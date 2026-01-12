Gases in Ice Core Bubbles as a measure of historic Temperature
Bushfire devastation in my home state of Victoria wiped out hundreds of thousands of hectares in a few days provoking fossil fuel industry backed authors to deny human contribution to weather chaos.
Recently I looked at measurements of Greenhouse gases Carbon Dioxide, Methane and Nitrous Oxide over the last 40 years.1
Just found a nice graph2 looking at those gases in gas bubbles in ice cores as well as Deuterium doped heavy Water, and 18Oxygen heavy water from marine sediments, over 650,000 years to 2005. I found the correlations interesting.