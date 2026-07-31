Recently I put out a call for anyone interested in this small molecule, essential component of the most Lethal Endotoxin Lipid A, the exact structure of which varies between species of Bacteria.

and in December 2024 there was interest in creation of new life of the “other hand”.

Autism Gut Microbiome study identifies Species

Here is a figure from a 2021 paper from Korea that shows how Lipid A is constructed by bacteria.

Figure 1. Schematic representation of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) biosynthesis, leading to the production of the inner part of the LPS (lipid A), as depicted in the complex pathway identified using the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) database. The pathway corresponds to endotoxin production and involves nine essential enzymes (indicated in red), including rate-limiting enzymes. The Enzyme Commission numbers and products are in green and blue, respectively. Lipid X, 2,3-diacyl-GlcN-1-phosphate; Lipid IVA, lipid A disaccharide bisphosphate; KDO2, 2-keto-3-deoxy-D-mannooctanoic acid.

The abstract of the paper should have cased more interest:

Abstract: The link between Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and the Gut Microbiome has received much attention, with special focus on Gut–Brain-Axis immunological imbalances. Gastrointestinal problems are one of the major symptoms of ASD and are thought to be related to immune dysregulation. Therefore, in silico analysis was performed on mined data from 36 individuals with ASD and 21 control subjects, with an emphasis on Lipid A endotoxin-producing bacteria and their Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) metabolic pathways. Analysis of enzyme distribution among the 15 most abundant genera in both groups revealed that almost all these genera utilized five early-stage enzymes responsible for catalyzing the nine conserved Lipid A synthesis steps. However, Haemophilus and Escherichia, which were significantly more abundant in individuals with ASD than in the control subjects, possess a complete set of essential Lipid A synthesis enzymes. Furthermore, the 10 genera with the greatest increase in individuals with ASD showed high potential for producing late-stage Lipid A products. Collectively, these results suggested that the synthesis rate of immunogenic LPS end products is likely to increase in individuals with ASD, which may be related to their gastrointestinal symptoms and elevated inflammatory conditions.

These authors did not go into enantiomers of the Lipid A precursors.

AUKUS connection via Cryophiles

Have to admit I had never heard about Cryophiles, also known as Psychrophiles until the other day. They are capable of growth and reproduction in low temperatures, ranging from −20 °C (−4 °F) to 20 °C (68 °F).

I found a fascinating paper on Psychrophiles with one of the authors located at the US Navy SUBASE at Groton Connecticut that I mentioned before:

Sweet et al. used Mass Spectrometry to study the Endotoxin structures of various Cryophiles possibly collected by US Nuclear Submarines.

Abstract: Lipid A is the essential component of Endotoxin (Gram-negative Lipopolysaccharide), a potent immunostimulatory compound. As the outer surface of the outer membrane, the details of Lipid A structure are crucial not only to bacterial pathogenesis but also to membrane integrity. This work characterizes the structure of Lipid A in two psychrophiles, Psychromonas marina and Psychrobacter cryohalolentis, and also two mesophiles to which they are related using MALDI-TOF MS and fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) GC-MS. P. marina Lipid A is strikingly similar to that of Escherichia coli in organization and total acyl size, but incorporates an unusual doubly unsaturated Tetradecadienoyl acyl residue. P. cryohalolentis also shows structural organization similar to a closely related mesophile, Acinetobacter baumannii, however it has generally shorter acyl constituents and shows many acyl variants differing by single methylene (-CH2-) units, a characteristic it shares with the one previously reported psychrotolerant Lipid A structure. This work is the first detailed structural characterization of Lipid A from an obligate psychrophile and the second from a psychrotolerant species. It reveals distinctive structural features of psychrophilic lipid A in comparison to that of related mesophiles which suggest constitutive adaptations to maintain outer membrane fluidity in cold environments.

Here is their Figure 6.

Note the double bonded Carbons in the Tetradecadienoyl acyl residue of Psychromonas marina.

Here is their Mass Spectrum showing attachment of Sodium (Na) to Psychromonas marina Lipid A.

Figure 2. MALDI-TOF mass spectra of P. marina Lipid A. Purified Lipid A was prepared by mixing with ATT matrix as described in Materials and Methods. Spectral data were collected by Shimadzu Axima Confidence MS with a power setting of 65 and pulsed extraction at 2000 Da as the average of 1003 profiles in the linear negative mode (A) or 2000 profiles in the linear positive mode (B).

I mentioned double bonded Carbons before in a Sodium salt of a poison.

The German Expert Group published mass spectra of Pfizer Jabs, where I identifed Sodium attachment to the Lipid A.

Special thanks to Prof Hartmut Glossmann who kindly sent me a copy of a 1989 paper where the authors used the Sodium salt of Escherichia coli Endotoxin, obtained by electrodialysis, in their deliberate incorporation in LNPs (Liposomes made with Egg Lecithin and Cholesterol) to demonstrate pyrogenicity in Chinchilla Rabbits.

Here is their Figure showing the dramatic effect of the Phenol/Water extracted Endotoxin (LPS) LNP delivery.

The bottom trace is LPS-free LNP.

More on US Navy interest in GMO Endotoxin Lipid A.

(S)-3-hydroxymyristate = (S)-3-hydroxytetradecanoate

Masaya Ikunaka wrote an excellent paper on strategies for industrial scale production of pure chiral enantomers.

For our Lipid A precursor, he covered pros and cons of 7 methods:

1) resolution of (± ) mixture via diastereomeric salt formation with basic resolving agents

2) kinetic resolution of ( ±) mixture and its methyl ester via lipase-catalyzed enantioselective O-acetylation

3) asymmetric bioreduction of β -keto acid

4) asymmetric reduction of β-keto ester over chiral metal/ complex catalysts

5) stereoselective functionalization through Sharpless asymmetric epoxidation[24] and dihydroxylation

6) stereoselective construction of homoallyl alcohol through Brown’s asymmetric allyboration

7) chiral pool synthesis starting from (S)-β -hydroxy- γ-butyrolactone or (S)-epichlorohydrin.

As a former Ruthenium chemist, I had a quick look at a paper by Keegan et al. who used (R) and (S) versions of RuCl2[Binap])2.NEt3 catalyst.

I will continue delving into the chiral Endotoxin research.

Please let me know about your finds.