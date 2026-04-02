Global Oil Consumption and Reserves
Oil Wars totally predictable and planned. Price skyrockets after Trump speech. Global Recession > Another Great Depression ? AI replacing workers is called Productivity.
Interesting dynamics.
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Reserves according to whom ?
If 60% of all studied meteorites show inter stellar prescence of hydrocarbons (residues)
& propane +acetylene under pressure creates hydrocarbons - why is the definition of 'reserves' essentially measured by indifference to this ?
Meddeleev's periodic table was based on this question .
I cant figure out how he got there - except if he spent time in the Baku-Georgia Tamarkland mud volcanoes ,literally seismically 'tuned' by High Caucases vertically unstable pressures ,working their way down to SE Caspian Sea 2000 mud volcanoes .Russian/Iranians petrogeologists are abiotically expert in this local experience synergy .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abiogenic_petroleum_origin
Verses how inherently compromising -
I think Trump is channeling Epstein in the BP Shell Exxon narratives ,running counter to even simple biotic long chain 'even & odd chiratly' (if oil is biotic in origen ,not just coincidently present left hand chiralty unlikely ) .*
Left chiralty found in abiotic earthly hydrocarbons .Even means biotic markers 'questionalable at time of formation .' Like the matrix 25 life forms ,which stubbornly refused to be dissolved in pitch - meaning 'overall 'rendable hydrocarbon extraction is much more potentially possible ,up to 450Ma ,if not too deep ,(ie older)than 150Ma . But the japanese have now 2 ROV'S collecting hydrocarbons at 6000metres ,over 2 expeditions ,in neighboring Hadean oceanic trenches ,over 2 years .
Related is the cold seep ,like (Rhynnie Chert) stickiness of successive tar layers in the dropstone . Matrix is mudstone oil seep ,pitchballed frequently during and after its 25 life form sticky formation .
Especially as Weddel Sea is probable origen on the dropstone on question ,after tsunami x 60km wide 252 Ma asteroid hit Wilkes Land ,left a 500km wide landing groeve in antarctica ,and more oil than any Trump narrative can imagine .
The tsunamis in the 18 cm per Ma of back arc east avalonian ,crustal north drift from east antarctica from 540Ma; today 'under' england ,till Hadrians wall - and almost all NL to northern germany ; coupled with why matrix dropstone ,if the collections samples are assumed homogenous (also questionable) were tsunamied to somehow , be able to be found with many cold seep carbonate flat crusts -by a wandering expert paloepetrolem geologist -who just happened to have a deep sea sub .
'Dropstone found in high Patagonian salt deserts '
Working backwards from the serbian collection I curated ,then bought 2015 ,after first being puzzled by the types of samples in the collection , took me 20 years just ,to place the brachiopod .
But Steve Busatte showed primary approach as least spectacular ,ie NOT minimicroraptor studied first- but 'all together' for me in 2017 .This challenges todays overspecialisation in highly petro subsidized 'niches' .
And 2016 Prof Ian Clark ,world no 1 hydrostratiographer ,thought the minimicroraptor looked older than assumed ,pretty complete .He homed in on the other life forms present & the related igneous material -to me only possible in a volcanic back arc'd enviroment ,like Weddel Sea .
Mud & sand traces still on matrix . Whjo is the best ozzie zircon in sand dating expert to write to ? No point challenging paleobiology ,unless ascertaining igneous age - and therefore spider & brachiopod 'overlaps' between ordovacian and late carboniferous .
But unless dropstones are anchored in their direct final location (petro)geological study - anchoring the origins is still very tricky - unless age is established first - from Ur -Pb in reside sand /mud on sample from matrix .
Added to 70Ma disparity between 'recorded last appearances' of certain species in 25 life forms ,clearly visible ,no microCT 'necessary' in paleontology - and first appearances ,in Brachiopod at around 450Ma
www.sofiamusicschool.nl
-top7 bottom up 7 photos
If Prof Colin Benton stipulates that 60% of all fossils 'will never be found ' - the biotic definition of origen of oil is fatally flawed ,when viewed alongside the fuller abiotic hypothesis .(1st wiki link above)
All northern hemisphere fossil profs singularly scared of losing their single specialism subsidy ,by 'the 25' .
This needs a good look at Geoff seems contradicted ,as MATRIX dropstone would have to re enter mudvolcanoes very many times - like a tube station underground platform - to remain undissolved in the hydrocarbons present enough to be 'sticky' - after 8 months lacrustine exposure ,to get deluged with the next round of pitch ,over 300Ma ,ie 'impossible '
*Oil Biotic Origin Question
AI follows- it is essentially so biased as to be anti 'hypothetical' as to be ridiculous ,in real time .
**Chirality (left-handedness) is a definitive indicator of biotic origin** because abiotic chemical processes typically produce equal mixtures of left- and right-handed isomers (racemic mixtures), whereas biological systems exclusively generate one specific form.
The presence of **levorotatory (left-handed) isomers** in crude oil, particularly in biomarkers like amino acids and steranes, strongly supports a biological origin. While simple hydrocarbons like methane can form abiotically in the mantle or on other celestial bodies, complex molecules with specific chirality are considered **"geochemical fossils"** that originate from living organisms.
Key evidence distinguishing biotic oil from abiotic formation includes:
* **Biomarkers**: Molecules such as **porphyrins** (derived from chlorophyll) and **steranes** retain the specific molecular structures and chirality of their biological precursors.
* **Isotopic Ratios**: Biological processes fractionate carbon isotopes, creating a distinct **δ13C signature** that differs markedly from inorganic volcanic degassing.
* **Geochemical Evolution**: The ratio of specific steranes (e.g., C28 vs. C29) in oils has evolved over geological time in parallel with the diversification of **phytoplankton**, a correlation impossible under abiotic models.
While abiotic synthesis of simple hydrocarbons is scientifically established, the **complexity, diversity, and specific chirality** of molecules found in commercial oil deposits are widely considered **irrefutable proof of a biological source**.