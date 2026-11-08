The 6 November 2026 announcement from FDA:

FDA says:

Postmarketing reports of tumor formation (neoplasia) include tumors of the central and peripheral nervous systems, spinal/paraspinal regions, and kidney.

Importantly, three cases involved tumors associated with the GLI1 oncogene.

In two of those cases, molecular analysis of tumor tissue demonstrated Zolgensma AAV vector DNA integration into the host genome, with the promoter region of the onasemnogene abeparvovec construct inserted upstream of or within the GLI1 oncogene.

The mechanism of GLI1 overexpression in the third case remains under investigation.

Additionally, FDA is aware of two published reports of AAV vector integration-driven oncogenesis in other programs: a GLI1 integration event in the FBX-101 program (Vo et al. 2026) and a PLAG1 integration event in the RGX-111 program (Ahrens-Nicklas et al. 2026).