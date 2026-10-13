Prompted by a new paper written by Dr Silvia Behrendt, Dr David J. Speicher and Prof Dr Klaus Steger, ahead of the Strasbourg Conference I looked at publications by the latter author and found he has been studying, among his major research programs, Male Infertility for decades.

Klaus Steger has looked at many Human genes to develop understanding of Male Infertility and reproductive organs.

In 2017 he and others at Giessen looked at IGF2 and Krüppel-Like Factor 4 (KLF4) in Prostate Cancer.

See my article on KLF4 that needs more references.

Endotoxin Contamination in ART and IVF

In 2003 Giessen researchers reviewed Assisted Reproduction Technology and sperm handling.

Abstract The onset of clinical assisted reproduction, a quarter of a century ago, required the isolation of motile spermatozoa. As the indication of assisted reproduction shifted from mere gynaecological indications to andrological indications during the years, this urged andrological research to understand the physiology of male germ cell better and develop more sophisticated techniques to separate functional spermatozoa from those that are immotile, have poor morphology or are not capable to fertilize oocytes. Initially, starting from simple washing of spermatozoa, separation techniques, based on different principles like migration, filtration or density gradient centrifugation evolved. The most simple and cheapest is the conventional swim-up procedure. A more sophisticated and most gentle migration method is migration-sedimentation. However, its yield is relatively small and the technique is therefore normally only limited to ejaculates with a high number of motile spermatozoa. Recently, however, the method was also successfully used to isolate spermatozoa for Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). Sperm separation methods that yield a higher number of motile spermatozoa are glass wool filtration or density gradient centrifugation with different media. Since Percoll as a density medium was removed from the market in 1996 for clinical use in the human because of its risk of contamination with Endotoxins, other media like IxaPrep, Nycodenz, SilSelect, PureSperm or Isolate were developed in order to replace Percoll. Today, an array of different methods is available and the selection depends on the quality of the ejaculates, which also includes production of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) by spermatozoa and leukocytes. Ejaculates with ROS production should not be separated by means of conventional swim-up, as this can severely damage the spermatozoa. In order to protect the male germ cells from the influence of ROS and to stimulate their motility to increase the yield, a number of substances can be added to the ejaculate or the separation medium. Caffeine, pentoxifylline and 2-deoxyadenosine are substances that were used to stimulate motility. Recent approaches to stimulate spermatozoa include bicarbonate, metal chelators or platelet-activating factor (PAF). While the use of PAF already resulted in pregnancies in intrauterine insemination, the suitability of the other substances for the clinical use still needs to be tested. Finally, the isolation of functional spermatozoa from highly viscous ejaculates is a special challenge and can be performed enzymatically to liquefy the ejaculate. The older method, by which the ejaculate is forcefully aspirated through a narrow-gauge needle, should be abandoned as it can severely damage spermatozoa, thus resulting in immotile sperm.

Giessen collaboration with Australia and USA

In 2018 researchers from Giessen, Hudson Institute of Medical Research in my home territory in Clayton, Victoria and Beirne Carter Center for Immunology Research, University of Virginia, reviewed the usefulness or otherwise of animal, especially Rodent models.

Abstract Background: Infection and inflammation of the reproductive tract are significant causes of Male factor infertility. Ascending infections caused by sexually transmitted bacteria or urinary tract pathogens represent the most frequent aetiology of epididymo-orchitis, but viral, haematogenous dissemination is also a contributory factor. Limitations in adequate diagnosis and therapy reflect an obvious need for further understanding of Human Epididymal and Testicular immunopathologies and their contribution to Infertility. A major obstacle for advancing our knowledge is the limited access to suitable tissue samples. Similarly, the key events in the inflammatory or autoimmune pathologies affecting Human male fertility are poorly amenable to close examination. Moreover, the disease processes generally have occurred long before the patient attends the clinic for fertility assessment. In this regard, data obtained from experimental animal models and respective comparative analyses have shown promise to overcome these restrictions in Humans. Objective and rationale: This narrative review will focus on Male fertility disturbances caused by infection and inflammation, and the usefulness of the most frequently applied animal models to study these conditions. Search methods: An extensive search in Medline database was performed without restrictions until January 2018 using the following search terms: ‘infection’ and/or ‘inflammation’ and ‘testis’ and/or ‘epididymis’, ‘infection’ and/or ‘inflammation’ and ‘male genital tract’, ‘male infertility’, ‘orchitis’, ‘epididymitis’, ‘experimental autoimmune’ and ‘orchitis’ or ‘epididymitis’ or ‘epididymo-orchitis’, antisperm antibodies’, ‘vasectomy’. In addition to that, reference lists of primary and review articles were reviewed for additional publications independently by each author. Selected articles were verified by each two separate authors and discrepancies discussed within the team. Outcomes: There is clear evidence that models mimicking testicular and/or epididymal inflammation and infection have been instructive in a better understanding of the mechanisms of disease initiation and progression. In this regard, rodent models of acute bacterial epididymitis best reflect the clinical situation in terms of mimicking the infection pathway, pathogens selected and the damage, such as fibrotic transformation, observed. Similarly, animal models of acute testicular and epididymal inflammation using Lipopolysaccharides (Endotoxin) show impairment of reproduction, endocrine function and histological tissue architecture, also seen in Men. Autoimmune responses can be studied in models of experimental autoimmune orchitis (EAO) and vasectomy. In particular, the early stages of EAO development showing inflammatory responses in the form of peritubular lymphocytic infiltrates, thickening of the lamina propria of affected tubules, production of autoantibodies against testicular antigens or secretion of pro-inflammatory mediators, replicate observations in testicular sperm extraction samples of patients with ‘mixed atrophy’ of spermatogenesis. Vasectomy, in the form of sperm antibodies and chronic inflammation, can also be studied in animal models, providing valuable insights into the human response. Wider implications: This is the first comprehensive review of rodent models of both infectious and autoimmune disease of testis/epididymis, and their clinical implications, i.e. their importance in understanding Male infertility related to infectious and non-infectious/autoimmune disease of the reproductive organs.

TLR3 hit by Endotoxin drives Infertility

Previously I mentioned Toll-Like Receptor 3 (TLR3) is an intracellular sensor that reacts to Endotoxin, creating inflammation that worries many researchers.

I mentioned that Men and their Testicles, are much more susceptible to Endotoxin Induced Fever than Mice.

In 2019 Giessen researchers collaborating with Frankfurt and Aarhus published their important finding using 2 different strains of Mice.

Abstract It is well known that sepsis and inflammation reduce male fertility. Within the testis, Toll-Like receptor 3 (TLR3) is constitutively expressed and recognizes double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) from viruses, degraded Bacteria, damaged tissues and necrotic cells. To characterize the potential role of TLR3 in response to testicular infections, its expression and downstream signaling were investigated upon challenge with Lipopolysaccharides (LPS, Endotoxin) in two Mouse strains that differ in their immuno-competence regarding T cell-regulated immunity. Thereto, Balb/c and Foxn1nu Mice were randomized into six interventional groups treated with either i.v. application of saline or LPS followed by 20 min, 5 h 30 min and 18 h of observation and two sham-treated control groups. LPS administration induced a significant stress response; the amplification was manifested for TLR3 and Interleukin 6 (IL6) mRNA in the impaired testis 5 h 30 min after LPS injection. TLR3 immunostaining revealed that TLR3 was primarily localized in spermatocytes. The TLR3 expression displayed different temporal dynamics between both Mouse strains. However, immunofluorescence staining indicated only punctual Interferon Regulatory Factor 3 (IRF3) expression upon LPS treatment along with minor alterations in Interferon β (IFNβ) mRNA expression. Induction of acute inflammation was closely followed by a significant shift of the Bax/Bcl2 ratio to pro-apoptotic signaling accompanied by augmented TUNEL-positive cells 18 h after LPS injection with again differing patterns in both Mouse strains. In conclusion, this study shows the involvement of TLR3 in response to LPS-induced testicular inflammation in immuno-competent and -incompetent Mice, yet lacking transmission into its signaling pathway.

Here is Figure 6 from Nejsum et al.

Increased apoptosis within testicular tissue upon LPS (Endotoxin) injection. To provide an insight into apoptotic processes within testicular tissue, we performed qRT-PCR analyses of Bax and Bcl2 mRNA relative to β- actin and calculated their ratio (n = 8 per group) (a–a″). Further investigations encompassed TUNEL staining: TUNEL positive tubules (b–b″) as well as the TUNEL density (b″′) in affected tubules have been evaluated. Representative juxtaposed micrographs of Balb/c as well as Foxn1nu mice with LPS or saline treatment are displayed for each point of observation (n = 4–5 per interventional group, n = 2–3 for sham groups) (c–d″″). *Significant difference between LPS and saline-treated mice at one point in time; ƒ, significant difference in the time course within LPS or saline treated mice. x, significant difference between Balb/c and Foxn1nu mice. ƒ p < 0.05, **/xx/ƒƒ p < 0.01, ***/ƒƒƒp < 0.001

They used Endotoxin, E. coli, serotype 0111:B4, L2630 purchased from Sigma Aldrich at the at a high dosage of 10 mg/kg body weight dissolved in 100 μl sterile saline administered intravenously retrobulbary.

This work fits nicely with work on Human Bcl2 by Klaus Steger and coworkers published in 2008.

Abstract Background: Human sperm contain similar amounts of protamine-1 (P1) and protamine-2 (P2). Although aberrant protamine ratios have been observed in infertile men, functional evidence is provided by protamine knockout mice exhibiting male infertility. As sperm DNA integrity is known to be linked with DNA fragmentation and apoptosis, we investigated whether the protamine ratio or Bcl2 content represent a reliable biomarker to discriminate fertile and infertile men. Methods: Real-time quantitative RT-PCR was used for P1, P2 and the apoptotic marker Bcl2 in testicular biopsies (TB; 74 infertile men versus 17 controls) and ejaculates (E; 95 infertile men versus 10 controls). Results: The P1-P2 mRNA ratio differed significantly between groups, namely 1:4 versus 1:3.2 in TB (P = 0.0038) and 1:1.7 versus 1:1 in E (P = 0.0002), for infertile men and controls, respectively. Bcl2 mRNA content was correlated with protamine mRNA ratio (P = 0.0250 for TB; P = 0.0003 for E). Infertile men exhibit a more than 10-fold (P = 0.0155 for TB; P = 7.0 x 10(-6) for E) higher Bcl2 mRNA content versus controls. No correlation was found between absolute sperm density and the protamine mRNA ratio or Bcl2 mRNA content. No significant correlation was demonstrated with fertilization rate after ICSI and either protamine ratio or Bcl2 content. Conclusions: We found significantly aberrant protamine ratios and a higher Bcl2 content in TB and E of infertile men compared to controls, suggesting that these molecules may be useful biomarkers for predicting male infertility.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database has extensive coverage of Bcl2 and many interacting chemicals, naturally including Endotoxin with significant differences between species.

Further Reading

Searching PubMed finds

“Giessen Lipopolysaccharide” 376 papers.

“Giessen LPS” 265 papers.

“Giessen Endotoxin” 286 papers.

Once again, subscribers are invited to let me know their favourite finds.