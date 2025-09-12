My submission is one of 2,184 received.

Only about 1,300 have been published.

The rest, including mine, are being vetted by the agency.

I suggest you take the opportunity to make your unique opinion on Jabbing known.

Go by clicking this link.

Here is the draft 2-day meeting agenda.

Day 1.

and day 2

Please let us know when you receive confirmation of receipt and subsequent publication.