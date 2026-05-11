Interested subscribers are invited to help my review of Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 (PAI-1) which is involved in many diseases apart from Hantavirus.

Nice video today from Australia’s free-to-air ABC TV showing emergency Oxygen delivery to a remote island. Let’s hope the victim with clogged lungs survives.

I have mentioned Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 (PAI-1) in passing a few times and it pops up in social media discussion of proposed treatments like Hemoperfusion for Long Jab and Long Covid.

Mentioned PAI-1 recently as a key factor in Hantavirus Lethality

and

PAI-1 is a factor in Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis and related Heart destruction.

And PAI-1 in the fatal Endotoxin Coagulation Cascade, Disseminated Intravascular Coagulopathy and Pulmonary Thrombosis.

and

Huge PAI-1 Literature - Please let me know your favourite papers

On PubMed you can find 13,968 papers.

In my specialist area of interest:

Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 Endotoxin 328 papers since 1988.

Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 Lipopolysaccharide 318 papers.

Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 LPS 254 papers.

Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 Enterotoxin 10 papers since 1992.

Looking forward to your contributions.