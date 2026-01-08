Australia is currently experiencing a Heatwave with new record high temperatures in various locations.

A number of people will die if they lose the ability to keep cool.

Heatwaves caused 1,009 deaths in Australia from 2016 to 2019, according to analysis led by researchers at Monash University collaborating with Chinese scientists.

Communities with higher proportions of elderly residents, gender imbalance, individuals needing assistance, and lower income or education experienced higher mortality burdens.

Many years ago I worked on development of Hydration Drinks designed to reduce the Heat Stress on sportspeople and we used Australian Rules Football players engaged in an international competition.

The literature on Heat Stroke is extensive as shown by 4,831 peer-reviewed papers from a search of PubMed, starting in 1881.

Heat Stroke via Endotoxin and Leaky Gut

PubMed finds 75 papers on this connection.

I will choose some that discuss Mechanisms of Harm.

Animals used to study Endotoxin Heat Stroke include Cats, Dogs, Pigs, Mice, Rats, Non-Human Primates.

Let’s focus on Human studies

As readers will recall Endotoxin kills over 11,000,000 people per year.

Leaky Gut causes Lethal Endotoxemia.

Starting with Heat Stroke patients.

In 1971 Graber and coworkers published their research into Deaths from Endotoxin Heat Stroke.

It is interesting that 54 years later, the details of the Death of an 18-year-old boy is still behind a paywall.

The study was a combined effort by researchers from the departments of Microbiology and Pathology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston; the Department of Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston City Hospital, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The Abstract reads:

Fatal Heat Stroke occurred in a patient and was complicated by Shock, Septicemia, Anuria, and Consumption Coagulopathy. The patient also developed Endotoxemia, Hypocomplementemia, Hypoimmunoglobulinemia, and Elevated Serum Lysozyme, which were quantified by immunologic tests. Autopsy findings were consistent with those seen in Experimental Endotoxic Shock and were characterized by numerous Fibrin Thrombi in Arterioles. It may be advisable to perform the Limulus lysate test for the determination of serum endotoxin levels in all cases of Heat Stroke to obtain new information about the clinical course of such patients and to elucidate the role of circulating Endotoxin as a potential Fatal Mechanism.

So we see the poor victim suffered Hypotension, Multiple Organ Failure including Acute Kidney Failure, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Blood Clots and Bilateral Pneumonitis in his Lungs, Ventricular Fibrillation and reduced Immunity.

The authors emphasize the systemic effects via “diffuse cellular injury”.

They looked at Liver Failure:

The extensive Centrilobular Necrosis of the Liver resulting from Hyperthermia and Shock represents massive injury to the reticuloendothelial system and probably set the stage for Recurrent Bacteremia and ultimately, Endotoxemia. The reticuloendothelial system is a major clearance system for Endotoxin and the extensive Liver injury is adequate explanation for the presence of high levels of Endotoxin at death. This report is the first description of the quantitative measurement of circulating Endotoxin in Man, and, therefore, the only comparisons are with experimental animals in which levels of 500 ng of plasma have been seen with Lethal injury, either septic or nonseptic in origin.

They studied effects on Complement:

Serum Fibrinogen level was not quantitated during the life of the patient, however, postmortem examination showed widespread intravascular Fibrin Thrombi, suggestive of bacterial Endotoxemia. The superficial Gastric Ulceration is a response to massive stress and shock, and, in conjunction with a Bleeding Diathesis, accounts for the persistent Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage.

Bleeding Diathesis is an earlier term for VITT.

In 2000 researchers in Saudi Arabia studied Heat Stroke patients and the effects of Endotoxin on Mononuclear cells. Importantly they found that continued heat overcame and eventually stopped production of anti-inflammatory IL-10.

Abstract Objective: To determine whether Hyperthermia activates an anti-inflammatory response. Design: A prospective study. Setting: Heatstroke Center, Makkah, and King Faisal Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Patients: Twenty-five Heatstroke patients pre-cooling (rectal temperature 42.4 +/- 0.8 degrees C) (group 1) and 13 normothermic heat-stressed subjects were studied (group 2). Twelve of the 25 heatstroke patients were also studied post-cooling (group 3). Mononuclear cells from six healthy blood donors resting at 24 degrees C were used for in vitro study. Interventions: Mononuclear cells were cultured at a concentration of 1 x 10(6)/ml without and with Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) added at concentration of 10, 100, and 1000 ng/ml. The cells were incubated for 24 h at 37, 39, 41, and 43 degrees C. ELISA was used to measure IL-10 in the supernatant and plasma from Heatstroke and Heat-stressed subjects. Results: All patients in group 1, 40% of group 2, and 37% of group 3, showed elevation of IL-10 (1289 +/- 2519, 248 +/- 393, and 172 +/- 226 pg/ml, respectively) compared with normal control levels, (< 100 pg/ml) P < 0.05. IL-10 level on admission did not correlate with degree of Hyperthermia. During 24 h incubation at 37 degrees C without LPS, no IL-10 was detected, whereas with 10 ng/ml LPS, monocytes released 658 +/- 291 pg IL-10/10(6) cells. At 39 degrees C and 41 degrees C IL-10 release was decreased to 225 +/- 114, and 245 +/- 90 pg/10(6) cells, respectively; and was completely inhibited at 43 degrees C (67 +/- 10 pg/10(6) cells), P < 0.0001. Conclusion: Heat-stress with and without hyperthermia is associated with anti-inflammatory response in vivo. However, it does not seem to be the direct effect of heat on monocytes, suggesting that other environmental or genetic factors may be involved.

In 2015 Chinese researchers reported on 10 Heat Stroke patients in an intensive care unit compared with 10 healthy volunteers.

Abstract Objectives: The aim of this study was to describe the role of intestinal Fatty Acid-Binding Protein (iFABP) and allergy-related DiAmine Oxidase (DAO) in patients with Heat Stroke (HS). Methods: A total of 10 patients with HS in intensive care unit and 10 healthy volunteers were enrolled in this study. The plasma intestinal permeability markers iFABP and DAO were measured since the time of admission. The whole blood Endotoxin was also assessed. The associations between iFABP, DAO, and Endotoxin level were analyzed. Then, White Blood Cell count, Procalcitonin, and C-reactive Protein were examined. In addition, we also determined the levels of proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-1α, IL-6, and TNF-α. Results: Comparing with the healthy control, the plasma iFABP and DAO level in patients with HS increased significantly (P < .05). The kinetic curve showed that plasma iFABP and DAO level reached peak value at day 3 and day 4 after admission, respectively. The Endotoxin level was positively correlated with iFABP and DAO level. We also observed a significantly increased level of Procalcitonin and C-reactive Protein but not white blood count in patients with HS. After treatment, the iFABP and DAO level decreased significantly (P < .05). A significant increase in level of IL-1α and IL-6 was also found in patients with HS. Conclusions: The plasma concentrations of DAO and iFABP could reflect a better function of the intestinal mucosa barrier in patients with HS. Plasma iFABP and DAO level decreased significantly after the treatment and, thus, might be a predictor for the severity of HS.

Experiments using Human “Volunteers”

I put Volunteers in inverted commas because there can be corporate interests behind such experiments. Note that Males are used more frequently than Females.

Canadian Military researchers studied Heat Stroke in trained and untrained individuals in 2008.

Abstract This study examined Endotoxin-mediated cytokinemia during exertional heat stress (EHS). Subjects were divided into trained [TR; n=12, peak aerobic power (VO2peak)=70+/-2 ml.kg lean body mass(-1).min(-1)] and untrained (UT; n=11, VO2peak=50+/-1 ml.kg lean body mass(-1).min(-1)) groups before walking at 4.5 km/h with 2% elevation in a climatic chamber (40 degrees C, 30% relative humidity) wearing protective clothing until exhaustion (Exh). Venous blood samples at baseline and 0.5 degrees C rectal temperature increments (38.0, 38.5, 39.0, 39.5, and 40.0 degrees C/Exh) were analyzed for Endotoxin, Lipopolysaccharide Binding Protein, circulating cytokines, and intranuclear NF-kappaB translocation. Baseline and Exh samples were also stimulated with LPS (100 ng/ml) and cultured in vitro in a 37 degrees C water bath for 30 min. Phenotypic determination of Natural Killer Cell frequency was also determined. Enhanced blood (104+/-6 vs. 84+/-3 ml/kg) and plasma volumes (64+/-4 vs. 51+/-2 ml/kg) were observed in TR compared with UT subjects. EHS produced an increased concentration of circulating Endotoxin in both TR (8+/-2 pg/ml) and UT subjects (15+/-3 pg/ml) (range: not detected to 32 pg/ml), corresponding with NF-kappaB translocation and cytokine increases in both groups. In addition, circulating levels of Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha and IL-6 were also elevated combined with concomitant increases in IL-1 receptor antagonist in both groups and IL-10 in TR subjects only. Findings suggest that the threshold for Endotoxin leakage and inflammatory activation during EHS occurs at a lower temperature in UT compared with TR subjects and support the Endotoxin translocation hypothesis of exertional heat stroke, linking Endotoxin Tolerance and Heat Tolerance.

Read more about Natural Killer Cells and Endotoxin Tolerance.

In 2022 American research showed rupture of the intestinal barrier during prolonged or repeated treadmill exercise.

Abstract Purpose: The purpose of this study was to determine the effect of prolonged high-intensity interval (INT) and moderate-intensity continuous (CONT) treadmill exercise in the Heat on markers of Enterocyte Injury and bacterial Endotoxin translocation. Methods: Nine males completed 2 h of work-matched exercise in the heat (40 °C and 15% RH) as either INT (2 min at 80% VO2max and 3 min at 30% VO2max) or CONT (~ 50% of VO2max). Blood samples collected pre- and post-exercise were assayed for Intestinal Fatty Acid-Binding protein (I-FABP), Claudin-3 (CLDN-3), and Lipopolysaccharide-Binding Protein (LBP). Results: I-FABP was significantly increased from pre- to post-exercise in CONT (913.96 ± 625.13 to 1477.26 ± 760.99 pg•mL-1; p = 0.014, d = 0.766) and INT (714.59 ± 470.27 to 1547.93 ± 760.99 pg•mL-1; p = 0.001, d = 1.160). Pre- to post-exercise changes in I-FABP were not different between CONT and INT (p = 0.088, d = 0.414). LBP was significantly increased from pre- to post-exercise in INT (15.94 ± 2.90 to 17.35 ± 3.26 μg•mL-1; p = 0.028, d = 0.459) but not CONT (18.11 ± 5.35 to 16.93 ± 5.39 μg•mL-1; p = 0.070, d = 0.226), and pre- to post-exercise changes in LBP were higher in the INT compared to CONT (p < 0.001, d = 1.160). No significant changes were detected from pre- to post-exercise for CLDN-3 in CONT (14.90 ± 2.21 to 15.30 ± 3.07 μg•mL-1) or INT (15.55 ± 1.63 to 16.41 ± 2.11 μg•mL-1) (p > 0.05). Conclusions: We conclude that prolonged exercise in the Heat induces Enterocyte Injury, but interval (or intermittent) exercise may cause greater Bacterial Endotoxin translocation which may increase the risk for local and systemic inflammation.

Read more about Lipopolysaccharide-Binding Protein (LBP) that makes Intravenous Jabbing much safer that the BodyHack via your Lymphatic System.

Remember the 1985 pioneering work of Peter Hotez in Endotoxin Killing that inspired the BodyHack.

Also in 2022 UK researchers showed that L-glutamine supplementation failed to protect against Endotoxin Heat Stroke.

Abstract Exertional Heat Stress disrupts gastrointestinal permeability and, through subsequent bacterial translocation, can result in potentially Fatal exertional heat stroke. Glutamine supplementation is a potential countermeasure although previously validated doses are not universally well tolerated. Ten males completed two 80-minute subclinical Exertional Heat Stress Tests (EHSTs) following either Glutamine (0.3 g kg FFM-1) or placebo supplementation. Small intestinal permeability was assessed using the lactulose/rhamnose dual sugar absorption test and small intestinal epithelial injury using Intestinal Fatty-Acid Binding Protein (I-FABP). Bacterial translocation was assessed using the total 16S bacterial DNA and Bacteroides/total 16S DNA ratio. The glutamine bolus was well tolerated, with no participants reporting symptoms of gastrointestinal intolerance. Small intestinal permeability was not influenced by glutamine supplementation (p = 0.06) although a medium effect size favoring the placebo trial was observed (d = 0.73). Both small intestinal epithelial injury (p < 0.01) and Bacteroides/total 16S DNA (p = 0.04) increased following exertional heat stress, but were uninfluenced by glutamine supplementation. Low-dose acute oral glutamine supplementation does not protect gastrointestinal injury, permeability, or bacterial translocation in response to subclinical exertional heat stress.

Using cultured Cell Lines instead of People

Chinese scientists were interested in 2017 in mechanisms in Heat Stroke.

Abstract Heat stress and Gut‑derived Endotoxinemia are common causes of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome in heat stroke patients. Evidence has demonstrated that cell apoptosis in the small intestine serves an important role in the pathogenesis of Heatstroke, which leads to increased Intestinal Permeability to Endotoxin or Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) from the gut entering the circulation. However, little is known about the potential underlying mechanisms mediating heat stress combined with LPS‑induced intestinal epithelial cell apoptosis. In the present study, LPS combined with heat stress induced production of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), mitochondrial membrane potential disruption and cell apoptosis, which eventually led to increased intestinal permeability and reduced epithelial resistance in the IEC‑6 cell line. Inductions in ROS, mitochondrial membrane potential disruption and cell apoptosis were detected by using an ROS assay kit, 5,5’,6,6’‑tetrachloro‑1,1’,3,3’tetraethylbenzimidazo carbocyanine iodide dye kit and annexin V‑fluorescein isothiocyanate apoptosis kit, respectively. The effect of ROS on Mitogen Activated Protein Kinases (MAPKs) and c‑Jun activation was investigated using the antioxidant drug, Butylated HydroxyAnisole (BHA) by western blotting. The results of the present study demonstrated that ROS is essential to activate p38, extracellular signal‑regulated kinase (ERK) and c‑Jun, but not c‑Jun N‑terminal kinase (JNK), in LPS combined with heat stress treated cells. Furthermore, ROS, and activation of p38, JNK and c‑Jun, were revealed to serve pro‑apoptosis roles which aggravated damage to epithelial barrier integrity, as assessed by flow cytometry using Annexin V‑fluorescein isothiocyanate staining and pretreatment of cells with specific inhibitors of ROS, JNK, p38 and c‑Jun (BHA, SP600125, SB203580 and c‑Jun peptide, respectively). Transepithelial electrical resistance and horseradish peroxidase permeability were detected in cells treated with LPS combined with heat stress, which revealed that ERK serves an anti‑apoptosis role, as determined by pretreatment of cells with PD98059, a specific inhibitor of ERK. In conclusion, these findings suggested a novel role of the ROS signaling pathway which involved activation of MAPKs and c‑Jun, following LPS combined with heat stress‑induced IEC‑6 cell apoptosis and impairment of the epithelial barrier. These results may facilitate understanding of pathological conditions involving ROS, such as Heat Stroke.

Past the email length limit.

Please let me know your favourite Endotoxin Heat Stroke papers and share if you found this interesting.