Helmut Sterz and Silvia Behrendt produced a report that I cross-posted earlier today.

Given Helmut Sterz work on Birth Defects caused by only one chiral form of Thalidomide, he would have known about the inherent danger of Pfizer/BioNTech “novel” lipid ALC-0315 that has 2 chiral centres.

Their paper is one of a number published ahead of the Strasbourg Conference.

Down Syndrome is the most common chromosome-related condition in the US.

Picture credit Cleveland Clinic.

Read how Endotoxin is a known cause of Trisomy and perhaps you might help me find out which Jabs to the Mother are associated with higher incidence, apart from the Covid19 Jabs.