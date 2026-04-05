35 dead and 23 injured are remembered in this Australian commercial free-to-air TV show that aired on the Nine Network, who promote the Liberal Party, last night.

Former Prime Minister John Howard, who is interviewed by 60 Minutes, obtained bipartisan support for a massive Gun buyback to reduce the number of future mass killings, resulting in over 640,000 firearms being surrendered and destroyed.

Further details are available from the National Museum of Australia and Wikipedia.

The murderer, now aged 58, was sentenced to 35 life sentences without parole.

One of the monuments is in the shape of a cross, perhaps motivating the producers to air their work on Easter Holiday long weekend.

Photo Credit National Museum of Australia.