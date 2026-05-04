Thanks to Rob for the telephone alert this morning about the Hantavirus outbreak.

It is trending on X because it kills over 30% of those infected.

They are blaming rodents at the moment for the spread of airborne Hantavirus.

At the time I was replying to Elon Musk, and others, about his reaction to a post by Paul Thacker on the US Department of Justice Covid19 indictments

I mentioned that Ralph Baric was paid by Pfizer to enhance Lethality of Dengue Virus on American soil in 2022.

Lethality of Hantavirus, Dengue Virus and Covid19 is greatly enhanced by your circulating Endotoxin levels, which explains why the elderly are more vulnerable due to greater Gut Leakage.

Read on if interested in Hantavirus killing in synergy with Endotoxin.