Thanks to my friend and paid subscriber who sent me undated pictures of Fort Denison in Sydney Harbour.

You can see the high tide mark caused by adhering sea life.

and an old picture

Here are measured Annual Mean Sea Levels at Fort Denison from the 1880s to 1990s.

Today my friend Rob sent me a report by Lois Beckett with Dani Anguiano from Los Angeles on massive Surge Tides.

Reminds me of my official visit to Monterey and Carmel by the Sea where I took a guided tour by a former member of the CIA Language School.

We were shown Clint Eastwood’s home and other attractions. I digress in nostalgia.

Beaches have been closed at La Jolla and Monterey as tides over 8 feet and the Bay area has waves as high as 24 feet due to the Super El Niño.

Picture credit: Josh Edelson in the Guardian article.