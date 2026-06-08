ABC TV 7.30 senior reporter Fiona Willan and anchor Sarah Ferguson produced this video aired on 8 June 2026.

It is also available with transcript on iView

Richard Scolyer was a prolific publisher of his research and you can find 916 of his peer-reviewed papers on PubMed.

He made major contributions in understanding and treatment of Melanoma.

Wikipedia has a dedicated page for him.

I have mentioned Brain Cancers including Glioblastoma in earlier articles that I update when new information appears.

There are likely many causes, including Aluminium combined with Fluoride.

I have concentrated on the Endotoxin links.

Endotoxin Lipid A that travels straight through the Blood Brain Barrier

Looked briefly at Glioblastoma research on Toll-like Receptors

and

and

Now I will expand on the CD68 pathology stain that has been used to identify those most at risk of rapid death when diagnosed with Glioblastoma.

Please see one of many posts where I have covered CD68 as an introduction.