Hantavirus and Endotoxin induced Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1
High Lethality Andes variant Hantavirus, spread via exhaled virions was confirmed by Genomic Sequencing in the cruise ship. Let's look at one of the factors involved in the Fibrinolysis.
Interested subscribers are invited to help my review of Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 (PAI-1) which is involved in many diseases apart from Hantavirus.
Nice video today from Australia’s free-to-air ABC TV showing emergency Oxygen delivery to a remote island. Let’s hope the victim with clogged lungs survives.
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I have mentioned Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 (PAI-1) in passing a few times and it pops up in social media discussion of proposed treatments like Hemoperfusion for Long Jab and Long Covid.
Mentioned PAI-1 recently as a key factor in Hantavirus Lethality
and
PAI-1 is a factor in Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis and related Heart destruction.
And PAI-1 in the fatal Endotoxin Coagulation Cascade, Disseminated Intravascular Coagulopathy and Pulmonary Thrombosis.
and
Pfizer told FDA that Endotoxin in their Covid19 Jabs would cause reduction of Reticulocytes
Huge PAI-1 Literature - Please let me know your favourite papers
On PubMed you can find 13,968 papers.
In my specialist area of interest:
Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 Endotoxin 328 papers since 1988.1
Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 Lipopolysaccharide 318 papers.2
Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 LPS 254 papers.3
Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 Enterotoxin 10 papers since 1992.4
Looking forward to your contributions.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Plasminogen+Activator+Inhibitor-1+endotoxin
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Plasminogen+Activator+Inhibitor-1+Lipopolysaccharide
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Plasminogen+Activator+Inhibitor-1+LPS
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Plasminogen+Activator+Inhibitor-1+enterotoxin