Germans put their Heads and Donated Human Cells together on Capillary Leakage
Paul-Ehrlich-Institut paper adds to understanding of this Jab Induced problem with Death Rate up to 30%. Interestingly they did not require Ethical Approval to use Human Umbilical Cord or Blood Cells.
Here is Dr Zoe Waibler and a number of her coworkers.
Picture credit.1
Zoe Waibler has many peer-reviewed papers on PubMed.2
She is from Section 3/1 "Product testing of immunological biomedicines", Paul-Ehrlich-Institut.
Synergy of Bacterial Toxins is her Specialty
Scientists, medicos and lawyers might enjoy what I found about PEI detailed knowledge of Lethal Jab Harms involving Endotoxin, conveniently published after billions of Jabbees have suffered.