Florfenicol Brain Entry increased by Endotoxin
Neurotoxic Florfenicol dumped into fresh water & oceans Brain entry is enhanced by Endotoxin disruption of Blood Brain Barrier. Are Whale Beachings related? The Genotoxin also goes for your Gonads
Florfenicol toxicology literature is huge and growing rapidly.12
Let’s look at Brain Damage to the adult and Embryotoxicity.
A paper3 published by researchers Tunisia and Portugal in September 2024 used the convenient test animal, the Sea Urchin to study Neurotoxicity as part of the devastating impact of Florfenicol.
Abstract
The frequent occurrence of antibiotics in the aquatic environment has engendered negative impacts on non-target organisms.
The effects of the veterinary antibiotic Florfenicol (FLO) during the embryo-larval development of the Sea Urchin, Paracentrotus lividus was assessed using four increasing concentrations (1, 2, 5 and 10 mg/L).
Furthermore, FLO toxicity to adults was investigated through the analysis of oxidative damage, histopathological alterations, lipid metabolism and acetylcholinesterase activity following an exposure period of 96 h.
FLO induced embryotoxicity with estimated EC50 values of 5.75, 7.56 and 3.29 mg/L after 12 h, 24 h and 48 h, respectively.
It generated oxidative stress assessed as lipid peroxidation in Gonads despite the increased antioxidant activity of catalase (CAT).
Neurotoxicity was also evident since the AChE activity significantly decreased. Moreover, FLO affected the lipid metabolism by increasing saturated fatty acid (SFA) and monounsaturated fatty acid proportions (MUFA), except in the group exposed to 5 mg/L.
The increase in polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) levels and DocosaHexaenoic Acid (DHA, C22:6n-3) proportions were noted with all FLO concentrations. EicosaPentaenoic Acid (EPA, C20:5n-3) decreased, while Arachidonic Acid (ARA, C20:4n-6) increased in sea urchins exposed to 5 and 10 mg/L FLO. Histopathological alterations of Gonadal tissues represent an additional confirmation about the toxicity of this antibiotic that might decrease the reproductive performance of this species.
Nevertheless, even if reproduction of Sea Urchins would be partially successful, the embryotoxicity would compromise the normal development of the Embryos with consequences on the population.
So I had a quick look for other papers on Florfenicol Neurotoxicity and will add references as found.
Endotoxin Florfenicol Neurotoxicity in Sheep
In 2017 researchers in Chile, one of the major Florfenicol dumping countries in the southern hemisphere, reported that Escherichia coli Lipopolysaccharide-induced endotoxaemic Sheep suffer greater penetration of Florfenicol into their Brains and other tissues.4
Abstract
The purpose of this study was to understand the effects of the Acute Inflammatory Response (AIR) induced by Escherichia coli LipoPolySaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) on Florfenicol (FFC) and FFC-amine (FFC-a) plasma and tissue concentrations.
Ten Suffolk Down sheep, 60.5 ± 4.7 kg, were distributed into two experimental groups: group 1 (LPS) treated with three intravenous doses of 1 μg/kg bw of LPS at 24, 16, and 0.75 h (45 min) before FFC treatment; group 2 (Control) was treated with saline solution (SS) in parallel to group 1. An IM (Intramuscular) dose of 20 mg FFC/kg was administered at 0.75 h after the last injection of LPS or SS. Blood and tissue samples were taken after FFC administration.
The plasma AUC0-4 h values of FFC were higher (p = 0.0313) in sheep treated with LPS (21.8 ± 2.0 μg·min/mL) compared with the control group (12.8 ± 2.3 μg·min/mL). Lipopolysaccharide injections increased FFC concentrations in Kidneys, Spleen, and Brain. Low levels of plasma FFC-a were observed in control sheep (Cmax = 0.14 ± 0.01 μg/mL) with a metabolite ratio (MR) of 4.0 ± 0.87%. While in the LPS group, Cmax increased slightly (0.25 ± 0.01 μg/mL), and MR decreased to 2.8 ± 0.17%.
The changes observed in the plasma and tissue concentrations of FFC were attributed to the pathophysiological effects of LPS on renal hemodynamics that modified tissue distribution and reduced elimination of the drug.
The also measured the primary metabolite Florfenicol-amine.
See also my earlier article on Endotoxin Jabbing of Sheep.5
Florfenicol in Brains of other Land Mammals
In 1987 researchers in USA measured Florfenicol in Male Veal Calves.6
Florfenicol in Brains of other Water Creatures
In 2024 researchers in India measured Florfenicol and Florfenicol Amine in Oreochromis niloticus.7
Florfenicol in Brains of Birds
In 1997 researchers in Egypt measured Florfenicol in broiler Chickens.8
Taiwan researchers found9 Brain and other tissue levels differed between Leghorn and Taiwan Native chickens and concluded:
Significant breed differences in tissue depletion were noted and characterized by higher Ff (Florfenicol) concentration in the Brain, Lung, Kidney and at least 12 h longer resident times in Kidney, Heart and Spleen for Taiwan Native Chicken.
The tissue depletion study signified breed differences in tissue residue concentration and detection times between Leghorn and Taiwan Native chickens. Therefore, currently used withdrawal times for Ff in chickens can not be assumed safe for Taiwan Native chickens.
Whales, Dolphins and other Sea Mammals
So far I have not found literature on Neurotoxicity of Florfenicol in sea creatures that humans relate to. Please let me know if you come across any.
US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database links Florfenicol to Autism
Only 18 diseases listed.
