I just asked Professor Resia Pretorius a question on X and will edit this when she and colleagues have replied.

On 2 November she was visiting lead author of their latest paper, Alain Thierry.

I tagged her UK colleague Doug Kell.

I downloaded the supplementary file and found they used Spike Protein used at concentration of 100,000 ng/L and Endotoxin (LPS) at concentration of 50 ng/L to achieve similar results.

Subscribers will recall that Resia Pretorius and her collaborators demonstrated that One Molecule of Endotoxin (LPS) causes condensation of 100,000,000 molecules of protein to form insoluble Amyloid Blood Clots.

Endotoxin contamination is a nightmare for “Spikeopathy” researchers and drug manufacturers.

Please see my February 2023 paper on NETosis.

Note the affiliations of the authors include The Novo Nordisk Foundation Centre for Biosustainability, Technical University of Denmark.

Novo Nordisk partially funded the work.

They have just slashed the Price of Wegovy and Ozempic in USA and begging for Cash Paying Customers by offering an “introductory offer of $199 per month for the first two months of treatment”.

There were 81 Wegovy Deaths reported to FAERS when I looked today, from 11,053 Adverse Event case reports sent to US FAERS.

There were 582 Ozempic Deaths reported to FAERS when I looked today, from 42,412 Adverse Event case reports sent to US FAERS.

Other conflicts of interest clearly stated in the latest Microclot paper are declared:

Conflicts of Interest A.R.T., E.E.P., and B.P. are author of a patent: NEW METHOD TO DIAGNOSE INFLAMMATORY DISEASES 11194720 PCT application number PCT/EP2022/072147, Date of receipt 05 August 2022. A.R.T., C.V., and E.P. are an author of a patent DIAGNOSTIC METHOD FOR LONG COVID PCT application number GB2105644.5. E.P. is a founding director of Biocode Technologies, a Stellenbosch University start‐up company. S.T. and A.T. are employees of Biocode Technologies, as well as postgraduate students of E.P. All other authors: no competing interests to declare.

Keep watch on Class Action legal cases against Novo Nordisk.