with Thyroid Carcinoma

Polymyalgia Rheumatica

Pregnancy Outcome Of Trial Participants 6 Miscarriages in trimesters 1 & 2

1 Stillbirth in trimester 3 Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility--- HEPLISAV-B has not been evaluated for carcinogenicity, mutagenic or future fertility potential.

Elephant in the Room

Subscribers will recall that TLR9 is also known to be hit by Endotoxin.

It took me a while, but eventually I found the Smoking Gun.

Each Jab dose of Dynavax poison contains a huge Endotoxin hit:

HBsAg purity is >95%, which is the standard limit as recommended by the WHO. Other impurities, according to U.S. Patent 6428984, were well under the WHO and European Pharmacopoeia recommended limits, including residual DNA content (<10 pg/dose, where dose is 20 μg of HBsAg), Cesium content (<10 μg/dose) and Endotoxin levels (<100 Endotoxin units).

4 Shots to maximize Dynavax Profit

Initially the company and their enthusastic friends in Singapore promoted 2 Jabs a month apart.

But now:

My friend Vinu Arumugham raised concerns about the CpG 1018 “adjuvant” in a 2018 published rapid response.

My friend Albert Benavides kindly checked his ClosedVAERS database and quickly found 3 Deaths and 2,138 case reports for Heplisav-B.

A 2-month-old boy died 4 Days after his Heplisav-B Jab. He received multiple Jabs on the same day. His VAERS report 1519145-1 has mangled dates.

A 41-year-old man died after his Heplisav-B Jab. VAERS report 2691660-1. His report contains details of his past medical history and extensive lab tests done.

A 56-year-old man died 3 weeks after his Heplisav-B Jab. VAERS Report 0979709.

Dynavax doing deals for other Jabs

Disturbing to see promotion of CpG 1018 “adjuvant” in Pertussis and Flu Jabs.

I will expand later as this article is already past the Substack email length limit.

Please let me know of anyone else interested in the Endotoxin content of Heplisav-B Jab and its contribution to observed Deaths and other Adverse Events.