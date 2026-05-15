A simple search of PubMed for “Hantavirus” finds 5,425 peer-reviewed papers from 1959.

Hantaan finds 1,243 papers.

How many have you dowloaded and read with their supplementary files?

Let’s look at two major studies where Person-to-Person transmission occurred with high Fatality rate caused by the Andes variant of Hantavirus.

Hantavirus Deaths in 1996-1997

In my earlier article I referenced the elegant paper by Padula et al. published in 1998 looking at a mass Death outbreak of the Andes variant of Hantavirus from September 1996 to January 1997 in El Bolsón, Argentina.

The authors used highly reliable PCR and the best available Genomic Sequencing to track contacts from patients zero.

Abstract An increase of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) cases around a southwestern Argentina town and in persons living 1400 km away but in contact with those cases was detected during the spring of 1996. In order to evaluate person-to-person transmission we compared the homology of PCR-amplified viral sequences of 26 Argentine and Chilean cases. Sixteen of them were epidemiologically linked cases and had the same sequence (Epilink/96) in the S segment 3′ noncoding region and in the M segment partial G1 and G2 region (a total of 1075 nucleotides). Contrarily, two geographical and contemporary but nonepidemiologically related cases differed from Epilink/96 in the compared regions. No significant differences, such as glycosylation or hydrophilic pattern, were found between Epilink/96 and the other sequences. Nucleotide and deduced amino acid sequence homologies between samples from southern Argentina and Chile ranged from 90.9 to 100% and 96.4 to 100%, respectively. Phylogenetic analysis revealed that all the analyzed southwestern viruses belong to the Andes lineage. Although human infection principally occurs via inhalation of contaminated rodent excreta, our results with Andes virus show the first direct genetic evidence of Person-to-Person Transmission of a Hantavirus.”

Here is their Table of victims. Please click for a closer look. Note the last 2 columns showing the remarkably few days between Onset and Death in 16 fatalities.

Solid State 100% ELISA Test Kit

Padula and coworkers devised a reliable diagnostic test for their serum analysis of people with suspected Andes variant of Hantavirus.

Abstract Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) with high mortality rate has been reported in five countries in South America. Rapid accurate methods are important both for monitoring acute infections and for epidemiological studies. The Andes virus nucleoprotein amino acid sequence has a high identity percentage compared with other sequences of this region and has been chosen for the development of diagnostic reagents. Andes nucleoprotein expressed in Escherichia coli was applied as antigen in IgG, IgA and mu-capture IgM enzyme-linked inmunosorbent assays (ELISAs). An evaluation of this reagent was conducted to establish its usefulness for differential diagnosis of HPS and seroprevalence studies. Samples from 135 reverse transcription (RT)-PCR-confirmed HPS cases, 77 individuals with other respiratory infections and 957 healthy inhabitants from endemic and non-endemic areas were analysed. The Hantavirus-infected patients had an early and strong IgM, IgG and IgA serum antibody response, in most of the cases as early as 1, 7 and 1 days following onset of symptoms, respectively. IgM and IgG detection showed a specificity and sensitivity of 100%. Andes-specific IgM antibodies were found in all patients in the first available sample, which remained detectable for at least 43 days. Specific IgA antibodies were also detected in Saliva of patients with acute HPS. The short duration of the disease and the risk for contacts due to person-to-person transmission of Andes virus necessitate the use of highly sensitive tests which might lead to earlier detection of infected people and improve the treatment and management of patients with HPS.

Hantavirus Deaths from 2018 Superspreader Party

Another very interesting Person-to-Person spreading Andes Hantavirus paper worth a read by Martínez and 31 other authors led by U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, Fort Detrick, Frederick - famous for its holding stocks of Bioweapons Grade Viruses and GMO manipulation of them.

They looked at Epuyén cases and compared samples from a number of other Andes Hantavirus Fatal outbreaks.

RESULTS After a single introduction of ANDV from a rodent reservoir into the human population, transmission was driven by 3 symptomatic persons who attended crowded social events. After 18 cases were confirmed, public health officials enforced isolation of persons with confirmed cases and self-quarantine of possible contacts; these measures most likely curtailed further spread. The median reproductive number (the number of secondary cases caused by an infected person during the infectious period) was 2.12 before the control measures were enforced and decreased to 0.96 after the measures were implemented. Full genome sequencing of the ANDV strain involved in this outbreak was performed with specimens from 27 patients and showed that the strain that was present (Epuyén/18–19) was similar to the causative strain (Epilink/96) in the first known Person-to-Person transmission of Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome caused by ANDV, which occurred in El Bolsón, Argentina, in 1996. Clinical investigations involving patients with ANDV Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in this outbreak revealed that patients with a High Viral Load and Liver Injury were more likely than other patients to spread infection. Disease severity, genomic diversity, age, and time spent in the hospital had no clear association with secondary transmission.

Here is the seating plan of the Birthday Party held in Chubut Province, Argentina, that resulted in 34 confirmed infections and 11 Deaths.

Figure S3. Diagram of first superspreading event at a birthday party. A diagram showing the seating arrangements of a birthday party on November 3, 2018. Over 100 people were reported to have attended the event. The seating locations of Patients 1–6 are shown. Distances between Patient 1 and others are also displayed with solid lines. The two dotted lines demonstrate that Patient 1 and Patient 4 crossed paths on the way to the restroom but did not make any physical contact.

Martínez and coworkers concluded that 6 of the 34 cases were exposed to Human Exhaled Droplet or Aerosol.

On the basis of both the epidemiologic and genomic investigations of Person-to-Person transmission events, it appears that Inhalation of Droplets or Aerosolized Virions may have been the routes of infection.

Please see my earlier article where I include images of Hantavirus found in the mucus secreting cells in Human mouths, that will be present in Exhaled Saliva Droplet or Aerosol, published by Pizarro et al. in 2020.

Andes Hantavirus Cytokine Storm

While many others have mentioned the Martínez et al. paper, I find the Supplementary file most interesting because they performed detailed analysis of Cytokines and other markers in the biological samples obtained from the living and the Dead.

For lovers of Venn Diagrams and p-values from statistical analysis:

Figure S7. Comparing significant changes of 44 serum biomarkers between studies using Venn diagrams. (A) Epuyén/18−19 ANDV-caused Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome outbreak patients compared to Sin Nombre virus-caused Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome patients described in Morzunov et al., 2015. (B) Epuyén/18−19 ANDV-caused Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome outbreak patients compared to Puumala virus-associated hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) and Lechiguanas/Orán virus-associated hantavirus pulmonary syndrome described in Khaiboullina et al., 2017. Colors denoting change and symbols denoting the degree of significance are shown.

My readers will know I focus on the often Lethal Cytokine Storm induced by Infection and Jabbing, so please focus on those in Green (upregulated) and Red (downregulated).

Martínez et al. triple asterisked (***) and double asterisked (**) markers are worth thinking more about. Let’s start with the triples:

IP-10. Synonym of Chemokine CXCL10.

M-CSF. Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor. Endotoxin as top interacting chemical. See US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database.

MCP-3. Mast Cell Proteinase-3. Synonym of CCL7, with Endotoxin as top interacting chemical. See US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database.

MIP-1α. Macrophage Inflammatory Protein alpha. Mentioned earlier.

PDGF-BB. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor-BB. Lots of synonyms. Endotoxin in top interacting chemicals. See US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database.

Martínez et al. measured different results for Eotaxin.

More about Endotoxin enhanced Hantavirus Bioweapon Deaths.

Looking forward to your comments.