In November 2025 there was much interest in Pauline Hanson, Gina Rinehart and Nigel Farage having a nice lunch together.

Hanson and Rinehart both carried Trump purses. Gina was wearing a branded SK hat.

In the news today is a massive victory to Reform UK in local Council elections.

Note too the surge in Greens members as Starmer’s Labour Party suffered massive losses in England, Scotland and Wales. Click this link to the BBC page for England that will be updated as votes are checked.

Click on their tabs for results in Scotland and Wales.

Read more about Teena McQueen, former vice-president of the Australian Liberal Party who was hired by Gina Rinehart.

See the lovely picture of McQueen, Rinehart and Farage attending a dinner at Donald Trump’s fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago provided by Rupert Murdoch in 2024.

I wonder whether Reform UK surge was helped by revelations about Starmer’s role in attempting to bury evidence of Covid19 Jabbing Harms.