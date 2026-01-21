Hate Speech Law splits National/Liberal Coalition

Thanks to Damon for the heads up, and Rob for capturing a copy of the clever video by an impersonator of “Albo”, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The National Party opposed the Bill, defying Liberal Party rules of Shadow Cabinet solidarity and threatening the existence of the “Coalition”.

Senators Bridget McKenzie, Ross Cadell and Susan McDonald crossed the floor on Tuesday night, as did backbencher Matt Canavan (who from 2010 to 2013 served as chief of staff to Senator Barnaby Joyce), to oppose the Bill.

South Australian Liberal Alex Antic was the only Liberal to vote against the bill, alongside the Greens, One Nation, independent senators David Pocock, Fatima Payman and Tammy Tyrell, and the lone United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet. The hate laws were passed by Labor and Liberal senators after 11pm (AEDT) following a marathon sitting day.

Read more about the Nationals who briefly split from the Coalition in early 2025 and then rejoined so some of their members could get more money and prestige by being given the title of Shadow Minister.

Now the Nationals MPs will likely lose those entitlements if Sussan Ley exerts her authority and punishes them. Watch this space.

The big winners, according to the latest opinon polls, is the Pauline Hanson One Nation Party who recently grabbed Nationals defector Barnaby Joyce.