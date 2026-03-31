One of my subscribers responded to my recent article on Trumenba with the following comment:

“Iatrogenesis pales into insignificance when compared with bureaucracy as a cause of either ill health or death.”

Iatrogenesis is the causation of a disease, injury, or unfavorable health condition by any medical intervention, including medication, procedures, or hospitalization.

Of course most people have never used the word I prefer to focus on, Iatrocide, that is defined as “The act of killing a patient by medical treatment”. I have concentrated on Fear Marketing by Foster Coulson’s “The Wellness Company” (TWC).

JikkyLeaks = Arkmedic, a medico at The University of Sydney, told me he considers the Killing of one patient for every 1,000 given a drug as “acceptable” and qualifying a drug as “safe”.

I noticed a number of Big Pharma Grifters, as Robert W Malone frequently calls drug pushers, have recently been broadcasting their new “alliances”. Here is an example.

You might not recognize current versus older photos used on social media and Big Pharma marketing websites. William (Villiam) Makis who, as the anonymous Frenchman known to many simply as “Pierre” with multiple handles recently told us, has been ordered by Canadian authorities not to use the title Dr. or MD and has moved to Florida USA to flog TWC Big Pharma drugs.

Shannon Joy, is a long-time TWC commission sales agent. She says when flogging the “prepkit”:

Get a prescription for medication needed for your survival: Ivermectin, Z-Pack, amoxicillin, & more – just in case. Shannon Joy’s fans save 10% at checkout with coupon code SHANNONJOY.

Sasha Latypova, who became “independently wealthy” after great support from Pfizer, has no scientific qualifications and denies the existence of all viruses, is actively promoted by Jeffrey Tucker’s Brownstone Institute.

Alphabetical List of Drug Deaths

My reader Poll in April 2024 found that 85% of responders had never heard of US FAERS database.

As some subscribers know, the US FAERS system has been changed to remove references to Deaths when accessed by the public by Donald Trump appointed Marty Makary. So it will be necessary to keep in mind that Fear Marketing increases in Iatrocide will be more difficult.

Readers will recall that under-reporting in the US FAERS system is known as well as similar systems in Canada , so I proposed that we deal with what is known by looking at Death to Report Ratios to assess Relative Lethality. I applied a similar approach to VAERS reports for Jabbing.

The 2 numbers in this list below are Deaths, followed by Death to Report Ratio as percentage and I have provdided links under each drug to quickly take you to more detail. Please note the last date of update for each varies.

N-Acetylcysteine = NAC 634 16.25%

Amoxicillin Clavulanate 2,324 7.40%

Apixiban 28,711 17.3%

Ashwagandha 5 10.64%

Azithromycin 3,183 7.17%

Bactrim 1,620 7.26%

Bamlanivimab 306 5.8%

Bromelain 23 19.49%

Budesonide 2,380 3.95%

Casirimab 24 4.85%

Ciprofloxacin 4,138 8.45%

Dabigatran 394 12.0%

Dexamethasone 48,523 18.1%

Doxycycline 1,858 8.45%

Edoxaban 114 8.85%

Epinephrine 1,662 9.17%

Famotidine 1,249 5.72%

Favipiravir 116 19.9%

Fluconazole 4,104 16.27%

Leucovorin 10,980 16.73%

Mebendazole 27

Metronidazole 2,505 9.27%

Molnupiravir 408 9.53%

Naltrexone Oral Revia 27 7.46%

Norvir = Ritonavir 3,695 9.7%

Ondansetron 3,190 10.4%

Paroxetine 8,187 7.14%

Paxlovid 900

L-Phenylalanine 6 17.65

Prednisone 56,679 15.34%

Rapamycin 3,539 14.48%

Remdesivir 3,494 26%

Rivaroxaban 22,290 15.03%

Tamiflu 3,155 9.68%

Running Total Deaths

Just from Big Pharma Drugs listed above.

220,468 Iatrocides.

Compare with recent Genocide in the Middle East.