Florfenicol toxicology literature is huge and growing rapidly.

Let’s look at Brain Damage to the adult and Embryotoxicity.

A paper published by researchers Tunisia and Portugal in September 2024 used the convenient test animal, the Sea Urchin to study Neurotoxicity as part of the devastating impact of Florfenicol.

Abstract

The frequent occurrence of antibiotics in the aquatic environment has engendered negative impacts on non-target organisms.

The effects of the veterinary antibiotic Florfenicol (FLO) during the embryo-larval development of the Sea Urchin, Paracentrotus lividus was assessed using four increasing concentrations (1, 2, 5 and 10 mg/L).

Furthermore, FLO toxicity to adults was investigated through the analysis of oxidative damage, histopathological alterations, lipid metabolism and acetylcholinesterase activity following an exposure period of 96 h.

FLO induced embryotoxicity with estimated EC50 values of 5.75, 7.56 and 3.29 mg/L after 12 h, 24 h and 48 h, respectively.

It generated oxidative stress assessed as lipid peroxidation in Gonads despite the increased antioxidant activity of catalase (CAT).

Neurotoxicity was also evident since the AChE activity significantly decreased. Moreover, FLO affected the lipid metabolism by increasing saturated fatty acid (SFA) and monounsaturated fatty acid proportions (MUFA), except in the group exposed to 5 mg/L.

The increase in polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) levels and DocosaHexaenoic Acid (DHA, C22:6n-3) proportions were noted with all FLO concentrations. EicosaPentaenoic Acid (EPA, C20:5n-3) decreased, while Arachidonic Acid (ARA, C20:4n-6) increased in sea urchins exposed to 5 and 10 mg/L FLO. Histopathological alterations of Gonadal tissues represent an additional confirmation about the toxicity of this antibiotic that might decrease the reproductive performance of this species.

Nevertheless, even if reproduction of Sea Urchins would be partially successful, the embryotoxicity would compromise the normal development of the Embryos with consequences on the population.