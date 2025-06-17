Fiona Havers has published a number of papers on Flu and RSV Jabs that you can read if interested.

Here is a picture from a video of her talking about Flu Jabs in 2019.

One can learn about people by studying their uniforms and the objects they have in their lairs.

Picture credit h360 Live.

Flu Jab Failure

In November 2023 Fiona Havers and coworkers published a paper emphasizing the failure of Flue Jabs in the elderly.

Annual influenza vaccination is recommended for older adults but repeated vaccination with standard-dose influenza vaccine has been linked to reduced immunogenicity and effectiveness, especially against A(H3N2) viruses.

The MF59 LNPs are about 160 nanometers wide

For readers interested in Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) used in Flu Jabs, endorsed by Fiona Havers, check out the details below.