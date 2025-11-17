Today I learned, with another heads up from News Hound Rob, about Florfenicol devastating marine life and the Lobster export industry and most likely threatening the health of anyone consuming contaminated food.

Photo credit Fiona Breen, ABC Rural.

Two zones within Tasmania’s rock lobster fishery were closed just hours after the commercial season opened!

(Tasmanian) Public health director Dr Mark Veitch has said that anyone who wants to avoid exposure to antibiotic residue should consider not consuming fish caught within 3 kilometres of a salmon pen being treated with Florfenicol.

Florfenicol nasty in Fish, Poultry and Eggs

Just look! Sold under trade names including Aquaflor, Nuflor, Paqflor.

Fluorine makes up 5.3% by weight.

CAS Number 73231-34-2

Proper ame 2,2-dichloro-N-((1R,2S)-3-fluoro-1-hydroxy1-(4-(methylsulfonyl)phenyl)propan-2-yl)ethanamide

Structure courtesy of Yikrazuul.

Pharmacokinetics in Chickens

Chinese researchers studied Florfenicol in healthy Chickens and those deliberately infected with Escherichia coli. It appears that China is now not so keen on this compound.

Huge Literature on PubMed

Nuflor finds 2,003 papers.

In 2006 Fatal Bone Marrow Hypoplasia was reported in a Thomson’s gazelle accidentally given an overdose of the antibiotic at North Carolina Zoo.

The authors stated:

There are no published reports of either anemia or aplasia secondary to florfenicol administration, and safety testing in cattle has reported only transient anorexia, depression, dehydration, soft stool consistency, elevated serum enzymes, and increased urine pH at 10-fold the recommended therapeutic dose (Freedom of Information Summary and Package Insert, Schering-Plough Animal Health Corp., 1996).

Used on Koalas in Queensland

Although Florfenicol had a 66% clearance rate of Chlamydia in experiments comparing 5 antibiotics, Zoo keepers in Queensland preferred long-acting injectable Doxycycline.

Bacterial Resistance in Sturgeon Farms

Researchers in Turkey reported their experiments in 2022.

Citrobacter gillenii was isolated from the diseased fish and

bacteria were sensitive to enrofloxacin, streptomycin, amoxicillin and oxytetracycline and resistant to penicillin, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, florfenicol and erythromycin. Also, ampC, sul1 and floR resistance genes were detected in the isolated bacteria.

There are many papers on floR resistance genes!

Resistance Genes found in Cattle

In Germany. Here is the abstract.

Gallibacterium (G.) anatis isolates associated with respiratory diseases in calves and harboring acquired antimicrobial resistance genes have been described in Belgium. The aim of this study was to analyze the genetic organization of acquired resistance genes in the G. anatis isolate IMT49310 from a German calf suffering from a respiratory tract infection. The isolate was submitted to antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and a closed genome was obtained by a hybrid assembly of Illumina MiSeq short-reads and MinION long-reads. Isolate IMT49310 showed elevated MIC values for macrolides, aminoglycosides, florfenicol, tetracyclines, and trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole. The acquired resistance genes catA1, floR, aadA1, aadB, aphA1, strA, tet(M), tet(B), erm(B), and sul2 were identified within three resistance gene regions in the genome, some of which were associated with IS elements, such as ISVsa5-like or IS15DII. Furthermore, nucleotide exchanges within the QRDRs of gyrA and parC, resulting in amino acid exchanges S83F and D87A in GyrA and S80I in ParC, were identified. Even if the role in the pathogenesis of respiratory tract infections in cattle needs to be further investigated, the identification of a G. anatis isolate with reduced susceptibility to regularly used antimicrobial agents in cases of fatal bovine respiratory tract infections is worrisome, and such isolates might also act as a reservoir for antimicrobial resistance genes.

Resistance Genes found in Pigs

In Italy.

Colombia Researchers understand Resistance

In 2008 researchers in Colombia understood what goes on at the epigenetic level.

The cfr (chloramphenicol-florfenicol resistance) gene encodes a 23S rRNA methyltransferase that confers resistance to linezolid. Detection of linezolid resistance was evaluated in the first cfr-carrying human hospital isolate of linezolid and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (designated MRSA CM-05) by dilution and diffusion methods (including Etest). The presence of cfr was investigated in isolates of staphylococci colonizing the patient’s household contacts and clinical isolates recovered from patients in the same unit where MRSA CM-05 was isolated. Additionally, 68 chloramphenicol-resistant Colombian MRSA isolates recovered from hospitals between 2001 and 2004 were screened for the presence of the cfr gene. In addition to erm(B), the erm(A) gene was also detected in CM-05. The isolate belonged to sequence type 5 and carried staphylococcal chromosomal cassette mec type I. We were unable to detect the cfr gene in any of the human staphylococci screened (either clinical or colonizing isolates). Agar and broth dilution methods detected linezolid resistance in CM-05. However, the Etest and disk diffusion methods failed to detect resistance after 24 h of incubation. Oxazolidinone resistance mediated by the cfr gene is rare, and acquisition by a human isolate appears to be a recent event in Colombia. The detection of cfr-mediated linezolid resistance might be compromised by the use of the disk diffusion or Etest method.

China calls for Human Biomonitoring

Based on Human Urine Biomonitoring, Chinese researchers were concerned in a 2022 review (unfortunately locked behind a paywall) on many antibotics.

From the abstract:

Fifteen major antibiotics with relatively higher detection frequencies and concentrations include sulfaclozine, trimethoprim, erythromycin, azithromycin, penicillin V, amoxicillin, oxytetracycline, chlortetracycline, tetracycline, doxycycline, ofloxacin, enrofloxacin, ciprofloxacin, norfloxacin, and Florfenicol. Humans can be easily at microbiological effect-based risk induced by Florfenicol, ciprofloxacin, azithromycin, and amoxicillin. Positive associations were observed between specific antibiotic exposure and obesity, allergic diseases, and mental disorders.

In 2024 Chinese scientists published a specialist review on Florfenicol, also behind a paywall.

The abstract is a cause for concern:

Florfenicol, as a replacement for chloramphenicol, can tightly bind to the A site of the 23S rRNA in the 50S subunit of the 70S ribosome, thereby inhibiting protein synthesis and bacterial proliferation. Due to the widespread use in aquaculture and veterinary medicine, Florfenicol has been detected in the aquatic environment worldwide. Concerns over the effects and health risks of Florfenicol on target and non-target organisms have been raised in recent years. Although the ecotoxicity of Florfenicol has been widely reported in different species, no attempt has been made to review the current research progress of Florfenicol toxicity, Hormesis, and its health risks posed to biota. In this study, a comprehensive literature review was conducted to summarize the effects of fFlorfenicol on various organisms including Bacteria, Algae, Invertebrates, Fishes, Birds, and Mammals. The generation of antibiotic resistant bacteria and spread antibiotic resistant genes, closely associated with Hormesis, are pressing environmental health issues stemming from overuse or misuse of antibiotics including Florfenicol. Exposure to Florfenicol at μg/L-mg/L induced Hormetic effects in several Algal Species, and chromoplasts might serve as a target for florfenicol-induced effects; however, the underlying molecular mechanisms are completely lacking. Exposure to high levels (mg/L) of Florfenicol modified the xenobiotic metabolism, antioxidant systems, and energy metabolism, resulting in Hepatotoxicity, Renal Toxicity, Immunotoxicity, Developmental Toxicity, Reproductive Toxicity, Obesogenic effects, and Hormesis in different animal species. Mitochondria and the associated energy metabolism are suggested to be the primary targets for Florfenicol toxicity in animals, albeit further in-depth investigations are warranted for revealing the long-term effects (e.g., whole-life-cycle impacts, multigenerational effects) of Florfenicol, especially at environmental levels, and the underlying mechanisms. This will facilitate the evaluation of potential hormetic effects and construction of adverse outcome pathways for environmental risk assessment and regulation of florfenicol.

Wow!

Some of the 216 references in this review are visible.

Questions

Requiring further delving include how the drug enters organs including the Brain and whether it bioaccumulates and transfers to the Foetus.

And of course what is its actual environmental fate?

Has Florfenicol induced mutations in Algal Blooms in Australia?

Do you trust Drug regulators in Australia to even think about what they approve?