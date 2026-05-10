In case you missed it, I covered an important fact re Hantavirus Lethality.

Today I will discuss the 43 years work on Hantavirus by a key member of the US Bioweapons program (now retired), her work on the virus mechanisms of killing, attempts to make Jabs and her understanding of why repurposed drugs don’t work.

She and her coworkers found a drug that slows Hantavirus replication, but like Ivermectin and Mebendazole, it causes Birth Defects.

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