Fiona Havers does not want you to know how much Endotoxin is in Jabs made with Novartis MF59 LNPs
She has just resigned from CDC, and I was interested to learn she works with Jab developers in Australia using some very nasty "adjuvants" targeting your cells.
Fiona Havers has published a number of papers on Flu and RSV Jabs that you can read if interested.
Here is a picture from a video of her talking about Flu Jabs in 2019.
One can learn about people by studying their uniforms and the objects they have in their lairs.
Picture credit h360 Live.
Flu Jab Failure
In November 2023 Fiona Havers and coworkers published a paper emphasizing the failure of Flue Jabs in the elderly.
Annual influenza vaccination is recommended for older adults but repeated vaccination with standard-dose influenza vaccine has been linked to reduced immunogenicity and effectiveness, especially against A(H3N2) viruses.
The MF59 LNPs are about 160 nanometers wide
For readers interested in Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) used in Flu Jabs, endorsed by Fiona Havers, check out the details below.
