I have been watching free-to-air TV broadcasts by Citizens Party on community Channel 31, which has different channel numbers in Australian states.

Citizens Party, arising from the Citizens Electoral Council, is a socialist pacifist party supporting my old proposal for a Post Office People’s Bank.

They want an end to Israel’s Genocide in Gaza.

Here is a recent 59 minute video shown on their YouTube website.

In an email to his party members Gerard stated:

The new party will have a Federal Executive made up of 12 members, six from each party. I will be President and Robbie Barwick will be Vice-President. The five executives from People First will be the State Presidents of the NSW, Vic, Qld, ACT and WA.

No mention of plans for South Australia, Tasmania or Northern Territory yet.

Here is the How-to-Vote card Citizens Party showing Robbie Barwick putting Gerard’s party second, then Australia’s Voice, then Indigenous Aboriginal Party of Australia, then The Greens with Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party last for Above The Line voting.

and

Psephologists will find this interesting on many levels.

Australia’s Voice Party was founded in 2024 by independent and former Labor senator Fatima Payman. The party supports recognition of Palestinian statehood, as well as progressive policies including Abolition of the Australian Monarchy.

Indigenous Aboriginal Party of Australia is open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

One Nation might have interesting discussions regarding preferencing in the 2028 Federal Election.

Will the merger see over 6,000 members run an effective campaign against Scomo’s drug induced AUKUS?

How many new members will they recruit for $50 annual fee given these exciting policies?

What happened to the Australian People's Party that was founded by Bruno Strangio in 2014?

Will the merged party support for Nuclear Power destroy them as happened to the LibNuts?