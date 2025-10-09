Slowly we achieve more battlefield victories in our war to have the Fluoride Industrial Waste dumpers cease poisoning Humans, Livestock, Pets and Plants with the bioaccumulative toxic waste product of the Phosphate Fertilizer industry.

I missed an ABC article posted by three journalists on 25 September 2025, well worth reading.

It has the usual vested interests expressing horror after the Council voted 5-3 to end the poisoning.

But smarter people won:

Gympie councillor Allona Lahn said locals should have the choice of what was in their water. The science isn’t settled and I believe like smoking, asbestos, thalidomide and things like that, the science will prove down the track that maybe it’s not as safe and effective as we’re being told.

Local Mayor Glen Hartwig said Fluoridation cost council a half per cent rate rise when it was imposed on them by the State Government and ending the practice would save $255,000 a year.

Here is the current map of Fluoride in Queensland water by local government area.

Pink shows councils that still poison their residents.

Blue shows councils where Fluoride in drawn bore water used in domestic supplies is high.

Picture credit: Guardian graphic. Source: ABS, AMAQ.

Here is a map of the Fluoride levels in Queensland bore water.

The text is a little fuzzy. The legend shows Fluoride contamination in milligram per litre with dots in Blue <1, Purple 1-1.5, Green 1.5-2, Orange 2-10 and Red >10.

A number of populated areas not shown in the 1998 survey are also at risk from bore water.

Activists working at Local, State and Federal level

The Guardian article reminds us that Allona Lahn ran in state and federal elections on the Informed Medical Options Party ticket, and for years paid for a filter to remove fluoride from her household water.

Council staff recommended the change after receiving a 651-signature petition sponsored by former council candidate Marcel Claassens. It did so despite a briefing by the state’s chief dental officer and other public health experts, and acknowledging that “every reputable medical, dental and scientific agency in Australia … strongly endorse water fluoridation”.

Are you helping in the campaign? Let your local journalists know about the science.

Hope you liked and shared some of my earlier pieces.