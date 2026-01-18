Here is the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel visiting Tongji Hospital in Wuhan on 7 September 2019.

Picture credit. Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu.

I have mentioned collaboration of German, Chinese and other researchers in weaponization of viruses earlier.

In 2004 researchers in US, Germany and China worked on Gain of Function research to enhance infection by SARS Coronavirus Spike Protein using genetic manipulation involving Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV) and Murine Leukemia Virus.

They also used a fragment of the cytoplasmic tail of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus type 1 envelope glycoprotein.

In 2016 85% kill rate of BALB/c mice was achieved in with SARS-CoV infection in Iowa US by researchers collaborating with Germany and China.

Compare the timeline here with my article that concentrated on US Biowarfare and included the BioNTech/Pfizer Phase 1 trial using the BNT162b1 free floating mRNA, rejected by the German and US arms, that was carried on in China.

I briefly mention Wuhan expertise in Aluminium Brain Damage published in 2009.

