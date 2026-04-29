Speculation mounting in social media today.

Gerald T Keusch has a long and glorious history, since 1970, delving into how exactly Endotoxin from different bacteria kill you, and he contributed greatly to understanding Shiga Toxin that I have mentioned before.

Here are a couple of the damning emails in relation to his knowledge of burying information on the US Bioweapon Covid19 Virus.

This one from 11 December 2020 showing chat sent from Gerald Keusch to David Morens at NIH, Peter Daszak and Aleksei Chmura at EcoHealthAlliance.

This one 25 October 2021 from Gerald Keusch to Peter Daszak and Aleksei Chmura at EcoHealthAlliance specifically talking about David (Morens) worries about FOIA’able communications.

I’ll add a discussion of Gerald Keusch Endotoxin papers if there is sufficient subscriber interest. Just let me know by sharing this post.

Here is a sample showing he perfected Production and Purificationof Shiga Toxin in 1988 and published all you need to know to make it in your own home.

The PubMed search does not display the Abstract, so I went hunting.

This chapter describes the production and purification of Shiga Toxin. Shiga toxin is among the old known protein toxins derived from gram-negative bacilli. It was first clearly described in the prototypic species, Shigella dysenteriae 1 (or Shiga’s Bacillus), in 1903. Because parenteral injection of Shiga toxin into susceptible animals resulted in a delayed Limb Paralysis followed by Death, it was called Shiga Neurotoxin (or, simply Shiga toxin). With the exception of tissue culture methods, other bioassays for Shiga toxin are time consuming, subjected to considerable day-to-day variability, and expensive because of the costs of purchasing and maintaining animals. In addition, certain types of E. coli capable of causing intestinal disease, including classical enteropathogenic E. coli (EPEC) and the newly described agents of hemorrhagic colitis, E. coli 0157: H7 and 026 : H 11 produce a cytotoxin either identical to or highly related to Shiga toxin.

Gerald Keusch references assays for the Enterotoxin activity of Shiga Toxin employing ligated small bowel loops in White New Zealand Rabbits and for its Neurotoxin activity using Swiss-Webster Mice to determine the LD50.

He goes on to discuss in detail cell culture cytotoxicity, radioactive Iodine labeled Shiga Toxin in nanograms, conversion of the ultralethal toxin to a “toxoid” suitable for injection along with Freund’s adjuvant, ELISA assay of Shiga Toxin Antigen.

The funding of his research:

The work in our laboratory was funded by Grants AI-16242, AI-20325, and AM-39428, from the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, Grant 82008 from the Programme for Control of Diarrhoeal Diseases, World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland, and a grant in geographic medicine from the Rockefeller Foundation, New York, NY.

Recall that Pfizer reported Deaths from Sepsis and specifically Shigella in its Covid19 Jab trials.

Tip for those searching documents released by US Congress and Department of Justice, Gerald Keusch usually signs emails and texts as “Jerry”.