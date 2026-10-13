Geoff Pain PhD

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Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
Oct 13

Thank you.

Explains the vats of e-coli used in preparing the 2021 poison shots for the human herd.

Listen a lot to Radio Sick here in Ireland. We are sick. Campaigns about Shingles; campaigns about Sepsis; campaigns about Stroke; campaigns about Heart Attack. Many infertility and miscarriage features. Multiple interviews with distressed parents of children ( young and adult) with disabilities, and the lack of provision for them. Health ( remember that?) Insurance Premia ever-more expensive.

Now Running: Be Sure To Get Your flu and Covid Jabs, preferably at the same time. All Day Long. Punctuated by Climate Change references pulled in by the scruff of the neck at every possible ( and impossible) moment.

I have the greatest sympathy for any one experiencing health problems.

But there is no acknowledgement of how abnormal all this is, and no expressed recognition of certain probable underlying causes.

Yesterday, the country’s star jab promoter was on, extolling the anticipated wonders of anti-cancer jabs. No challenge from his admiring interviewer, no reference to the recent Moderna trial abandoned after high fatality, no admission of the objective failure of the modRNA platform.

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