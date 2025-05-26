I saw Robert Chandler commenting on a post by Albert Benavides regarding Free Light Chain Immunoglobulins, and that prompted me to bring forward a summary of what the US FDA knew about the immediate effects of Endotoxin on Serum before Covid19 Jabbing.

For a quick introduction to a very complex subject, Wikipedia provides visual treats like this.

Note that Dr Kevin McCairn is looking at Green Fluorescent Amyloid Protein found in various Human tissues.

Kevin was pointing out the complexity of proteomics of Clots, but here I mention one specific protein known since well before 1989 to be worth looking at, also relating to Turbo Cancer in Jabbees, Parkinson’s Disease and numerous other Endotoxin Harms.

I will start off with what the FDA knew and add more references later due to email length limit here on Substack.

Please share widely and feel free to comment.