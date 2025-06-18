Gillespie clan Endotoxin Experts
Following another Celtic family who originated in Scotland and migrated all over the world. Maternal exposure to Endotoxin causing Autism and Schizophrenia is one topic Australian clan members study.
Among the hundreds of thousands of peer-reviewed scientific papers published on Endotoxin I came across a number where the lead author was a Gillespie.
Here is one version of the family crest.
Picture credit Macpherson Clan Museum at Newtonmore via a useful site in France.
The name orginates from a Lawyer clan working for a Bishop.
The link between Lawyers, Medicos and Toxicologists might prove to be an interesting treat for my subscribers.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.