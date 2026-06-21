Michael West is an independent Australian journalist who identifies his sponsors.

Note the SK hat that Gina is wearing.

She acquired the iconic pastoral company S. Kidman & Co in 2016 through her flagship firm, Hancock Prospecting, in a joint venture with Chinese real estate firm Shanghai CRED.

I Googled and display a few snippets having checked links provided.

Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting holds a two-thirds majority in the joint venture (operating as Australian Outback Beef), with Shanghai CRED holding the remaining one-third.

Rinehart has actively sold off several Kidman properties to streamline operations.

In 2023, she divested four stations in Queensland and the Northern Territory, concentrating the remaining footprint.

Gina and China’s S. Kidman & Co acquired the Jindabyne Station in the New England region of NSW (near Inverell) for around $36 million.

Barnaby Joyce had former cattle interests.

Whenever Gina buys into a business she slashes Jobs and is a great fan of AI and remotely operated mining equipment when it can’t be done with robotics.

Thanks to Australia’s taxpayer funded ABC we learn:

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart’s flagship iron ore mining company has confirmed jobs will be cut from its Pilbara operations, but has declined to say how many people will be affected. In a statement to the ABC, Hancock Iron Ore would not say how many jobs would go, but multiple reports from industry sources put the figure in the hundreds.

Billionaire Gina wants to give away Australian islands to her very close Trillionaire friend Elon Musk, having invested $1,400,000,000 in SpaceX, so Australian taxpayers can subsidize his expanded rocket launch business.

Michael covers the unfolding KPMG scandal.

Michael could not quite remember the start date of Television in Australia, so you read about the important history at Wikipedia.

I still remember the momentous day when our Bush Simpson black and white set arrived and the crate became an indoor cubby house for my brother and me.

Sarah Martin at the National Press Club

I am a great fan.

In 2025, Sarah Martin was nominated for a Walkley award for the podcast series, Gina, which examined the life of Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart.

Sarah queued up at the microphone to ask Gina’s Pauline Hanson about a job given to her daugher Lee Hanson (who incidentally blocked me on X).

Lee Hanson is a One Nation national executive member, former federal Senate candidate for Tasmania, and currently works as a political adviser for a New South Wales One Nation senator Sean Bell.

Sean Bell was appointed to the Senate on 18 September 2025, following his nomination by Pauline Hanson’s One Nation to fill a casual vacancy following resignation of Warwick Stacey due to ill health.

Warwick Stacey had a very interesting career in a number of countries and as candidate for Seniors United Party of Australia stood against Barnaby Joyce in the 2017 New England by-election where there were 17 candidates.

Warwick Stacey gained 342 primary votes compared to 57,016 for Barnaby Joyce who was then a member of the National Party, but defected to Gina’s One Nation on 8 December 2025.

Here is a cute picture of Barnaby and Gina from 2 May 2026.

Gina is a great fan of the AUKUS used submarine intergenerational debt plan.

Gina Rinehart’s private company, Hancock Prospecting, disclosed holdings in major US defence contractors including RTX, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin.

Please let me know if you see information on any investments she might have made through any of her numerous companies in Israeli or British warmongers.