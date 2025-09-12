Have you submitted your Comments ?
I received confirmation that my 10-page submission has been received by the US Government. Making a submission is easy and can be anonymous if you wsh.
My submission is one of 2,184 received.
Only about 1,300 have been published.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The rest, including mine, are being vetted by the agency.
I suggest you take the opportunity to make your unique opinion on Jabbing known.
Here is the draft 2-day meeting agenda.
Day 1.
and day 2
Please let us know when you receive confirmation of receipt and subsequent publication.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers are gems.