Prompted by my generous paid subscriber Shelagh Anne, who mentioned the importance of G Quadruplex sequences in Human health and the effects of pathogens, I checked with Pubmed and found 8,409 papers.

Previously I mentioned G Quadruplex in the context of Endotoxin in Pfizer Jabs causing Heart Damage and a specific genome sequence MDM2 involved in Cancer.

Iran and USA detecting E. coli Cells

In August 2026, a lovely paper showing scientists publishing despite Donald Trump’s illegal war.

Abstract Differentiating bacteria into Gram-negative and Gram-positive categories is a standard method of identification in biological science and is essential for understanding bacterial characteristics. This study presents a novel aptasensor that integrates an anti-Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) aptamer with a G-quadruplex-based DNAzyme. This aptasensor enables spectroscopy-based detection of LPS-containing Gram-negative bacteria. With a detection limit of approximately 2.7 × 105 cells/mL for Escherichia coli, this aptasensor offers an efficient and straightforward solution for laboratory detection of Gram-negative bacteria.

Cholera Toxin detection

In 2023 researchers in The Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Spain wanted a quick, cheaper laboratory test.

Abstract Cholera and milder diarrheal disease are caused by Vibrio cholerae and enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli and are still a prominent public health concern. Evaluation of suspicious isolates is essential for the rapid containment of acute diarrhea outbreaks or prevention of epidemic cholera. Existing detection techniques require expensive equipment, trained personnel and are time-consuming. Antibody-based methods are also available, but cost and stability issues can limit their applications for point-of-care testing. This study focused on the selection of single stranded DNA aptamers as simpler, more stable and more cost-effective alternatives to antibodies for the co-detection of AB5 toxins secreted by enterobacteria causing acute diarrheal infections. Cholera toxin and Escherichia coli heat-labile enterotoxin, the key toxigenicity biomarkers of these bacteria, were immobilized on magnetic beads and were used in a SELEX-based selection strategy. This led to the enrichment of sequences with a high % GC content and a dominant G-rich motif as revealed by Next Generation Sequencing. Enriched sequences were confirmed to fold into G-quadruplex structures and the binding of one of the most abundant candidates to the two enterotoxins was confirmed. Ongoing work is focused on the development of monitoring tools for potential environmental surveillance of epidemic cholera and milder diarrheal disease.

Nanograms per mL detected

In May 2026 Chinese researchers interested in food safety reported their Endotoxin sensor with a Limit of Detection (LOD) of 3.26 nanogram/mL.

Abstract Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS), a major toxic component of Gram-negative bacteria. It shows high stability and resistance to conventional sterilization. Therefore, rapid and effective detection of LPS is crucial to mitigate its threats to human health. This study developed a sensitive, simple, and rapid LPS detection method. It uses a label-free fluorescent aptamer sensor based on an LPS-specific aptamer and the commercial fluorescent probe Thioflavin T (ThT). A novel LPS-detecting aptamer (G4-LA47) was synthesized by attaching guanine-rich DNA sequences to both ends of the LPS-specific aptamer LA27. The G4-LA47 aptamer retained high affinity for LPS, while its terminal guanine-rich sequences formed a G-quadruplex structure. Upon binding with ThT, the G-quadruplex/ThT complex exhibited strong fluorescence. The presence of LPS unfolds of the G-quadruplex, releases free ThT and reduces the fluorescence intensity. LPS was quantitative detected by monitoring fluorescence intensity changes. The linear range was 10-80 ng/mL. The LOD and LOQ were 3.26 ng/mL and 10.86 ng/mL, respectively. The sensor was successfully applied to juice and drinking water samples, with recoveries ranging from 93.34% to 113.29%. This label-free fluorescent aptamer sensor demonstrates high sensitivity, specificity, and simplicity, showing promising potential for practical applications.

Detecting 25 mRNA copies per Cell to probe Endotoxin effects

In June 2025 Chinese researchers reported a very sensitive method based on Fluorescence signal and their interest in using their technique in Endotoxin poisoning with the goal of making countermeasures.

Abstract Visualizing cellular RNAs enables spatial resolution at the single-cell level. Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) is a facile tool; however, it is not sensitive enough to detect low-abundance or short RNAs in cells due to limited signal gain. Here, we present G-quadruplex FISH, a sensitive RNA imaging method that synergizes G-quadruplex peroxidase-driven tyramide deposition with proximity labeling chemistry. It eliminates nucleic acid amplification yet achieves efficient signal amplification through catalytic tyramide polymerization. Compared to conventional FISH, G-quadruplex FISH reduces background and enhances signal-to-background ratio, enabling the detection of RNAs down to 25.7 copies/cell. Its high-gain imaging enables the visualization of short RNAs in cells. Using G-quadruplex FISH, we explored the immunotoxicity of Endotoxins and screened its antagonists. G-quadruplex FISH addresses FISH’s sensitivity limitation, facilitating investigation of the roles of different RNAs involved in cellular function and disease.

Fractions of Picograms of Endotoxin

In 2022 Chinese and Canadian researchers used Rayleigh Scattering and Guanine Nanowire and point to integrated logic circuits.

Abstract Although the CRISPR/Cas system has pioneered a new generation of analytical techniques, there remain many challenges in developing a label-free, accurate, and reliable CRISPR/Cas-based assay for reporting the levels of low abundance biomolecules in complex biological samples. Here, we reported a novel CRISPR-derived Resonance Rayleigh Scattering (RRS) amplification strategy and logical circuit based on a Guanine nanowire (G-wire) assisted non-cross-linking hybridization chain reaction (GWancHCR) for label-free detection of lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin). In the presence of a target, the protospacer-adjacent motif-inserted aptamer is rationally designed to specifically combine with LPS rather than Cas12a, suppressing the trans-cleavage activity of CRISPR/Cas12a and retaining the reporter probes to trigger non-cross-linking aggregation. Owing to the automatic Hybridization Chain Reaction (HCR), in the presence of Mg2+, the released G-quadruplex sequence aggregated to assemble the G-wire superstructure through non-cross-linking. As a result, a dramatically amplified RRS intensity is observed, allowing for reporting LPS levels in a low detection limit of 0.17 picogram/mL and a wide linear range among 1.0-100.0 ng/mL. Moreover, this reaction event is capable of programming to perform classical Boolean logic tree analysis, including basic logic computing and complex integrated logic circuits. This study comprehensively analyzed with respect to information flow, matter (molecular events), and energy (RRS), revealing the potential promise in designing of molecular-level “Internet of Things”, intelligent computing, and sensing systems.

I learned a little about Rayleigh Scattering through my work with Fluoride glass optical fibres four decades ago.

Fractions of Femtograms of Endotoxin

In 2019 Chinese researchers used Cadmium Telluride, Ruthenium and Silica to achieve low detection limits of 0.012 femtogram/mL.

Abstract Herein, a novel biosensing platform for versatile ElectroChemiLuminescence (ECL) “off” and Fluorescence (FL) “on” detection of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) with multiple-amplification strategy is proposed. The specific recognition of target to aptamer on the Magnetic Beads (MB) firstly released abundant DNA sequences of three kinds. The sequences hybridized with Multifunctional Molecular Beacon (MMB) and initiated numerous bidirectional polymerization and shearing reactions, generating a large number of DNA fragments (a1) by multiple cycling amplification. Then a1 was introduced to the triple-helix sensing system, opening the triple-helix structure. In ECL system, the G-rich chains S2 were exposed to form G-quadruplex-hemin complex in the presence of hemin, which could efficiently quench ECL for “off” detection of LPS. In FL system, the Fluorophore FAM and quencher BHQ on S1 chain were separated with opening of triple-helix structure, achieving fluorescence “on” signal for LPS assay. So the versatile platform can achieve greatly amplified ECL and FL signal changes for sensitive assay of LPS, showing wide linear ranges (0.1 femtogram/mL-0.1 nanogram/mL by ECL and 10 fg/mL-1-1 μg/mL by FL) and low detection limits (0.012 femtogram/mL by ECL and 1.269 fg/mL by FL). Therefore, the present ECL “Off” and FL “On” dual-signal detection patterns for LPS displayed many advantages over other reported methods, which provided an outlook for future applications in clinical diagnosis.

As many subscribers know, I worked on CdTe sensors.

See also other Endotoxin sensors.

Gram-positive Bacteria & Enterotoxin Detection

The Gram-positive bacteria are very deadly menaces.

In 2020 researchers in The Netherlands studied detail of toxin production.

Abstract Clostridioides difficile is an anaerobic Gram-positive bacterium that can produce the large Clostridial toxins toxin A and toxin B, encoded within the pathogenicity locus (PaLoc). The PaLoc also encodes the sigma factor TcdR, which positively regulates toxin gene expression, and TcdC, which is a putative negative regulator of toxin expression. TcdC is proposed to be an anti-sigma factor; however, several studies failed to show an association between the tcdC genotype and toxin production. Consequently, the TcdC function is not yet fully understood. Previous studies have characterized TcdC as a membrane-associated protein with the ability to bind G-quadruplex structures. The binding to the DNA secondary structures is mediated through the oligonucleotide/oligosaccharide binding fold (OB-fold) domain present at the C terminus of the protein. This domain was previously also proposed to be responsible for the inhibitory effect on toxin gene expression, implicating a cytoplasmic localization of the OB-fold. In this study, we aimed to obtain topological information on the C terminus of TcdC and demonstrate that the C terminus of TcdC is located extracellularly. In addition, we show that the membrane association of TcdC is dependent on a membrane-proximal cysteine residue and that mutating this residue results in the release of TcdC from the bacterial cell. The extracellular location of TcdC is not compatible with the direct binding of the OB-fold domain to intracellular nucleic acid or protein targets and suggests a mechanism of action that is different from that of the characterized anti-sigma factors. IMPORTANCE The transcription of C. difficile toxins TcdA and TcdB is directed by the sigma factor TcdR. TcdC has been proposed to be an anti-sigma factor. The activity of TcdC has been mapped to its C terminus, and the N terminus serves as the membrane anchor. Acting as an anti-sigma factor requires a cytoplasmic localization of the C terminus of TcdC. Using cysteine accessibility analysis and a HiBiT-based system, we show that the TcdC C terminus is located extracellularly, which is incompatible with its role as anti-sigma factor. Furthermore, mutating a cysteine residue at position 51 resulted in the release of TcdC from the bacteria. The codon-optimized version of the HiBiT (HiBiTopt) extracellular detection system is a valuable tool for topology determination of membrane proteins, increasing the range of systems available to tackle important aspects of C. difficile development.

In 2021 researchers in Austria used complex of G-quadruplex (GQ) and Hemin as a peroxidase-mimicking DNAzyme.

Abstract A DNA aptazyme consists of an aptamer domain and a DNAzyme module, in which the DNAzyme activity can be regulated by the aptamer-target interaction. The complex of G-quadruplex (GQ) and Hemin is a peroxidase-mimicking DNAzyme and has become increasingly popular as a reporter system for biosensing applications. The development of GQ-based aptazymes is of high interest as they can be used as label-free biosensors for the real-time detection of pathogens. Herein, we rationally designed ca. 200 GQ-based aptazyme candidates and evaluated the suitability of 14 aptamers targeting quinine, Protein A, Staphylococcus enterotoxin B, and ATP for this detection concept. As a result, six novel aptazymes were developed for the specific detection of quinine based on two quinine-binding aptamers. The rest of designed probes, however, hardly showed significant functionality. To uncover the reasons, we performed enzyme-linked oligonucleotide assays to find how the affinity of aptamers is affected once conjugated to the DNAzyme sequence or upon integration into the aptazyme probe. Furthermore, we investigated the impact of the structure-switching functionality in the parent aptamer and the effect of the reaction matrix on the efficiency of probes.

In 2025 Chinese researchers detected picograms of Staphylococcal enterotoxin in precooked food.

Abstract A highly sensitive immunoadsorption assay without traditional horseradish peroxidase for signal amplification was developed, utilizing a three-way DNA junction amplifier instead. The formation of a three-way DNA junction and release of trigger DNA with recycling was accomplished by toehold-mediated strand displacement. The fluorescent dye N-methyl mesoporphyrin IX, with highly structure-specific binding affinity towards G-quadruplexes, was employed for label-free and simple signal output. High sensitivity was achieved for concentrations as low as 7.21 picogram mL-1 by targeting Staphylococcal enterotoxin B for detection, and its applicability was confirmed by a recovery study of precooked dishes.

Keep an eye out for new G-quadruplex papers pushing for Attogram detection limits.