Australian National University Research Fellow Martha Carlin posted a very long and interesting article that you might like to read first about the importance of the Shikimate pathway that does not exist in Humans and the importance of our Gut Microbiome in supplying aromatic amino acids Phenylalanine, Tyrosine, and Tryptophan and their downstream products that we make with our own enzymes.

Martha mentioned that her husband was sensitive to Phenylalanine, a topic I mentioned before as a danger to some Pill Poppers.

Human Tyrosinase was an interesting discovery from my look at the TGA and APVMA GMO approvals.

Martha mentions the importance of Tryptophan in the Kynurenine Pathway that is involved in numerous effects on our minds via Indoles.

Today I share a very important paper by Aditya Banerjee and coworkers that contributes Mechanistic details of Fluoride Poisoning of our little Bacterial friends, the development of Fluoride Resistant Bacteria and feedback loops.

Here is the summary figure from researchers in Michigan published in 2025.

Fig. 5. Model for Fluoride-dependent cell lysis in Streptococcus mutans. Fluoride accumulation inhibits the oligomerization, assembly, and ATPase activity of ClpX required to power the ClpP-proteolytic complex. This prolongs the expression window of the competence-associated alternative sigma factor ComX, a client of Clp protease complex. ComX induces the expression of (1) 6S RNA, which yields dissociation of the primary sigma factor Sig42 from the promoter of the immunity peptide (cipI); (2) bacteriocins, like cipB; and (3) autolysins. Fluoride-induced expression of Chorismate mutase and resultant Phenylalanine synthesis partially restores ClpXP activity. TEM micrographs showing cell lysis are adapted from Banerjee et al. (4).

The reference to Banerjee et al. 2024 is important as it concentrated on the Fluoride Exporter gene in Bacteria, that Humans don’t have.

I have mentioned elsewhere that Humans are poisoned by the neutral molecule Hydrogen Fluoride entering cells which produces Fluoride ions that can’t escape, defying traditional thinking that the poison ingress would be opposed by a concentration gradient. This leads to deposition of Fluoride doped Hydroxyapatite in numerous organs.

Banerjee et al. reference a 1977 paper reporting that Bacillus subtilis, Neisseria subflava, and Lytic coccus were found to undergo massive lysis after growth in media containing 0.01 to 10 mM Sodium Fluoride.

Banerjee et al. don’t mention the 1971 paper by Kanapka and Hamilton that showed Fluoride poisons the Shikimate pathway via the P-enolpyruvate-phosphotransferase system involved in the transport of glucose into cells of Streptococcus salivarius.

Banerjee et al. don’t mention the 1984 paper that showed Fluoride differs from the other halides in its effect on EPSP Synthase by Glyphosate pioneers Hans Christian Steinrücken and Nikolaus Amrhein.

This paper has been cited 43 times in peer-reviewed literature.

(B) effect of increasing concentrations of various anions at 0.2 mM substrate concentrations. Buffer used: 20mM Hepes/NaOH, pH 6.8

Banerjee et al. provide evidence that Fluoride binding to Magnesium plays a role in their enzyme inhibition and cite a 1971 paper on Streptococci.

Further Reading

PubMed lists 753 papers for 5-enolpyruvylshikimate-3-phosphate synthase.

There you can also find 280 papers searching “Fluoride Microbiome” 40 of which have been published this year.

One paper I found rather interesting was published in 2023 by Irish researchers including dentists who now raise the question the safety of Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal, or Community Water Fluoridation (CWF), calling for more research!

Abstract Fluoride is added to drinking water in some countries to prevent tooth decay (caries). There is no conclusive evidence that community water fluoridation (CWF) at WHO recommended concentrations for caries prevention has any harmful effects. However, research is ongoing regarding potential effects of ingested Fluoride on human neurodevelopment and endocrine dysfunction. Simultaneously, research has emerged highlighting the significance of the Human Microbiome in gastrointestinal and immune health. In this review we evaluate the literature examining the effect of fluoride exposure on the human microbiome. Unfortunately, none of the studies retrieved examined the effects of ingested fluoridated water on the human microbiome. Animal studies generally examined acute fluoride toxicity following ingestion of fluoridated food and water and conclude that fluoride exposure can detrimentally perturb the normal microbiome. These data are difficult to extrapolate to physiologically relevant human exposure dose ranges and the significance to humans living in areas with CWF requires further investigation. Conversely, evidence suggests that the use of Fluoride containing oral hygiene products may have beneficial effects on the oral microbiome regarding caries prevention. Overall, while fluoride exposure does appear to impact the human and animal microbiome, the long-term consequences of this requires further study.

Note the author disclosure:

Conflict of interest statement Declaration of Competing Interest. The authors declare the following financial interests/personal relationships which may be considered as potential competing interests: Authors G.P.M., L. Z., B.D., M.H. and T.M. served as members of the Irish Expert Body on Fluorides and Health but write in an academic capacity and subject matter expertise (www.fluoridesandhealth.ie).

Question to consider is whether our clever Gut bacteria incorporate Fluoride in aromatic rings via and downstream of the Shikimate pathway to make toxic Fluorocarbons with unknown effects.

PubMed offers 3,057,894 papers on Bacteria

and only 82,044 papers on Fluoride