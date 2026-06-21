Substack is wonderful when interesting topics pop up for discussion, as happened with my generous subscriber Martha Carlin responding to Joseph Mercola.

Martha mentioned that Mercola referenced a paper by Enrique Meléndez-Hevia, who has a dedicated Wikipedia page and maintains his ResearchGate profile.

Enrique Meléndez-Hevia published a paper in 2009 claiming Humans could be deficent in Glycine by up to 10 gram per day.

Some people are responding to that as a Pill Popping Bonanza.

Huge Literature

It is over 50 years since I qualified in Biochemistry, so I had a quick look at PubMed and found 126,211 papers on Glycine.

“Glycine Deficiency” has 4,965 papers on PubMed.

The opposite, too much Glycine, usually caused by genetic disorders is called Hyperglycinemia with 788 papers.

Deaths on US FAERS from Glycine

Following the Hyperglycinemia angle, I found 30 Deaths from 195 case reports with rather concerning symptoms for generic Glycine. Please click to enlarge.

There were also Deaths from other Glycine products including Glycine Max (Soybean) Seed Extract (3 Deaths from 6 cases), Glycine Max Whole (1 Death from 2 cases).

I did not look at all the mixed Pills, but CyanoCobalamin/Ferrous Glycine Sulfate/ Folic Acid caught my eye with 3 Deaths from 3 cases.

Related to this, I found a Retraction Notice in the Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine for a paper claiming benefit in a clinical trial of Ferrous bis-Glycinate versus Ferrous Glycine Sulfate in the treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia with Pregnancy.

Since publication, significant concerns have been raised about the integrity of the data and reported results in the article. When approached for an explanation, the authors have not responded to the concerns raised, and they have not provided their original data to verify that the research and published article comply with the journal’s Editorial Policies. As verifying the validity of published work is core to the integrity of the scholarly record, we are therefore retracting the article, and have informed the authors. We have been informed in our decision-making by our editorial policies and COPE guidelines. The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as ‘Retracted’.

US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database

There has been extensive Human curation, with top interacting genes and Glycine role in Neurotransmisson highlighted.

Clicking the Diseases Tab, I could relate the chart to what I see in FAERS.

Hyperglycinemia

Pfizer reported Hyperglycinaemia among the Birth Defects reported after their Covd19 Jabs.

A paper from Sydney Australia and Colorado US on toxic effects of too much Glycine.

Abstract Despite its simple chemical structure, Glycine plays a complex role in the body. The Glycine cleavage system regulates Brain Glycine levels and is a key one-carbon donor to Folate. Its metabolism is tightly integrated with that of Serine. In addition to its biochemical role, Glycine functions as a Neurotransmitter and Neuromodulator. Primary defects in the Glycine cleavage system have long been known to cause human disease with a primarily neurological phenotype, and this was labelled as ‘nonketotic hyperglycinaemia’ in 1968. With increasing availability of molecular testing, many additional genetic conditions became apparent, as well as non-genetic factors that cause Hyperglycinaemia. There is now a much greater appreciation of the marked clinical impact of this heterogeneity. The previous terminology of ‘classical’ and ‘atypical’ nonketotic Hyperglycinaemia does not adequately address these numerous genetic aetiologies, nor does it account for the phenotypic spectrum within individual genetic disorders. We provide here a clinically relevant classification of the Glycine Encephalopathies, based on the underlying genetic aetiology and its relation to the Glycine cleavage system. Characteristic clinical and biochemical features of each condition, as well as non-genetic phenocopies that cause Hyperglycinaemia, are discussed in detail. This provides a readily usable framework for clinicians when faced with a patient with elevated Glycine levels.

Glycine Endotoxin Papers

With 126,211 papers on Glycine I decided to work backwards starting with papers published in 2026 where Endotoxin was used in experiments.

PubMed yields 726 papers when searching for “Glycine Lipopolysaccharide”

702 papers on “Glycine Endotoxin”.

“Glycine LPS” finds 541 papers.

Please let me know your favourites published before 2026.

Acute Kidney Injury

Readers will recall Endotoxin destroys multiple organs including the Kidney.

Chinese researchers spend a lot of time worrying about Endotoxin in their Geese and used Zinc Glycine on them.

Fig. 7. Schematic diagram of Zn_Gly alleviating LPS-induced Acute Kidney Damage (AKI) through regulating NrF2/GPX4 signaling in Geese. Abstract Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) induced by Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) is a critical pathological condition associated with inflammation, oxidative stress, and Ferroptosis. Zinc glycine (Zn_Gly), a novel organic zinc complex, has demonstrated anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties. To investigate the protective effects of Zn_Gly on LPS (Endotoxin)-induced AKI in Geese, 180 one-day-old Geese were randomly divided into three groups: control, LPS, and LPS+Zn_Gly (80 mg/kg). Dietary supplementation with Zn_Gly significantly reduced LPS and ROS production in Geese. Moreover, serum creatinine, urea, uric acid, and LDH activity were markedly decreased following Zn_Gly supplementation in AKI-affected geese. Histopathological analysis showed that Zn_Gly markedly attenuated glomerular fragmentation, Bowman’s capsule enlargement, hemorrhage, and leukocyte infiltration compared with the LPS group. Renal Iron content was also significantly reduced in the LPS+Zn_Gly group. Furthermore, Zn_Gly supplementation suppressed renal inflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α) while enhancing IL-10 production. At the molecular level, Zn_Gly significantly upregulated the expression of Nrf2, HO-1, NQO1, GCLC, GCLM, GPX4, SLC7A11, and FTH1, while downregulating Keap1 and PTGS2 in LPS-induced AKI. Western blot analysis confirmed the increased protein expression of Nrf2, HO-1, GCLC, GPX4, SLC7A11, and FTH1, and the decreased expression of Keap1 and PTGS2. Immunofluorescence further demonstrated enhanced renal expression of Nrf2 and GPX4 in LPS-induced AKI. Collectively, these findings suggest that Zn_Gly alleviates LPS-induced AKI by attenuating oxidative stress and Ferroptosis through activation of the Nrf2/GPX4 pathway, thereby contributing to improved renal health in geese.

Read more about Ferroptosis.

Bone Loss

The same group of Chinese researchers who worked Glycine reducing Endotoxin Acute Kidney Injury on published their results using Zinc Glycine to reduce Endotoxin (LPS) Induced Bone Loss.

Fig. 3. Schematic diagram illustrating how Zn glycine attenuated LPS-induced bone loss by inhibiting the TLR4/NFκB pathway in geese. Abstract Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin), a major component of the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria such as Escherichia coli, disrupts Gut microbial homeostasis, compromises intestinal barrier integrity, and contributes to inflammation-associated Bone Loss. Although the gut-bone axis is increasingly recognized as a critical regulator of skeletal health, effective nutritional strategies targeting this pathway remain insufficiently explored. This study investigated the protective effects of Zn glycine, a highly bioavailable organic zinc chelates, against LPS-induced inflammatory bone loss in meat geese. Dietary supplementation with Zn glycine at 80 mg/kg significantly alleviated LPS-induced growth impairment, intestinal barrier dysfunction. Zn glycine markedly reduced LPS accumulation in both intestinal and bone tissues (p < 0.01) and enhanced tight junction integrity by upregulating zonula occludens-1 and claudin-1, thereby limiting systemic LPS translocation. These effects were accompanied by reduced pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-18, and TNF-α), elevated anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10, and increased microbial production of short-chain fatty acids, collectively supporting gut and bone health. Additionally, Zn glycine mitigated LPS-induced oxidative stress by enhancing antioxidant enzyme activities and total antioxidant capacity while reducing oxidative damage markers. Importantly, Zn glycine preserved bone microarchitecture, increased (p < 0.01) bone mineral density (BMD), suppressed osteoclastic genes such as tumor necrosis factor receptor-associated factor 6 (TRAF6) and nuclear factor of activated T-cells cytoplasmic 1 (NFATC1), and promoted osteoblast activity through upregulation of runt-related transcription factor 2 (RUNX2), osteocalcin (OCN), and alkaline phosphatase (ALP). Mechanistically, these protective effects were mediated through inhibition of the TLR4/NF-κB signaling pathway. Overall, Zn glycine emerges as a promising nutritional strategy for preventing inflammation-driven bone loss via modulation of the gut-bone axis

Pfizer reported damaged Bones all over the body to June 2022 after its Process 2 Poojabs in its PSUR3.

Read more about Endotoxin Induced Bone Loss.

Brain White Matter

Using Mice, Chinese researchers studied Glycine to reduce Endotoxin Brain damage.

Abstract Sepsis poses a significant threat to Preterm nfants and is a leading cause of White Matter Injury (WMI); however, effective therapeutic strategies remain limited. Recent studies suggest that Gut Microbiota Dysbiosis contributes to Sepsis-induced systemic inflammation and neurological damage. After treating mice with LPS (Endotoxin)-induced Sepsis with Glycine, we evaluated pathological changes in the brain and ileum by HE staining and analyzed gut microbiota composition by 16S rRNA gene sequencing. Inflammatory cytokine levels in brain and ileal tissues were quantified by ELISA. Transcriptomic profiling was performed to identify differentially expressed genes and enriched pathways in the brains of septic mice with WMI. Additionally, protein expression levels of Occludin, Iba-1, BMP, and C5aR1 were assessed by IHC and Western blotting. The study demonstrates that Sepsis induces WMI. Glycine alleviated intestinal dysbiosis, restored the expression and function of intestinal tight junction proteins, and reduced pro-inflammatory cytokine levels in both ileal and brain tissues. Moreover, glycine attenuated microglial activation, as evidenced by decreased Iba-1 expression, and preserved myelin integrity by preventing the loss of MBP in the brain. Transcriptomic analysis revealed significant upregulation of C5aR1 in brain tissue associated with sepsis-induced WMI. Collectively, these findings indicate that glycine represents a promising therapeutic strategy for the prevention and treatment of sepsis-associated WMI, and that targeting the C5aR1-mediated complement pathway may offer a novel approach to mitigate neuroinflammation and white matter damage.

More about the G-protein-coupled anaphylatoxin receptors C5aR.

Zinc used to induce Molting in Poultry

Watch out for too much Zinc, with or without added Glycine !

Chinese researchers explain industrial use of Zinc as a poison in Chickens to extend their productive life by deliberately damaging their Ovaries.

Abstract Introduction: Conventional fasting molting can restore laying performance but imposes substantial physiological stress and welfare concerns. High-zinc diets (2% ZnO) have been proposed as a less stressful alternative, but their mechanisms remain unclear. Methods: This study compared fasting-induced molting with Zinc Oxide supplementation in 384 Lohmann Pink hens (65 wk). Serum, cecal contents, and ovaries were sampled across six stages from pre-molt to post-molt recovery. Results: ZnO accelerated cessation of lay (5.75 vs. 8.87 d) and earlier recovery to 50% production (15.25 vs. 16.62 d) with lower weight loss (25% vs. 30%). Multi-omics revealed that high-Zinc feeding enriched beneficial microbes (e.g., Coprenecus pullicola, Fournierella spp.) involved in amino acid and cofactor biosynthesis, consistent with activated Glycine/Serine/Lysine metabolism. ZnO also reduced inflammatory and barrier-injury signals (IL-1β, LPS, DAO) and promoted earlier recovery of reproductive hormones (higher IGF-1, earlier increases in E2 and LH). Both treatments improved post-molt egg quality; Zinc better preserved albumen height and Haugh unit, while fasting increased shell thickness and yolk color. Discussion/conclusion: These findings support that a high-Zinc-associated microbial-metabolic profile mitigates stress, accelerates ovarian reset, and shortens the time to restore production.

Effects on Tadpole Guts

Nice paper from China on reducing Endotoxin damage to Tadpole Guts via the TLR4 sensor.

They looked at a key Liver Glycine producing enzyme Alanine-Glyoxylate Aminotransferase.

Abstract Exposure to Microcystins (MCs) can cause severe intestinal damage. This study aimed to assess the efficacy of Pleurotus ostreatus polysaccharide in alleviating intestinal damage induced by microcystin-leucine-arginine (MC-LR) in tadpoles. Over a 30-day period, tadpoles (Pelophylax nigromaculatus) received daily exposures to MC-LR and were provided with diets either supplemented with or devoid of P. ostreatus polysaccharide. Results revealed that feeding P. ostreatus polysaccharide conferred protection against MC-LR-induced intestinal damage by mitigating barrier damage, lowering intestinal permeability, and reducing the tissue burden of MC-LR. The LPS(Endotoxin)/TLR4 pathway response was attenuated, reducing inflammation, and oxidative stress-mediated apoptosis response was also diminished. Gram-negative bacteria (e.g., Bacteroides) in the intestine show a positive correlation with LPS content and the transcription of key genes in the LPS/TLR4 pathway. Metagenomic and metabolite analysis of intestinal contents revealed increased abundance of the alanine-glyoxylate aminotransferase gene (agxt)-the key enzyme converting Glyoxylic acid to Glycine-and elevated Glycine content in the MC-LR-exposed group fed polysaccharide. Results from the corresponding fecal microbiota transplantation experiment aligned with the trends observed in the exposure experiment. Therefore, polysaccharide alleviates MC-LR-induced intestinal damage by enhancing intestinal microbiota-mediated glycine synthesis, supplying raw materials for intestinal GSH production, reducing oxidative stress levels, and simultaneously dampening the LPS/TLR4 pathway response. Moreover, feeding polysaccharides might also regulate the intestine’s defense against pathogens after MC-LR exposure by enhancing lysozyme activity. There is no evidence of intestinal damage in the P. ostreatus exopolysaccharide group. This study highlights for the first time the role of P. ostreatus polysaccharides in mitigating MC-LR-induced intestinal tissue damage, potentially offering novel insights for their application in aquaculture.

Glycine and its Receptor in your Macrophages

Useful paper from China.

Abstract Increasing investigations indicate that neurotransmitters shape immune cell function; however, current results about Glycine (Gly) in Inflammatory Macrophage responses are conflicting. Here, we found that Gly transporters support Interleukin-1β (IL-1β) production in Inflammatory Macrophages, while Gly receptors inhibit it. Inflammatory Macrophages have higher expression of Gly transporter 1 (GlyT1; also known as SLC6A9). Notably, SLC6A9 inhibition leads to extracellular accumulation of Gly and limits IL-1β production in inflammatory macrophages. Mechanically, extracellular Gly suppresses Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)/protein Kinase B (AKT1)/mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) signaling through the Gly receptor alpha-4 (Glrα4), thereby inhibiting activation of the NOD-like Receptor 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome and IL-1β production. Furthermore, Gly supplementation or myeloid-specific SLC6A9 depletion alleviates the Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin)-induced inflammatory response in vivo. Collectively, our findings reveal a previously uncharacterized mechanism for the Gly-ergic system in regulating Inflammatory Macrophage function, providing a potential alleviating target for macrophage-associated diseases.

Texan researchers looked at Glycine receptors in circulating White Blood Cells in Mice and Humans.

Abstract Introduction: Neuroinflammation is involved in a wide range of neurological disorders, yet the lack of minimally invasive biomarkers hampers early diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring. Glycine receptors (GlyRs), classically known as inhibitory neurotransmitter receptors in the central nervous system, are increasingly recognized as regulators of immune signaling. Here, we identify GlyRs as novel peripheral indicators of neuroinflammation. Methods and results: We demonstrate that GlyRα1, α2, and α3 subunits are constitutively expressed in Human and Murine immune cells, with GlyRα2 predominating across peripheral tissues and the Brain. Using ex vivo and in vivo Mouse models, we found that the expression of GlyRα1, α2, and α3 in macrophages and circulating white blood cells (WBCs) was not directly mediated by inflammatory cytokine signaling in the brain or WBCs. Neuroinflammation upregulates GlyRα1 and α3 expression in the Brain, Spleen, Bone Marrow, and circulating WBCs. Immunostaining revealed GlyRα3 to the membrane and GlyRα1/2 to both the membrane and cytoplasm of WBCs. GlyR expression was also observed in the Bone Marrow, the Spleen (macrophage-rich red pulp), and the Neurons. Notably, GlyRα1 and α3 expression in WBCs was significantly elevated in neuroinflammation compared to control and systemic inflammation models. Changes in GlyR expression were not correlated with the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the brain and WBCs. LPS (Endotoxin)-induced microglial (Iba1+) activation paralleled the upregulation of WBC GlyR, suggesting a reciprocal modulation between central and peripheral compartments. Conclusion: Together, these findings define a Brain-Glycinergic signaling-blood axis that maintains homeostatic protectivity. GlyR subunits, particularly GlyRα1 and α3, represent a neuropathology-induced modulation of GlyR signaling in peripheral immune cells.

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