Federal Seat of Farrer

Newly elected Federal MP David Farley stated his intention to fly these 3 Flags in his electorate offices at Albury and Griffith.

Photo credit and article.

Mr Farley, the new member for Farrer, has confirmed he plans to fly three flags – Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander – at his electorate office. He told The Border Mail that he intended to display all three in his offices in Albury and Griffith. In earlier comments, he framed the choice as reflective of broader perspectives within Australia. One Nation, by contrast, has previously said flying more than one flag in public institutions was “extremely divisive”.

Pauline Hanson was not pleased:

Ms Hanson told Sky News she was not aware of Mr Farley’s intention before it was publicly reported and emphasised that he manages his own office and staffing decisions. She said she respected his autonomy as an elected member of parliament, while reiterating her longstanding opposition to multiple official flags in public institutions.

This week David Farley missed the Bell Call in Federal Parliament, along with Barnaby Joyce when it came to voting on Labor’s Tax change legislation that now goes to the Senate.

More about Farrer electorate and David Farley support for mass immigration with preference for those arriving from India.

And in the South Australian Parliament:

Newly elected South Australian One Nation MP Jason Virgo, who won the seat of MacKillop (named after a Catholic saint), confirmed he is gay and thanked his Indonesian-born Muslim partner during his maiden parliamentary speech.

Virgo stated his partner of 11 years is the “love of my life” and declared he “loves migrants”. Picture and story credit from Rupert Murdoch’s News.

Talk about a “broad church party” !!