Thanks to Rob for alerting me to very concerning news about multiple Pesticide residues found by independent testing of Fruit and Vegetables purchased from Australian supermarkets.

Pesticide Action Australia collected and arranged for testing and published its report in June 2026.

Let’s look at just one of 54 types of pesticides that were detected for now.

Fipronil

Fipronil was detected on a Capsicum from a Perth supermarket, even though no Fipronil residue is legally allowed on that crop.

Fipronil has its own page at Wikipedia.

Extremely nasty Persistent Organic Pollutant (POP) Fluorocarbon with some of its degradation products known.

I mentioned Fipronil found in Hens Eggs briefly earlier.

The combination of Cyanide and Chlorine on the aromatic rings and Trifluoromethyl groups designed to make Fipronil accumulate in your fatty tissues should remind you of a number of drugs sold by Pill Pushers.

One of the two poisons in Paxlovid, Nirmartrelvir has the Cyanide and Trifluoromethyl groups.

Recall Flumethrin aka Bayvarol and Tau-Fluvalinate aka Apistan.

Fipronil Measured in Human Semen

Fipronil and its metabolites were measured in China 2021.

Paper is behind a paywall but the authors kindly provide a graphical abstract.

Abstract Fipronil (FP) is an emerging insecticide which could induce reproductive toxicity in Male Rats at very low dosage, but the occurrence of FP and its transformation products (FPs) in Human Seminal Plasma and their impacts on Human Semen quality have not been documented. In this study, FPs including FP, Fipronil Desulfinyl (FP-DES), Fipronil Sulfone (FP-SFO), Fipronil Amide (FP-AM), and Fipronil Sulfide (FP-SFI), were measured in seminal plasma samples (n = 200), which were collected from Shijiazhuang, north China. The cumulative concentration of FPs (ΣFPs), in the seminal plasma samples ranged from 0.003 to 0.180 nanogramg/mL (median: 0.043 ng/mL). FP-SFO was the major target analyte (median: 0.040 ng/mL), accounting for approximately 42.3–100.0% of the ΣFPs. Significantly higher exposure levels of FPs were found in the overweight or obese group (≥25 kg/m2) vs. the normal BMI group (18.5–25 kg/m2) (ΣFPs: 0.047 vs. 0.033 ng/mL), never smoking group vs. current smoking group (ΣFPs: 0.057 vs. 0.037 ng/mL), and low sexual frequency group (<1 time/week) vs. high sexual frequency group (≥3 times/week) (ΣFPs: 0.048 vs. 0.030 ng/mL). No significant association between FPs and impaired semen quality parameter was found in this study. This is the first time to report FPs’ occurrence in human seminal plasma and variations in their concentrations among people with different demographic and behavioral characteristics. Further studies on adverse effects of exposure to FPs on reproductive function are needed.

Further Reading

PubMed lists 2,256 papers on Fipronil today.

Refine your search to 417 papers on “Fipronil Human”.

See 32 scientific papers published so far in 2026.

Please share widely and demand a total ban.